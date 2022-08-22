"[Roman] Josi at some point in his career will win another Norris Trophy." NHL Network analyst Steve Konroyd said it. We're all thinking it. So when will it happen?. By all accounts, 2021-22 was a career year for the Predators captain. He led all NHL defensemen with 96 points (23g-73a - both career highs) in 80 games, the most points in a season by a defenseman since Phil Housley had 97 points in 1992-93. He also led defensemen in power-play goals (11) and shots on goal (281). He was eighth in the NHL in average time on ice per game (25:33), and he's had at least 50 points in six of the past eight seasons. His 402 career assists are currently a franchise record.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 3 HOURS AGO