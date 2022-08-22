Read full article on original website
Fill a Backpack, Fill a Need of Marathon County asks the community for help with school supplies
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - As schools prepare to welcome kids back into the classroom, one organization in Marathon County is already thinking about the next school year. The Workplace Volunteer Council’s fundraiser, Fill a Backpack, Fill a Need of Marathon County helps children and families prepare for the school year with supplies.
Under bridges: A parent finds peace in independence and letting go
You don’t have to travel far to find adventure. Writer Jill Sisson Quinn and her son recently spent an afternoon at a local park where he had a run in with both stinging nettle and a fallen log, causing her to reflect on the lessons to be found in independence and letting go.
Firehouse concert benefits food banks
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Firehouse headlined the last of Wausau’s summer concerts for the year Wednesday, benefitting Peyton’s Promise, a cause that brings food to over 50 local food pantries. Firehouse lead singer C.J. Snare said when they were approached to do the benefit show, for them it...
Worzalla employees donate 600 pounds of school supplies to Portage County schools
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The financial burden of back-to-school shopping has been eased for many families in Portage County thanks to the generosity of employees at Worzalla. For the last four years, employees have collected school supplies for Project Fresh Start. Project Fresh Start is a United Way of...
S.C. Swiderski hosts SCS Fox Point grand opening
MOSINEE – S.C. Swiderski hosted a grand opening ceremony Aug. 22 for its newly constructed SCS Fox Point apartments on East 14th St. in Merrill. SCS Fox Point features 56 market rate apartments with six floor plans ranging from 702 square feet to 1244 square feet. There will be five multi-family buildings total on the site. Each unit comes with an attached or detached garage. The apartments also have on-site management who is ready to respond to the needs of the tenants.
City of Marshfield Reminds Residents that Decorations Must be Removed From Hillside Cemetery by October 1st
All decorations, containers, shepherd hooks, solar lights and other adornments at Hillside Cemetery in Marshfield must be removed by October 1st for fall clean-up. Items affixed to headstones may stay, (i.e. grave saddles, monument-mounted vases), but any loose trinkets or items stuck in the ground around the stone must be removed.
Bussing costs rise for Marshfield families
MARSHFIELD, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – Parents in Marshfield are going to be paying a hefty price when it comes to getting their kids to and from school. A release from the Marshfield School District and Kobussen Buses says that parents with children living within two miles of a district school will be paying $800 a year per student for bus services. That’s an increase from $200 last year.
Athens Fair brings in thousands of people for the 4-day event
ATHENS, Wis. (WSAW) - The 117th annual Athens Fair has been offering the community an agricultural experience for over a century. “Lots of music, lots of judging, lots of animals,” said Gary Beastrom, the secretary for the Athens Fair. Family-friendly events like a fair parade, live music, and a...
Stevens Point man donates over $80K for new playground
Lake Emily Park has a new playground, thanks to one generous donor with an extensive family history in the area.
Wausau area births, Aug. 23
Jamie and Meghan Slott announce the birth of their son Noah Oliver, born at 8:34 p.m. Aug. 17, 2022. Noah weighed 7 pounds, 12 ounces. Yee Xiong and La Vang announce the birth of their son Marvelous Muaj Hmoo, born at 2:32 p.m. Aug. 15, 2022. Marvelous weighed 7 pounds, 3 ounces.
Judge approves sale of Annie’s Campground to Fox Cities business
SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Annie’s Campground is under new ownership. Online court records show a judge approved the sale of the property in Gresham on Tuesday to Positive Ventures, a limited-liability corporation. Terms of the sale were not disclosed. Bank First had a lien on all assets of...
Overdoses, deaths at Grand Chute motel highlight a national trend reaching our area
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - Charges are expected to be filed Wednesday against the man accused of providing drugs to two people who died from overdoses in Grand Chute over the weekend. Police found the victims during a routine patrol of a motel parking lot. Two other people in medical...
Milk Tanker Tips Over at Roundabout South of Marshfield
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – Emergency responders assisted with an incident Tuesday in which a milk tanker tipped over while traversing the roundabout at HWY 10/Klondike and HWY 80 south of Marshfield. “Thankfully, there was only milk in the tanker, but believe it or not, milk in large quantities like...
Wausau area obituaries August 22, 2022
James Orville Young, Wausau, WI, died unexpectedly on August 12, 2022 at the age of 73. Jim was born on May 14, 1949 in Wausau, WI to Norris and Evelyn (Herrick) Young. He grew up in Wausau and graduated from Wausau Senior High in 1967. Jim married Nancy (Treu) on...
FireHouse to perform free concert Wednesday benefitting Peyton’s Promise
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - People are expected to fill the 400 Block in Wausau for the FireHouse concert on Wednesday. The concert is free to attend but monetary or food donations will benefit Peyton’s Promise. The concert is at 5 p.m. FireHouse’s hits include “When I Look into Your...
Controversial Shawano County campground sold out of receivership
SHAWANO, Wis–A controversial Shawano County campground is getting a new owner. A judge approves the sale of Annie’s Campground in Gresham to Positive Ventures LLC for a reported two million dollars. The campground’s previous owner, Ann Retzlaff, was ordered to sell the facility after defaulting on loans tied...
Green Bay student says he’s grateful for loan debt relief announcement
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Breeze Christian of Neenah is entering his senior year at the University of Wisconsin, Green Bay. While he is looking for a post-graduation job, Breeze says he is grateful for the head start President Biden provided him with, which will make the job search a little easier.
Teen goes missing again
FRIENDSHIP, WI (WSAU) – A teenager from Adams County has gone missing for the second time this month. Braelynn Mueller, 14, most recently left her home on Monday. She was last seen around 9:30pm near County Highway J in Friendship. Sheriffs deputies believe she is either headed to Wisconsin...
Bat found in a Waupaca County park tests positive for rabies
CLINTONVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – A bat that was found in a Clintonville park on August 20 tested positive for rabies. Waupaca County Public Health states that it has been in contact with people who were believed to be exposed but asks that anyone else who believes to have had contact with the bat to contact their medical provider.
Need for crossing guards in Wisconsin Rapids as school year gets closer
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - As families begin to prepare for the school year, the Wisconsin Rapids Police Department is trying to add more crossing guards to their team. The police department said a crossing guard shortage could mean taking officers off the streets and having them step in. To help fill the void and keep officers on patrol, the department took to social media for help.
