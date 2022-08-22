When it comes to great saves in Washington Capitals history, Braden Holtby's paddle stop on Vegas' Alex Tuch in the waning minutes of Game 2 of the 2018 Stanley Cup Final stands head and shoulders above them all. But Holtby's distinction is limited to saves on the ice. Forty years ago this summer, a collaborative "save" was executed here in the greater DMV, one that kept the Caps from folding or merging or moving to another city, and ultimately setting the table for Holtby's heroics some three and a half decades down the road.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 23 HOURS AGO