Washington, DC

Bonnie Friend
2d ago

See something Say Something worked out in this case! I'm glad people spoke up!!! The nation needs to take this Mindset in this day and age! This attitude that people don't want to get involved had to Change!

2 dead, 3 hurt in shooting in front of DC senior residence

WASHINGTON (AP) — Police said two people were killed and three others injured Wednesday in a shooting in front of a senior citizens center and near several schools in the nation’s capital. The Metropolitan Police Department said Wednesday’s shooting happened in the Truxton Circle neighborhood of Washington in front of a residence for senior citizens and near several high schools. The shooting happened just before 1 p.m. when a black SUV pulled up in front of the senior residence and two men hopped out and opened fire, Executive Assistant Police Chief Ashan Benedict said. The men fired at least seven shots before returning to their vehicle and driving away. A total of five men were shot. Two died at the scene and three others were taken to area hospitals and were being treated Wednesday afternoon for their injuries.
WASHINGTON, DC
4 Shot, 2 Confirmed Dead in DC Shooting

At least four people have been reported shot, and two of them have died following a shooting in Washington, D.C., sources tell News4. The shooting was reported at the corner of O Street NW and North Capitol Street, just north of New York Avenue in the Truxton Circle neighborhood. D.C....
WASHINGTON, DC
Arrest made in double stabbing at Metro Center

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metro Transit Police Department (MTPD) said it arrested a man who is accused of stabbing two people on the Red Line platform at Metro Center Station on Tuesday. MTPD said officers took Antownne Turner, 51, of Northeast into custody in the 2200 block of I St. NW. Police said […]
WASHINGTON, DC
Home invasion in affluent McLean neighborhood; 4 suspects in custody

MCLEAN, Va. - Four men are in police custody after a home invasion was reported in an affluent Virginia neighborhood Wednesday evening. Shortly before 5 p.m., Fairfax County police officers were called to a home on Alvemar Ridge Drive. The homeowner called police after seeing a man inside his home.
MCLEAN, VA
Maryland Men Busted With Illegal Rifle During Search And Seizure: Sheriff

Two men are facing charges after being busted with an illegal weapon during a multi-agency seizure operation in Maryland, authorities announced. Great Mills resident Jamarr Sherman Mackall, 31, and Chicago Alexander Garner, 27, of Lexington Park, were apprehended by members of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office late on Monday, Aug. 22, according to officials.
Police: Shooting in Loudoun Co. leaves man injured

WASHINGTON — Officers in Loudoun County, Virginia are investigating following a shooting that left a man injured Tuesday afternoon. Officials believe the shooting that took place in the 700 block of West Church Road in Sterling happened in a home where "multiple subjects were located." However, officials say the victim was found nearby suffering from a gunshot wound with non-life-threatening injuries.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
Father arrested for Nov. shooting death of 23-month-old Legend Wheeler in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — MPD announced an arrest Tuesday in the November, 2021 shooting death of 23-month-old Legend Wheeler in Southeast, D.C. Officers found Wheeler with a gunshot wound in the River Heights Condominium complex in the 2300 block of Chester St. in Southeast Washington, according to D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee. The child was taken to a hospital and died there.
WASHINGTON, DC
1 dead, 2 arrested in Jefferson County shooting

One person is dead in Jefferson County after a shooting early Sunday morning. Toronto police say Skyler Miller was taken to Trinity with a gunshot wound but later died at the hospital. Police say two people were arrested in connection to the shooting. One of those arrested is a juvenile. The shooting happened on West […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, WV
Virginia Man Busted By Undercover Agent In Montgomery County Posing As Teen Girl: Police

A Virginia man has been arrested for sexual exploitation of a minor after he was caught trying to meet up with an underage girl in Maryland, authorities say. Jose M. Jimenez, 34, of McLean, Virginia, had thought he was talking to a 15-year-old girl on social media, but in reality, was actually having a conversation with a Montgomery County detective posing as the child, Montgomery County police say.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
DC man arrested for 1993 murder

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A man is now in custody nearly 30 years after he allegedly murdered a woman in southeast DC. Police arrested 58-year-old William Ransford Thursday. He’s charged with 2nd-degree murder for the death of 39-year-old Debra McManus in October of 1993. McManus’s body was found in a wooded area next to […]
WASHINGTON, DC

