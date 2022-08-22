ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

PIX11

Student loan forgiveness resonates strongly in NYC

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, the Bronx (PIX11) — President Joe Biden’s announcement on Wednesday that he’s ordering debt forgiveness for some 43 million Americans with $1.6 trillion in unpaid student loans resonated strongly in the New York City region. In New York City alone, according to the Department of Consumer and Worker Protection, one in six residents […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
nypressnews.com

N.Y. Senate candidate David Yassky’s aide privately floated PAC fundraising coordination — but now claims it was deliberate deception

Text messages exchanged by two staffers on Brooklyn state Senate candidate David Yassky’s campaign point to potential coordination of fundraising efforts with a local political action committee — which can be illegal, the Daily News has learned. But Yassky’s campaign manager, Sabrina Rezzy, who wrote the texts in...
BROOKLYN, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Just 30 percent of young men get a regular paycheck. Eric Adams wants to raise that number.

EDITORS’ NOTE: In the month of July, the city created 30,000 private sector jobs. Since Adams has taken office, the city has added over 134,800 private sector jobs, according to the New York City Economic Development Corporation. From July 2021 to July 2022, NYC remained at a higher private sector growth rate – 8.1 percent – than New York State or the U.S. (5.5 percent and 4.5 percent, respectively). Yet, the city still lags the nation in terms of unemployment. Brooklyn remains an attractive market for real estate and retail investors, with a record-breaking $5 billion worth of investment sales in the first half of 2022, according to TerraCRG, Brooklyn’s largest real estate brokerage.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Dennis Walcott
PIX11

Primary day in NY: What you need to know to cast your vote

NEW YORK (PIX11) — New Yorkers head to the polls Tuesday for primary elections, selecting their parties’ nominees to vie for U.S. House seats. Among the notable races to watch are those in two recently redrawn districts encompassing parts of Manhattan and Brooklyn, including one that will pit two longtime Democratic representatives against each other, […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thechiefleader.com

Program will put low-income New Yorkers on path to construction careers

The city is launching a training initiative that will provide opportunities for low-income residents in long-term careers in the construction and industrial sectors. The program, called the New York City Pathways to Industrial and Construction Careers (PINCC), will recruit nearly 2,300 New Yorkers who live in Housing Authority buildings or receive benefits from the Human Resources Administration to participate in apprenticeship training programs for eventual placement in union jobs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
uticaphoenix.net

State News: Gov. Hochul Announces More than 6,000 Illegal Guns Seized as Result of Interstate Gun Task Force

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that police agencies have removed 6,007 illegal guns from communities across New York State during the first seven months of the year, a 20 percent increase when compared to the same timeframe in 2021. Joined by New York City Mayor Eric Adams and Director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Steven Dettelbach prior to a meeting of the Interstate Task Force on Illegal Guns, Governor Hochulupdated New Yorkers about her administration’s comprehensive efforts to stem the flow of illegal guns, reduce gun violence and save lives. ATF Director Dettelbach touted the Task Force as a national model for other regions in the country to follow.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
longisland.com

Study: Nassau, Suffolk County Residents Receive Among Largest Tax Refunds in New York

Approximately 75% of taxpayers in the U.S. receive a tax refund, and a recent study found the places where those tax refund checks are largest. To determine the counties in New York State that received the highest refunds - among them, Nassau and Suffolk Counties - the study divided the total amount of money refunded by the IRS by the number of refunds given out to residents in each county.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
theexaminernews.com

Suburbs Beware: NY’s Bail Reforms are Threatening Your Safety

By Paul DiGiacomo, President of the Detectives’ Endowment Agency and Matt Slater, Supervisor of the Town of Yorktown. In 2019, New York State’s legislature made a series of ill-fated “reforms” that turned the state’s criminal justice system upside down. The policies and laws cater to criminals – and send a message that there are no consequences for breaking the law.
YORKTOWN, NY
TheStreet

New York and Other Cities Are Being Devastated by This

The pandemic-inspired shift towards working from home has had a profound effect on the office real estate market. New York City has more than 451 million square feet of office space, accounting for nearly 11% of the total office inventory in the U.S., according to LiquidSpace. So naturally NYC Mayor...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bkreader.com

Community study reveals major needs affecting Haitian New Yorkers

Yolette Williams of the Haitian-American Alliance held a meeting at the Evangelical Crusade Church discussing their needs assessment for Brooklyn’s Haitian-American community. / This article is part of a series about how Haitian American nonprofit organizations in New York […] Click here to view original web page at texasmetronews.com.
BROOKLYN, NY
Gothamist

The inside story of how NYC schools spent $90 million on air purifiers that have stirred controversy

Delos Living is headquartered in Manhattan's Meatpacking District. Documents obtained by Gothamist show Delos Living referred to its devices as HEPA purifiers in its internal communications with the education department, although the company also said that its air purifiers do not use HEPA filters. The company that sold 160,000 air purifiers to the Department of Education benefited from a lobbying campaign that reached high into the upper ranks of City Hall. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Community Policy