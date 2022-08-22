ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
Bleacher Report

Baker Mayfield's Time as Panthers' Starter May Not Last Long

The Carolina Panthers' decision to name Baker Mayfield their starting quarterback is the equivalent of walking into a classroom completely unprepared for a test. Mayfield could end up being the correct answer under center for the Panthers even though they didn't take the proper steps to get it right. He also might turn out to be the wrong answer, which will leave them scrambling to make up for it later.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Bleacher Report

Falcons' Desmond Ridder Draws Rave Reviews for Preseason Performance vs. Jets

The Atlanta Falcons selected Desmond Ridder with a third-round draft pick, but he looked worthy of a first-rounder during Monday's preseason game against the New York Jets. While Ridder was inconsistent at just 10-of-22 passing in his first NFL action against the Detroit Lions, the quarterback who helped the Cincinnati Bearcats become the first Group of Five team to reach the College Football Playoff made obvious strides in his second game.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Devon Allen
Bleacher Report

Packers' Sammy Watkins: Aaron Rodgers 'on a Whole Other Level' Compared to Mahomes

For all that Patrick Mahomes has accomplished, some still think he has a ways to go before measuring up to one of the game's greatest quarterbacks to ever play. Former Kansas City Chiefs and current Green Bay Packers wideout Sammy Watkins said his former quarterback doesn't compare to the current man throwing him passes, Aaron Rodgers.
GREEN BAY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#Nfl Network#Rookies#Bengals#American Football#The New York Giants#The Cincinnati Bengals
Bleacher Report

Fantasy Football Draft Strategy 2022: Latest Mock Draft and Cheatsheet Tips

We're down to one week remaining in the 2022 NFL preseason. This means that we're in prime fantasy-draft season, as rosters are a little clearer and many starters are done until Week 1. By this point, managers should know which players they really want to target in season-long drafts and...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Ugo Amadi Traded from Eagles to Titans for 2024 Late-Round Pick Swap

The Philadelphia Eagles are trading defensive back Ugo Amadi to the Tennessee Titans in exhange for a 2024 late-round pick swap, the team announced Wednesday. Tennessee is sending a sixth-round pick to Philadelphia for Amadi and a seventh-round pick, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. It is the second time in...
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Bleacher Report

Giants' Collin Johnson Will Miss 2022 NFL Season With Torn Achilles Injury

New York Giants wide receiver Collin Johnson has been diagnosed with a torn Achilles, the team announced Wednesday. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network noted Johnson will miss the season. Johnson suffered the injury during Wednesday's practice and had to be carted off the field. It's unfortunate news, as he was...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Chiefs' Win-Loss Predictions for 2022 NFL Season

Over the past decade, few NFL franchises have been as successful as the Kansas City Chiefs. They've made the playoffs in seven of the past eight seasons, winning six AFC West titles, two AFC championships and a Super Bowl during that stretch. Now, the Chiefs are looking to keep it...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Bleacher Report

Video: Terrell Owens Runs Sub-4.5 40-Yard Dash at 48 Years Old

Terrell Owens is a man of his word. He turned heads in May when he guaranteed he could run a 40-yard dash in fewer than 4.5 seconds during an appearance on The People's Pregame: NBCLX’s Fan Controlled Football Podcast. He was right. Owens ran a sub-4.5-second 40-yard dash while...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Raiders' Davante Adams Says He put No. 29 on Alarm Clock as Hall of Fame Motivation

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams has a unique way of motivating himself as he prepares for his ninth season in the NFL. Appearing on The Pivot Podcast (h/t Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk), Adams explained why he put the No. 29 on his alarm clock as a daily reminder of what he's chasing.
NFL
Bleacher Report

Seahawks Insider: Rashaad Penny Could Be in RBBC Despite Kenneth Walker III Injury

Seattle Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny may not be a big fantasy beneficiary following Kenneth Walker III's sports hernia. The Athletic's Michael-Shawn Dugar reported the Seahawks might deploy a running-back-by-committee, with Penny, Travis Homer and Deejay Dallas all potentially in play. Penny seemed to turn a corner toward the end...
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy