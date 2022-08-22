Read full article on original website
Bonnie Friend
2d ago
See something Say Something worked out in this case! I'm glad people spoke up!!! The nation needs to take this Mindset in this day and age! This attitude that people don't want to get involved had to Change!
4
36 Years Later, Black Teen Still Accused Of Hanging HimselfJeffery MacSilver Spring, MD
5 Great Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Trump Supporter Who Took Private Jet To Capitol Riot Pleads GuiltyKevin AlexanderWashington, DC
This City in Virginia Was Just Named One of the Best in AmericaTravel Maven
Texas Migrants are Causing Problems in Washington, D.C.Tom HandyWashington, DC
2 dead, 3 hurt in shooting in front of DC senior residence
WASHINGTON (AP) — Police said two people were killed and three others injured Wednesday in a shooting in front of a senior citizens center and near several schools in the nation’s capital. The Metropolitan Police Department said Wednesday’s shooting happened in the Truxton Circle neighborhood of Washington in front of a residence for senior citizens and near several high schools. The shooting happened just before 1 p.m. when a black SUV pulled up in front of the senior residence and two men hopped out and opened fire, Executive Assistant Police Chief Ashan Benedict said. The men fired at least seven shots before returning to their vehicle and driving away. A total of five men were shot. Two died at the scene and three others were taken to area hospitals and were being treated Wednesday afternoon for their injuries.
NBC Washington
4 Shot, 2 Confirmed Dead in DC Shooting
At least four people have been reported shot, and two of them have died following a shooting in Washington, D.C., sources tell News4. The shooting was reported at the corner of O Street NW and North Capitol Street, just north of New York Avenue in the Truxton Circle neighborhood. D.C....
Multiple people shot, two dead in DC, police looking for suspect
According to D.C. News Now, the shooting took place at 27 O Street NW and five people were shot, two of whom died.
Arrest made in double stabbing at Metro Center
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metro Transit Police Department (MTPD) said it arrested a man who is accused of stabbing two people on the Red Line platform at Metro Center Station on Tuesday. MTPD said officers took Antownne Turner, 51, of Northeast into custody in the 2200 block of I St. NW. Police said […]
'Princess Plaza' Bust: Several Arrested In Connection To Violent Crimes Throughout Baltimore
Several members of the Princess Plaza social network were arrested after a two-month long investigation, authorities say. The investigation was a targeted enforcement initiative of the Group Violence Reduction Strategy and resulted in charges for 12 members, including two teenage boys, according to Baltimore police. The group operated in the...
PHOTOS: $5,000 reward offered for information on deadly Virginia 7-Eleven shooting suspect
Photos have been released and a reward is now being offered, in hopes that the public can assist in identifying the suspect involved in a deadly shooting at a 7-Eleven in Manassas.
fox5dc.com
Home invasion in affluent McLean neighborhood; 4 suspects in custody
MCLEAN, Va. - Four men are in police custody after a home invasion was reported in an affluent Virginia neighborhood Wednesday evening. Shortly before 5 p.m., Fairfax County police officers were called to a home on Alvemar Ridge Drive. The homeowner called police after seeing a man inside his home.
Maryland Men Busted With Illegal Rifle During Search And Seizure: Sheriff
Two men are facing charges after being busted with an illegal weapon during a multi-agency seizure operation in Maryland, authorities announced. Great Mills resident Jamarr Sherman Mackall, 31, and Chicago Alexander Garner, 27, of Lexington Park, were apprehended by members of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office late on Monday, Aug. 22, according to officials.
Two Minor Suspects Identified, Being Charged As Adults For Carjacking In Bowie: Police
Two out of three known suspects in a Bowie carjacking have been identified, authorities say. Warrants have been issued for two teenage girls after they were allegedly involved in stealing a car in the 4100 block of Northview Drive on Tuesday, July 26, according to Bowie police. Police have not...
