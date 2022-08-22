Read full article on original website
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Slides To $1,500 As Hype Around Merge Dies Down
The hype around the Ethereum network had built up following the announcement that the Merge was scheduled to take place on September 15th if everything went according to plan. The price of ETH had seen a massive run-up off the back of the news, seeing it touch above $2,000, albeit briefly. However, as the weeks have passed, the hype around the Merge has begun to die down as people get used to it, causing the price of ETH to slide.
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Cash BCH Sparks Light Of Hope, Can It Rally To $200 Resistance?
The price of Bitcoin Cash (BCH) has sparked a glimpse of hope against Tether (USDT) as it attempts to flip key resistance with eyes set on $200. The price of Bitcoin Cash in recent weeks has been more gloomy as many altcoins rallied and produced gains of double digits while BCH continues to range. (Data from Binance)
NEWSBTC
TA: Bitcoin Price Trades Heavy, Why BTC Could Soon Test $20K
Bitcoin is struggling to recover above $21,500 against the US Dollar. BTC is consolidating and remains at a risk of a move towards the $20,000 support. Bitcoin is consolidating above $21,000 and facing a lot of hurdles. The price is now trading above the $21,200 level and the 100 hourly...
NEWSBTC
Another Red Weekly Close For Bitcoin, Why A Rebound Is On The Horizon
Bitcoin had been able to break out of its red streak earlier in the year after making 11 consecutive red weekly closes. With the market recovery, the digital asset had begun to return some green weekly closes. That is until the market correction, and bitcoin lost about $4,000 off the top of its value. This resulted in a weekly close for the prior week, and even though it looked like a recovery might be on the horizon, bitcoin has recorded another red weekly close.
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin At Bullish Point After Panic Selling, Will BTC Repeat History?
The price of Bitcoin has been trading about key resistance during today’s trading session and could be positioning for a break higher if bulls managed to close the daily candle above $21,500. The cryptocurrency still records heavy losses on higher timeframes but could be on the verge of a decisive move.
NEWSBTC
When Will Bitcoin Become An Inflation Hedge? Scaramucci Explains
Many investors picked interest in Bitcoin, believing it could be a hedge against inflation. According to an analyst at D.A Davidson, Chris Brendler, BTC could become a hedge because it is decentralized and not a product of a central bank. These opinions and expectations led many people to accumulate large quantities of BTC coins.
NEWSBTC
TA: Bitcoin Price Recovers But Here’s What Could Trigger Another Decline
Bitcoin is attempting a recovery wave above $21,500 against the US Dollar. BTC must clear the $22,650 resistance zone to move into a positive zone. Bitcoin is slowly moving higher above the $21,400 and $21,500 levels. The price is now trading above the $21,400 level and the 100 hourly simple...
NEWSBTC
Why Ethereum Is An Attractive Investment Right Now
Ethereum has been stealing more market share from bitcoin over the last couple of weeks. This is a result of the Merge announcement that took the space by storm about a month ago. Since then, interest in Ethereum has skyrocketed. But with the decline in price, investors are becoming warier about investing in the market. However, that does not mean that Ethereum is no longer a good buy.
NEWSBTC
TA: Bitcoin Price Recovery Faces Hurdle, Why 100 SMA Presents Resistance
Bitcoin found support near $20,750 against the US Dollar. BTC is correcting gains, but it is facing resistance near $21,500 and the 100 hourly SMA. Bitcoin found support near the $20,750 after a strong decline. The price is now trading below the $21,500 level and the 100 hourly simple moving...
NEWSBTC
Litecoin (LTC) Near-Term Route Could Be Determined By This Factor
Litecoin (LTC) could be heading the bearish route. According to CoinMarketCap, LTC has nosedived by 0.52% or trading at $56.50 as of press time. LTC engulfing candlestick shows increased selling pressure. In the past few days, LTC is seen to be hovering close to its midpoint. Notably, Litecoin is down...
NEWSBTC
Why Bitcoin And Ethereum Saw A Spike In Correlation With Asian Equities
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) published a study on the spike in positive correlation with Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Asian equities. The financial organization claims digital assets began an accelerated integration with the region during the pandemic as more people traded them looking to generate yield. From 2020 to...
NEWSBTC
Why The Crypto Market Looks Unhealthy With Bitcoin At $21K, Expert Says
Bitcoin and the crypto market continued to move sideways over the past week after recording important losses during the weekend. Despite the short-term bearish price action, there seems to be more appetite for risk in the sector as market participants allocate more capital to altcoins. At the time of writing,...
NEWSBTC
Why Crypto Could Heading For A Retest Of The Summer Lows
The crypto market has seen over today’s trading session as large cryptocurrencies retrace as much as 20% during the weekend. The near term seems likely to trend to the downside, at least until the end of the week, according to a group of experts. At the time of writing,...
NEWSBTC
This Indicator Predicts Potential Decline Ahead For Bitcoin Price
Bitcoin and crypto market is always swinging with changes in the prices of tokens. The back-and-forth movement in prices remains the distinguishing factor that facilitates the speculative nature of the assets. In some cases, the movement could be favorable for the investors, especially when the bulls are on the field....
NEWSBTC
Ethereum ETH Back On Track Race, Will ETH Reclaim $2,000 again?
Ethereum ETH price regained its bullish trend against Tether (USDT) as it builds more strength to break above the key resistance ahead of “The Merge.” ETH price saw a rejection to a region of $1,500 recently as it could not hold its bullish trendline acting as support. (Data from Binance)
NEWSBTC
WATCH: Will Powell’s Friday Speech Send Bitcoin Soaring? Daily TA August 25, 2022
In this episode of NewsBTC’s all-new daily technical analysis videos, we are looking at the the impact an upcoming speech from US Fed Chair Jerome Powell could have on Bitcoin price action. Take a look at the video below. VIDEO: Bitcoin Price Analysis (BTCUSD): August 25, 2022. The US...
NEWSBTC
Chiliz Price Skyrockets, Will This Bullish Run Continue?
Chiliz has burst through to the limelight by helping entertainment and sports firms with blockchain-backed tools to allow them to monetize their viewership. The subscription is the access link through which fans obtain voting rights and early tickets. Also, the direct access fans have to their desired soccer teams is a function of Chiliz blockchain technology and token.
NEWSBTC
Solana SOL Eyes Key Support At $31, Will It Survive The Next Leg Down?
Solana SOL trades below $35 against Tether (USDT) after flipping its support into resistance in recent weeks. The price of BTC failed to sustain its bullish structure as it breaks below key zones, this breakdown in prices affected other altcoins like Solana leaving investors confused as to where the market is headed.
NEWSBTC
Navigating Crypto Derivatives; The Key To Leveling Up Aspiring Traders
In 1996, the New York Times wrote a piece on the introduction of the Internet to the stock market. The article discussed how the Internet could replace the functions of a broker, whose stock in trade is information, advice, and the execution of transactions, all of which may be cheaper and easier to find online. This seminal piece can be regarded as the starter pistol for the debate around whether or not the world needed a high-priced Wall Street brokerage to find buyers for their stock when this could potentially be done by investors directly over the net.
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Trading Hikes On DBS Digital Exchange Despite Crypto Winter
Previously Bitcoin has been fluctuating between the $20K and $25K price marks. Billions of dollars have been wiped off due to the crash in its price, particularly in the last four weeks. The loss has become the primary cause of several firms’ liquidation issues in the crypto industry. Certain...
