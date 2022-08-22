Read full article on original website
Flash Flood Warning issued for Kaufman, Van Zandt by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-22 12:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-22 15:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Kaufman; Van Zandt The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southern Kaufman County in north central Texas Southwestern Van Zandt County in north central Texas * Until 315 PM CDT. * At 1216 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Mesquite, Seagoville, Kaufman, Mabank, Crandall, Combine, Seven Points, Kemp, Grays Prairie, Cottonwood, Purtis Creek State Park, Oak Grove, Post Oak Bend City and Rosser. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Flood Advisory issued for Barranquitas, Ciales, Corozal, Florida, Morovis, Orocovis by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-22 14:14:00 Expires: 2022-08-22 17:15:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Barranquitas; Ciales; Corozal; Florida; Morovis; Orocovis FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM AST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Barranquitas, Ciales, Corozal, Florida, Morovis and Orocovis. * WHEN...Until 415 PM AST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 216 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Flood Warning issued for Baltimore, Harford by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-22 09:22:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-22 15:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Target Area: Baltimore; Harford FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of northern Maryland, including the following counties: Baltimore and Harford. * WHEN...Until 330 PM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 922 AM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Middle River... Aberdeen Havre De Grace... Aberdeen Proving Ground Bel Air South... Essex Bel Air North... Carney Perry Hall... Rosedale Rossville... White Marsh Fallston... Bowleys Quarters Riverside... Kingsville Pleasant Hills... Jarrettsville Perryman... Edgewood - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Dust Storm Warning issued for Maricopa, Pinal by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-23 16:36:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-23 17:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Maricopa; Pinal The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Dust Storm Warning for Maricopa County in south central Arizona Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 530 PM MST. * At 435 PM MST, a wall of dust was along a line extending from Downtown Mesa to Seville to near Magma to near Coolidge, moving southwest at 40 mph. HAZARD...Less than a quarter mile visibility with strong wind in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel. * This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 152 and 204. AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 154 and 178. US Highway 60 between mile markers 173 and 184. Locations impacted include Phoenix, Mesa, Chandler, Gilbert, Tempe, Casa Grande, Coolidge, Sun Lakes, Maricopa, Queen Creek, Arizona City, La Palma, Tempe Marketplace, Salt River Indian Community and San Tan Village Mall. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If caught in one, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Douglas by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-24 09:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-24 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Douglas DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Visibility down to 1/8 of a mile in dense fog. * WHERE...In Minnesota, Carlton and South St. Louis County. In Wisconsin, Douglas County. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Fond du Lac Band. * WHEN...Until 1 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Flood Watch issued for East Feliciana, Northern Tangipahoa, Pointe Coupee, St. Helena by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-25 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-29 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: East Feliciana; Northern Tangipahoa; Pointe Coupee; St. Helena; Washington; West Feliciana FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi, including the following counties and parishes, in southeast Louisiana, East Feliciana, Northern Tangipahoa, Pointe Coupee, St. Helena, Washington and West Feliciana. In southern Mississippi, Amite, Pike, Walthall and Wilkinson. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Rainfall totals of 1 to 3 inches with locally higher amounts of 4 or more inches and high hourly rainfall rates of 2 to 4 inches per hour will occur over already saturated soils today. Any heavy rainfall that occurs is expected to quickly run off into area creeks and streams that could result in the potential for flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Special Weather Statement issued for Southern Mountains, Southwest Utah by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-22 14:51:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-22 15:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Southern Mountains; Southwest Utah A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Iron County through 330 PM MDT At 250 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 16 miles east of Ursine, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Modena. This includes Utah Route 56 between mile markers 4 and 19. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Lowlands of the Bootheel, Uplands of the Bootheel by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-22 17:12:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-22 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Lowlands of the Bootheel; Uplands of the Bootheel A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Hidalgo County through 630 PM MDT At 600 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles south of Animas, moving southwest at 5 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Animas. