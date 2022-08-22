Effective: 2022-08-29 18:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-29 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Crosby; Dickens; Garza; Kent; Lubbock; Lynn The National Weather Service in Lubbock Texas has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Kent County in northwestern Texas Western Dickens County in northwestern Texas Southeastern Lubbock County in northwestern Texas Eastern Lynn County in northwestern Texas Garza County in northwestern Texas Crosby County in northwestern Texas * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 659 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles southeast of Mcadoo to 3 miles west of Southland, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Slaton, Post, Crosbyton, Spur, Dickens, Lake Alan Henry, White River Lake, Ralls, Kalgary, Grassland, Justiceburg, Caprock, Southland and Mcadoo. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

