Is Zdeno Chara a fit for the Rangers defense, plus World Cup of Hockey in 2024?
Veteran defensemen Zdeno Chara is an interesting name floating around the rumor mill. His agent Matt Keator, who also represents Chris Kreider and Adam Fox, may opt to give the Rangers a call if his client feels up to it for next season. “He’s going to take the summer with...
NHL
Minnesota Wild at the State Fair
SAINT PAUL, Minn. - The Minnesota Wild today announced the team will have a booth at the 2022 Minnesota State Fair located in the North End area of the Fairgrounds on the southeast corner of Underwood Street and Murphy Avenue. The 7,500 square foot space will feature Wild merchandise, an interactive street hockey rink open to ages 17 and under and a shooting station open to all ages.
NHL
'He'll prove people wrong': Defying expectations is in Stankoven's DNA
Logan Stankoven took the next step in his career last week. It shouldn't surprise anyone. The Stars' second-round pick in 2021, Stankoven continues to defy critics and set new expectations, and he did that once again in helping Team Canada win the gold medal at the World Junior Championship. Stankoven finished fourth in the tournament in scoring with 10 points (four goals, six assists) in seven games, and set up the overtime game-winning goal in the gold medal game.
NHL
WEEGAR EAGER TO GET GOING
'I'm looking forward to a great opportunity here with Calgary'. MacKenzie Weegar will be a full-time Alberta resident in a few short weeks, but the pull to see his new city drew him to book a weekend whirl out west. "It's a loose little vacation, you could say, coming down...
Yardbarker
Flyers’ U-23 pipeline ranks 19th in the NHL in latest rankings
The Philadelphia Flyers’ U-23 pipeline is ranked 19th in the NHL. Before 2021-2022, Philadelphia was ranked 17th. For a team that finished with the fourth worst record during the 2021-2022 season, a pipeline ranked 19th doesn’t help decrease the odds stacked against them. These prospects do have a ton of potential to offer and could perform better than their 2022-2023 preseason rankings.
NHL
Bellemare using NHL European Player Media Tour to grow hockey in France
PARIS -- Pierre-Edouard Bellemare was understandably the most excited among the 19 players at the NHL European Player Media Tour in Paris on Wednesday. Born in the Paris suburb of Le Blanc-Mesnil, the Tampa Bay Lightning forward normally returns to the City of Lights once a year with his family to visit his sister. But like everyone else, he didn't travel much the past two offseasons because of the coronarius pandemic.
markerzone.com
SEMI-PRO LEAGUE ACCUSES HOCKEY CANADA OF THREATENING OFFICIALS WHO WORK THEIR GAMES
It seems a battle is brewing between a small semi-pro hockey league based in Ontario and Hockey Canada. The Western Ontario Super Hockey League, a senior men's league entering its second year in operation, is accusing Hockey Canada of threatening officials who agree to work their games. In a post on the league's official Facebook page, Director of Hockey Operations Bob Langdon said nothing has been mandated in writing by Hockey Canada prohibiting officials from working in the WOSHL, but claims there's plenty going on behind the scenes. Here's the statement in full:
NHL
Lamoriello Confident in Islanders Ahead of Season
Lou Lamoriello expresses excitement and belief in Islanders after keeping group intact. The New York Islanders took care of some business on Monday, inking a trio of restricted free agents to fresh contracts. Noah Dobson and Alexander Romanov each signed a pair of three-year deals, while Kieffer Bellows re-upped for...
NHL
Ellis could miss start of season for Flyers, Tortorella says
Defenseman played four games in 2021-22, has 'multilayered' lower-body injury. Ryan Ellis could miss the start of the season with the Philadelphia Flyers. The defenseman played in only four games last season, none after Nov. 13, because of what the 31-year-old called a "multilayered" issue involving the "complex of the whole pelvic region."
