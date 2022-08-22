EDITORS’ NOTE: In the month of July, the city created 30,000 private sector jobs. Since Adams has taken office, the city has added over 134,800 private sector jobs, according to the New York City Economic Development Corporation. From July 2021 to July 2022, NYC remained at a higher private sector growth rate – 8.1 percent – than New York State or the U.S. (5.5 percent and 4.5 percent, respectively). Yet, the city still lags the nation in terms of unemployment. Brooklyn remains an attractive market for real estate and retail investors, with a record-breaking $5 billion worth of investment sales in the first half of 2022, according to TerraCRG, Brooklyn’s largest real estate brokerage.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO