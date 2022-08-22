Effective: 2022-08-25 04:13:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-25 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Do not drive on or attempt to cross flooded roads, find an alternate route. Roads and driveways may be damaged or washed out in places. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Please report observed flooding to local emergency officials and request they pass the information to the National Weather Service in Billings. Target Area: Musselshell FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR CENTRAL MUSSELSHELL COUNTY At 413 AM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms have produced heavy rain across the warned area. Radar estimates between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is likely ongoing at this time. While rainfall is ending, it may take several hours for flood waters to subside move downstream into the Musselshell river. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include mainly rural areas of Central Musselshell County, including portions of highway 12 between Roundup and Musselshell. This includes the following streams and drainages Hawk Creek, North Willow Creek, Parrot Creek, Willow Creek, West Parrot Creek, Fattig Creek, East Parrot Creek, and Little Wall Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