The Hockey Writers
1975 Was The Sabres’ First Taste of Heartbreak
Everyone remembers their first experience of heartbreak and how tough it was to get over it. It’s no different in professional sports. Every fan of every sports team can vividly recall what it was like to have their hopes dashed for the very first time and just how disappointing it was.
NHL
"Save The Caps" Was Caps' Greatest Save
When it comes to great saves in Washington Capitals history, Braden Holtby's paddle stop on Vegas' Alex Tuch in the waning minutes of Game 2 of the 2018 Stanley Cup Final stands head and shoulders above them all. But Holtby's distinction is limited to saves on the ice. Forty years ago this summer, a collaborative "save" was executed here in the greater DMV, one that kept the Caps from folding or merging or moving to another city, and ultimately setting the table for Holtby's heroics some three and a half decades down the road.
NHL
Stars prospect Stankoven impresses at World Junior Championship
DALLAS -- Logan Stankoven is building quite the case to be an important part of the Dallas Stars, if not this season then in the near future. The forward prospect helped Canada finish first at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship, assisting on the Golden Goal scored by Kent Johnson at 3:20 of overtime in a 3-2 win against Finland on Saturday. Stankoven tied for fourth among all players with 10 points (four goals, six assists) in seven games in the tournament.
NHL
Luke Gane Recaps 21st Duck Experience
Luke Gane still wants to make sure this isn't all one big joke. Nearly a year after finding out he would become the next 21st Duck, Gane says it all still feels surreal and a more than a little too good to be true. With submissions now open for the...
NHL
Nashville Predators fantasy projections for 2022-23
Defenseman Josi, goalie Saros each ranked among top five options at positions. As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff identifies relevant players from the Nashville Predators. For more coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy and subscribe for free to the "NHL Fantasy on Ice" podcast. MORE FANTASY COVERAGE:...
Yardbarker
Comparing Oilers’ Bouchard’s Next Contract to Islanders’ Dobson
The Edmonton Oilers selected Evan Bouchard 10th overall in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft. Just two picks later, Noah Dobson of the New York Islanders heard his name called. These two young defencemen will have their names and careers linked because of how close they were drafted, despite starting out in opposite conferences.
NHL
World Cup of Hockey expected to return in 2024
PARIS -- The NHL and NHL Players' Association are moving forward with plans for a World Cup of Hockey in 2024, targeting a 17-day window in February to hold the tournament. The World Cup of Hockey was last played in 2016, when all games were played in Toronto. There were also tournaments in 1996 and 2004.
NHL
BLOG: Holloway invited to NHLPA Rookie Showcase
EDMONTON, AB - Holloway szn is nearly upon us. Edmonton Oilers prospect Dylan Holloway is among the 28 names that have been invited to the 12th annual NHLPA Rookie Showcase, joining the likes of 2022 first-overall pick Juraj Slafkovsky and fourth-overall selection Shane Wright at the event in Arlington, VA on Sept. 6.
Yardbarker
Premier Hockey Federation extends two-year broadcasting deal with ESPN
The Premier Hockey Federation and ESPN have agreed on a two-year broadcasting deal that will see PHF games aired on ESPN+ throughout the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons, reports ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski. The two-year agreement will feature live coverage of all PHF games, special events and the Isobel Cup playoffs....
Yardbarker
A Reason For Hope: Flyers’ Foerster, Andrae Impress At World Juniors
It’s been a grim summer for the Philadelphia Flyers. But strong performances from two of the team’s prospects at the World Junior Championship served up some hope to the franchise’s beleaguered fanbase. Tyson Foerster picked up a gold medal as a top-six forward with Team Canada, while...
NHL
Top prospects for Montreal Canadiens
No. 1 pick Slafkovsky, defensemen Guhle, Barron, Harris could reach NHL this season. NHL.com is providing in-depth prospect analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, the top five prospects for the Montreal Canadiens, according to NHL.com. [Canadiens 32 in 32: Season preview | 3 Questions...
