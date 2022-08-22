Read full article on original website
NHL
Monahan: 'I feel like I'm 18 again and just starting in the League'
MONTREAL -- Even a nine-year veteran like Sean Monahan can feel a bit jittery ahead of an arena tour. That was definitely the case on Saturday as the newly acquired forward and his wife, Brittany, made their inaugural visit to the Bell Centre as members of the Canadiens family. These...
NHL
Three questions facing Philadelphia Flyers
How new coach Tortorella mixes with roster among concerns. NHL.com is providing in-depth analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, three important questions facing the Philadelphia Flyers. [Flyers 32 in 32: Season preview | Top prospects | Fantasy breakdown]. 1. How do the special teams...
NHL
Roman Josi Seems Destined to Win Another Norris Trophy… But When?
"[Roman] Josi at some point in his career will win another Norris Trophy." NHL Network analyst Steve Konroyd said it. We're all thinking it. So when will it happen?. By all accounts, 2021-22 was a career year for the Predators captain. He led all NHL defensemen with 96 points (23g-73a - both career highs) in 80 games, the most points in a season by a defenseman since Phil Housley had 97 points in 1992-93. He also led defensemen in power-play goals (11) and shots on goal (281). He was eighth in the NHL in average time on ice per game (25:33), and he's had at least 50 points in six of the past eight seasons. His 402 career assists are currently a franchise record.
NHL
Sharks Re-Sign Forward Jonah Gadjovich
SAN JOSE, CA - San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) General Manager Mike Grier announced today that the club has re-signed forward Jonah Gadjovich to a one-year contract. Per club policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed. "Jonah's work ethic and toughness are two traits that really stand out in his...
NHL
Smith Sets Sights on Training Camp as Offseason Winds Down
Coyotes forward hopes to use lessons learned during first 10 NHL games to jumpstart 2022-23 season. Nathan Smith is ready to get back to it. The 23-year-old forward has spent the offseason recovering from ankle surgery, and though his original goal was to be ready for training camp, he's trending ahead of schedule and may even be ready for rookie camp in mid-September.
NHL
NHL linesman Tobias embraces mentoring role at Exposure Combine
BUFFALO -- Growing up in upstate New York, officiating was just a job for brothers James and Adam Tobias. But it didn't take long for it to become a career. James, 27, has been an NHL linesman for five years and has officiated at the professional level for seven. Adam, 25, has been officiating in the American Hockey League since 2017. Both have also officiated in the NCAA, and both turned to the NHL Exposure Combine to help further their careers.
NHL
Ottawa Senators fantasy projections for 2022-23
Tkachuk could be top 25 player; Chabot is bounce-back candidate. As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff identifies relevant players from the Ottawa Senators. For more coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy and subscribe for free to the "NHL Fantasy on Ice" podcast. MORE FANTASY COVERAGE: Top 250...
NHL
Top prospects for Philadelphia Flyers
York, Cates on track to play in NHL this season; Gauthier ready to skate at Boston College. NHL.com is providing in-depth prospect analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, the top five prospects for the Philadelphia Flyers, according to NHL.com. [Flyers 32 in 32: Season...
NHL
Top defenseman in NHL in three seasons debated
Makar, Seider, Power among favorites of NHL.com writers. NHL Network is spending the offseason presenting the best current NHL players at each position. On Sunday, the network's producers and analysts revealed their top 20 defensemen in a special program. To add to that conversation, we asked six NHL.com writers to pick the player they think will be the best defenseman in the NHL in three seasons. Here are their choices:
NHL
Mateychuk in no rush to make Blue Jackets, NHL debut
COLUMBUS -- As thrilled as Denton Mateychuk was to be the 12th pick by the Columbus Blue Jackets in the 2022 NHL Draft, he understands his journey to the NHL is in its early stages. He was five days shy of his 18th birthday when his name was called July...
NHL
New York Rangers fantasy projections for 2022-23
Shesterkin, Fox, Panarin each ranked among top five at positions. As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff identifies relevant players from the New York Rangers. For more coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy and subscribe for free to the "NHL Fantasy on Ice" podcast. MORE FANTASY COVERAGE: Top...
NHL
Summer Spotlight: Patrik Laine
Superstar winger became a fan favorite last year for what he did on and off the ice. Birth date: April 19, 1998 (age 24) Contract: Signed through 2025-26 season (Four years remaining until UFA status) Blue Jackets fans got the full Patrik Laine experience a season ago. After he struggled...
NHL
'A huge honor': Donovan Sebrango helps lead Canada at 2022 World Juniors
Sebrango, who was an alternate captain for his native country, helped Canada defeat Finland, 3-2, in overtime to win gold at the 2022 International Ice Hockey Federation World Junior Championship, which ran from Aug. 9-20 at Rogers Place in Edmonton. "It's an incredible feeling, and doing it in that way...
NHL
Jets prospect Lucius working on improving strength, speed
Training camp to determine if center will play in NHL, AHL or WHL this season. Following a year of change, rehabilitation, and uncertainty for Chaz Lucius, the Winnipeg Jets felt confident enough in their 19-year-old center prospect to sign him to a three-year entry-level contract on April 27. Coming off...
NHL
Top prospects for Ottawa Senators
Sanderson, Pinto ready for NHL roles if healthy; Greig impressed at World Juniors. NHL.com is providing in-depth prospect analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, the top five prospects for the Ottawa Senators, according to NHL.com. [Senators 32 in 32: Season preview | 3 Questions...
NHL
WRANGLERS SIGN THREE TO TWO-WAY DEALS
CALDER BROOKS - CENTRE. HEIGHT: 6'0" WEIGHT: 190 lbs. Feuk, fresh off the Flames development camp in July, played his 2021-22 season in his home country of Sweden with Vasby IK (HockeyEttan) scoring 11 goals and notching 14 assists for 25 points in 27 games. The 21-year-old was drafted by the Flames in the fourth round (116th overall) in the 2019 NHL Draft.
NHL
Eichel healthy, expecting big season with Golden Knights
Forward hopes to be 'dynamic force' after recovering from injury. Jack Eichel feels good, and it's been a while since the Vegas Golden Knights forward has been able to say that. "It's been a nice offseason," he said. "I guess more normal than the last two with COVID and then...
NHL
Poulin: 'When you want to achieve something, anything is possible'
MONTREAL -- In a recently released "Ask A Hab" video for HabsTV, Marie-Philip Poulin stated that her childhood dream was to play in the Olympics. Poulin, 31, has accomplished that objective four times over for Canada, earning three gold medals and one silver medal along the way. Individual effort and...
NHL
Josh Doan working to carve his own path with Coyotes
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- Josh Doan has a name and number that separate him from the Arizona Coyotes' other top prospects, but that's nothing new for him. No matter where the 20-year-old forward prospect has played hockey growing up in suburban Phoenix, he was accompanied by the anticipation and expectation that came with being the son of Coyotes icon Shane Doan.
NHL
Devils prospect Foote pushing to make opening night roster
NEWARK, N.J. -- Nolan Foote has every intention of securing a spot on the opening night roster for the New Jersey Devils. The 21-year-old left wing (6-foot-3, 196 pounds) had 32 points (14 goals, 18 assists) in 55 games for Utica of the American Hockey League last season. He had 17 points (seven goals, 10 assists) in 24 AHL games in 2020-21.
