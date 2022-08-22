Read full article on original website
Manhattan affordable apartments now available with rents starting at $1,399 a monthBeth TorresNew York City, NY
Mother Intentionally Starves 4-Year-Old To Death As She Feeds Other ChildrenMary HolmanNew York City, NY
3000 New Potential Markets Announced For Dollar Tree and Family Dollar Combo StoresJoel EisenbergPlainfield, NJ
Record number of migrants arrive in NYC from Texas todayAsh JurbergTexas State
Free Fun For the Whole Family in NYCBecca CNew York City, NY
tag24.com
New York primaries: Progressives make a splash in state senate races, with mixed results for US House
New York, New York - New York voters hit the polls on Tuesday in the second day of the state's split primaries, once again delivering some big victories and some tough losses for progressives. While New York's first round of primaries in June featured races for statewide office and state...
Opinion: New York voters sent a message. And it wasn't about inflation
It's becomingly increasingly clear that when abortion is on the ballot, abortion rights win. That's one lesson from this week's special election in a swing district of New York's Hudson Valley, in which pro-choice Democrat Pat Ryan beat Republican Marc Molinaro, Jill Filipovic writes.
Student loan forgiveness resonates strongly in NYC
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, the Bronx (PIX11) — President Joe Biden’s announcement on Wednesday that he’s ordering debt forgiveness for some 43 million Americans with $1.6 trillion in unpaid student loans resonated strongly in the New York City region. In New York City alone, according to the Department of Consumer and Worker Protection, one in six residents […]
politicsny.com
Bronx native Tina Forte clinches GOP nomination, to face AOC in NY-14 Congressional race
It will be an all-Bronx general election for New York’s 14th Congressional District seat after Throggs Neck native Tina Forte secured the Republican nomination defeating Queens native Desi Joseph Cuellar in a primary by a 67%-31% margin Tuesday. Forte thanked her Bronx and Queens supporters on Twitter Tuesday night...
nypressnews.com
N.Y. Senate candidate David Yassky’s aide privately floated PAC fundraising coordination — but now claims it was deliberate deception
Text messages exchanged by two staffers on Brooklyn state Senate candidate David Yassky’s campaign point to potential coordination of fundraising efforts with a local political action committee — which can be illegal, the Daily News has learned. But Yassky’s campaign manager, Sabrina Rezzy, who wrote the texts in...
Why New York Democrats can’t agree on bail reform
America looks to New York as the proving ground for criminal justice reforms — and sees a moderate mayor at war with his own party.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Just 30 percent of young men get a regular paycheck. Eric Adams wants to raise that number.
EDITORS’ NOTE: In the month of July, the city created 30,000 private sector jobs. Since Adams has taken office, the city has added over 134,800 private sector jobs, according to the New York City Economic Development Corporation. From July 2021 to July 2022, NYC remained at a higher private sector growth rate – 8.1 percent – than New York State or the U.S. (5.5 percent and 4.5 percent, respectively). Yet, the city still lags the nation in terms of unemployment. Brooklyn remains an attractive market for real estate and retail investors, with a record-breaking $5 billion worth of investment sales in the first half of 2022, according to TerraCRG, Brooklyn’s largest real estate brokerage.
NYC construction union seeks 200 labor apprentices, here’s how to apply
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A New York City construction union will seek 200 labor apprentices starting in late September, the New York Department of Labor (DOL) announced Tuesday. The Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee for Construction and General Building Laborers, Local Union 79, will conduct the recruitment effort between...
Primary day in NY: What you need to know to cast your vote
NEW YORK (PIX11) — New Yorkers head to the polls Tuesday for primary elections, selecting their parties’ nominees to vie for U.S. House seats. Among the notable races to watch are those in two recently redrawn districts encompassing parts of Manhattan and Brooklyn, including one that will pit two longtime Democratic representatives against each other, […]
thechiefleader.com
Program will put low-income New Yorkers on path to construction careers
The city is launching a training initiative that will provide opportunities for low-income residents in long-term careers in the construction and industrial sectors. The program, called the New York City Pathways to Industrial and Construction Careers (PINCC), will recruit nearly 2,300 New Yorkers who live in Housing Authority buildings or receive benefits from the Human Resources Administration to participate in apprenticeship training programs for eventual placement in union jobs.