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Flood Warning issued for La Paz by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-24 19:36:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-27 02:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Target Area: La Paz FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 AM MST THURSDAY REPLACES FLASH FLOOD WARNING * WHAT...Areas of slow moving or standing water in some locations around La Paz County. Washes are also flowing swiftly within their banks. * WHERE...A portion of west central Arizona, including the following county, La Paz. * WHEN...Until 745 AM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Low-water crossings may still be inundated with water and may not be passable. Motorists should exercise caution through early Thursday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1150 PM MST, emergency management reported that earlier flood waters have receded. However, washes are still flowing and are still a threat at low-water crossings. - This includes the following streams and drainages Kaiser Wash, Cunningham Wash, Bouse Wash, Tyson Wash, Colorado River, Osborne Wash and Bill Williams River. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Bouse. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Mason, Oceana by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-26 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-26 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions and do not venture out on piers. Please check with your local authorities on potential beach closures. Target Area: Mason; Oceana BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...High wave action, strong currents, and dangerous swimming conditions expected. Piers may be heavily swamped by waves. * WHERE...Mason and Oceana counties. * WHEN...From late tonight through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water and high waves can sweep people off piers. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...North sides of piers will be especially dangerous due to strong currents.
Flood Watch issued for Cascade, Toole by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-25 02:03:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-26 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Cascade; Toole FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of central and north central Montana, including the following counties, in central Montana, Cascade. In north central Montana, Toole. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Additionally, rockslides are possible in steep terrain due to the expected heavy rainfall. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Advisory issued for Fergus, Judith Basin by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-25 02:44:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-25 06:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Fergus; Judith Basin FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 AM MDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall from thunderstorms is expected. * WHERE...A portion of central Montana, including the following counties, Fergus and Judith Basin. * WHEN...Until 645 AM MDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 243 AM MDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area where thunderstorms repeatedly move over. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Lewistown, Moore, Heath, Glengarry, Giltedge, Forestgrove and Garneill. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flash Flood Warning issued for Musselshell by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-25 04:13:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-25 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Do not drive on or attempt to cross flooded roads, find an alternate route. Roads and driveways may be damaged or washed out in places. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Please report observed flooding to local emergency officials and request they pass the information to the National Weather Service in Billings. Target Area: Musselshell FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR CENTRAL MUSSELSHELL COUNTY At 413 AM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms have produced heavy rain across the warned area. Radar estimates between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is likely ongoing at this time. While rainfall is ending, it may take several hours for flood waters to subside move downstream into the Musselshell river. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include mainly rural areas of Central Musselshell County, including portions of highway 12 between Roundup and Musselshell. This includes the following streams and drainages Hawk Creek, North Willow Creek, Parrot Creek, Willow Creek, West Parrot Creek, Fattig Creek, East Parrot Creek, and Little Wall Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Flood Watch issued for Flathead, Mission Valleys, Kootenai, Cabinet Region by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-25 02:03:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-26 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Flathead, Mission Valleys; Kootenai, Cabinet Region; West Glacier Region FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH EARLY MORNING FRIDAY * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of northwest Montana, including the following areas, Flathead/Mission Valleys, Kootenai/Cabinet Region and West Glacier Region. This includes the following Specific Areas Kalispell, Hot Springs, Thompson Falls, Going-to-the-Sun Road in Glacier Park, Howe Ridge Fire Burn Area in Glacier Park and Boulder 2700 Fire Burn Area near Flathead Lake. * WHEN...Through early Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff from rainfall may result in flooding of rivers, streams, and other low-lying and flood prone locations. Flooding may also occur in urban areas. Rock fall will also be a concern in the Glacier Park region. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - A very moist and unstable atmosphere will be conducive to heavy rainfall across northwest Montana. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flash Flood Warning issued for San Bernardino by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-25 00:09:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-25 00:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: San Bernardino FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 1215 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY The heavy rain has ended. Flash flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Flood Watch issued for Hardin, Jefferson, Northern Jasper, Northern Newton, Orange by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-25 07:47:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-26 14:12:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Hardin; Jefferson; Northern Jasper; Northern Newton; Orange; Southern Jasper; Southern Newton; Tyler FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of Louisiana and southeast Texas, including the following areas and parishes, in Louisiana, Acadia, Allen, Avoyelles, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Evangeline, Jefferson Davis, Rapides, St. Landry and Vernon. In southeast Texas, Hardin, Jefferson, Northern Jasper, Northern Newton, Orange, Southern Jasper, Southern Newton and Tyler. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Abundant moisture and upper level disturbances moving across the region will continue to produce waves of showers and storms. Some storms could produce very heavy rainfall, leading to flooding in some locations. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Watch issued for Lower Clark Fork Region, Missoula, Bitterroot Valleys by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-25 00:50:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-25 04:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Lower Clark Fork Region; Missoula, Bitterroot Valleys FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH EARLY MORNING FRIDAY * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of west central Montana, including the following areas, Bitterroot/Sapphire Mountains, Butte/Blackfoot Region, Lower Clark Fork Region, Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys and Potomac/Seeley Lake Region. This includes the following Specific Areas Missoula, Butte, Frontage Road from Bearmouth to Drummond, West Valley near Anaconda, Philipsburg, Eds Gulch in Drummond and New Chicago area just east of Drummond. * WHEN...Through early Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff from rainfall may result in flooding of rivers, streams, and other low-lying and flood prone locations. Flooding may also occur in urban areas. Rock fall will also be a concern. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - A very moist and unstable atmosphere will be conducive to heavy rainfall. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Watch issued for Escambia Coastal, Escambia Inland, Santa Rosa Inland by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-25 06:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-25 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Escambia Coastal; Escambia Inland; Santa Rosa Inland FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING The Flood Watch continues for * Portions of Alabama, northwest Florida and southeast Mississippi, including the following areas, in Alabama, Baldwin Central, Baldwin Coastal, Baldwin Inland, Choctaw, Clarke, Conecuh, Escambia, Mobile Central, Mobile Coastal, Mobile Inland, Monroe, Washington and Wilcox. In northwest Florida, Escambia Coastal, Escambia Inland and Santa Rosa Inland. In southeast Mississippi, George, Greene, Perry, Stone and Wayne. * Through this evening. * Additional rounds of locally heavy rain are expected across the region today. A very moist airmass is in place and with slow storm motions expected and storms likely training over the same area another 3 to 5 inches of rain will be possible. With the already saturated soils this could quickly lead to runoff and flash flooding of low lying and poorly draining areas. * Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flood Watch issued for Apple and Lucerne Valleys, Coachella Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-25 02:42:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-25 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Apple and Lucerne Valleys; Coachella Valley; Riverside County Mountains; San Bernardino County Mountains; San Diego County Deserts; San Diego County Mountains; San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of Southwest California, including the following areas, Apple and Lucerne Valleys, Coachella Valley, Riverside County Mountains, San Bernardino County Mountains, San Diego County Deserts, San Diego County Mountains and San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning. This watch includes the Apple and El Dorado burn scars. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Scattered thunderstorms are expected again for this afternoon and early evening. Slow-moving thunderstorms will produce locally heavy rainfall. - https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Fire Weather Watch issued for Modoc County Except for the Surprise Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-26 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-26 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Modoc County Except for the Surprise Valley FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR STRONG GUSTY WIND AND LOW RH FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 285 The National Weather Service in Medford has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Friday afternoon through Friday evening. * Impacts: Strong, gusty wind with low relative humidity and critically dry vegetation will greatly increase the spread potential of any new and existing fires. * Affected area...In northern California, portions of Fire Zone 285, including Alturas, Canby, Likely, Adin, and portions of the Modoc National Forest. * Wind...West to southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * Humidity...8 to 10 percent.