Police: Shooter caught on video with gun used to wound victim
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Sixth District said they are searching for a man who shot another man on F Street SE on Friday, Aug. 19. Around 4:20 a.m. that day, police responded to a report of gunshots in the 4400 block of F St. SE. There, they found […]
Police: Shooting in Loudoun Co. leaves man injured
WASHINGTON — Officers in Loudoun County, Virginia are investigating following a shooting that left a man injured Tuesday afternoon. Officials believe the shooting that took place in the 700 block of West Church Road in Sterling happened in a home where "multiple subjects were located." However, officials say the victim was found nearby suffering from a gunshot wound with non-life-threatening injuries.
Driver Busted With Pot, Loaded Handgun During Commercial Vehicle Stop In Waldorf
A truck driver traveling through Maryland is facing a pair of weapons charges after being busted by investigators during a routine commercial truck inspection, the Charles County Sheriff announced. Capitol Heights resident Marlon Davon Murray, 25, was arrested at approximately 10:40 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20, when a patrol officer...
WJLA
Father arrested for Nov. shooting death of 23-month-old Legend Wheeler in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — MPD announced an arrest Tuesday in the November, 2021 shooting death of 23-month-old Legend Wheeler in Southeast, D.C. Officers found Wheeler with a gunshot wound in the River Heights Condominium complex in the 2300 block of Chester St. in Southeast Washington, according to D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee. The child was taken to a hospital and died there.
1 dead, 2 arrested in Jefferson County shooting
One person is dead in Jefferson County after a shooting early Sunday morning. Toronto police say Skyler Miller was taken to Trinity with a gunshot wound but later died at the hospital. Police say two people were arrested in connection to the shooting. One of those arrested is a juvenile. The shooting happened on West […]
Maryland Police Officer Indicted for Excessive Force and Witness Tampering: DOJ
A police officer in Maryland who broke bad has been indicted by a federal grand jury for allegedly violating a man’s civil rights and obstruction of justice, federal authorities announced on Wednesday, Aug. 24. Officer Philip Dupree, 38, formerly of the Fairmount Heights Police Department in Prince George’s County...
Virginia Man Busted By Undercover Agent In Montgomery County Posing As Teen Girl: Police
A Virginia man has been arrested for sexual exploitation of a minor after he was caught trying to meet up with an underage girl in Maryland, authorities say. Jose M. Jimenez, 34, of McLean, Virginia, had thought he was talking to a 15-year-old girl on social media, but in reality, was actually having a conversation with a Montgomery County detective posing as the child, Montgomery County police say.
Attempted Murder Charge For Man Implicated In Fatal Maryland Shooting: Police
A Baltimore man has been charged with attempted murder after a shooting earlier this month, authorities say. Laquawn Mantel Foster, 29, was arrested on Friday, Aug. 19 in the 2100 block of West Fayette Street after the shooting several weeks earlier, according to Baltimore police. Foster allegedly shot a 29-year-old...
DC man arrested for 1993 murder
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A man is now in custody nearly 30 years after he allegedly murdered a woman in southeast DC. Police arrested 58-year-old William Ransford Thursday. He’s charged with 2nd-degree murder for the death of 39-year-old Debra McManus in October of 1993. McManus’s body was found in a wooded area next to […]
WJLA
'Drop the gun': DC police release new body camera video after officer-involved shooting
WASHINGTON (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) released a new body camera video from a police shooting in southeast Washington, D.C. that's now at the center of a D.C. US Attorney's Office investigation. The incident happened on Friday, Aug. 12. MPD Assistant Chief Wright said in a press...
fox5dc.com
Man arrested for fatally shooting his child's mom in Stafford County
STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. - A man has been charged in the deadly shooting of a Stafford County woman. Trevon Vanzant, 21, is accused of killing the mother of his child, Aliyah Henderson, 19. The fatal shooting, according to the Stafford County's Sheriff's Office, occurred Tuesday afternoon at a home along...