Manhattan affordable apartments now available with rents starting at $1,399 a month
NYC Housing Connect has announced the availability of 177 affordable apartments located in the Hudson Yards neighborhood of Manhattan. The address of the new development (named Lyra) is 555 West 38th Street, New York City.
uticaphoenix.net
State News: Gov. Hochul Announces More than 6,000 Illegal Guns Seized as Result of Interstate Gun Task Force
Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that police agencies have removed 6,007 illegal guns from communities across New York State during the first seven months of the year, a 20 percent increase when compared to the same timeframe in 2021. Joined by New York City Mayor Eric Adams and Director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Steven Dettelbach prior to a meeting of the Interstate Task Force on Illegal Guns, Governor Hochulupdated New Yorkers about her administration’s comprehensive efforts to stem the flow of illegal guns, reduce gun violence and save lives. ATF Director Dettelbach touted the Task Force as a national model for other regions in the country to follow.
longisland.com
Study: Nassau, Suffolk County Residents Receive Among Largest Tax Refunds in New York
Approximately 75% of taxpayers in the U.S. receive a tax refund, and a recent study found the places where those tax refund checks are largest. To determine the counties in New York State that received the highest refunds - among them, Nassau and Suffolk Counties - the study divided the total amount of money refunded by the IRS by the number of refunds given out to residents in each county.
Extra Extra: Gov. Kathy Hochul has a sweet house on a Virginia lake that's heated by a nuclear power plant
Because Bumpass, Va. is very far from Albany but presumably worth it, here are your end-of-day links: Offensive broker's fee, most brokers don't make a lot of money though, early voting turnout bad, Fetty Wap pleads guilty, Brock Turner is out there, dollar beats the euro, dogs in a sprinkler, and more. [ more › ]
theexaminernews.com
Suburbs Beware: NY’s Bail Reforms are Threatening Your Safety
By Paul DiGiacomo, President of the Detectives’ Endowment Agency and Matt Slater, Supervisor of the Town of Yorktown. In 2019, New York State’s legislature made a series of ill-fated “reforms” that turned the state’s criminal justice system upside down. The policies and laws cater to criminals – and send a message that there are no consequences for breaking the law.
New York and Other Cities Are Being Devastated by This
The pandemic-inspired shift towards working from home has had a profound effect on the office real estate market. New York City has more than 451 million square feet of office space, accounting for nearly 11% of the total office inventory in the U.S., according to LiquidSpace. So naturally NYC Mayor...
AG James sues Freeport to help stop Amazon warehouse from being built at park
Residents in Freeport are happy a beloved green space is getting recognition at the state level as it faces possible redevelopment by Amazon.
bkreader.com
Community study reveals major needs affecting Haitian New Yorkers
Yolette Williams of the Haitian-American Alliance held a meeting at the Evangelical Crusade Church discussing their needs assessment for Brooklyn’s Haitian-American community. / This article is part of a series about how Haitian American nonprofit organizations in New York […] Click here to view original web page at texasmetronews.com.
New York City cracks down on illegally parked commercial vehicles after Queens residents sound off
The new measure went into effect last Monday and in its first five days, the city issued 597 tickets, attached 89 wheel clamps, and towed 55 illegally parked vehicles.
The inside story of how NYC schools spent $90 million on air purifiers that have stirred controversy
Delos Living is headquartered in Manhattan's Meatpacking District. Documents obtained by Gothamist show Delos Living referred to its devices as HEPA purifiers in its internal communications with the education department, although the company also said that its air purifiers do not use HEPA filters. The company that sold 160,000 air purifiers to the Department of Education benefited from a lobbying campaign that reached high into the upper ranks of City Hall. [ more › ]
