Bleacher Report
Baker Mayfield's Time as Panthers' Starter May Not Last Long
The Carolina Panthers' decision to name Baker Mayfield their starting quarterback is the equivalent of walking into a classroom completely unprepared for a test. Mayfield could end up being the correct answer under center for the Panthers even though they didn't take the proper steps to get it right. He also might turn out to be the wrong answer, which will leave them scrambling to make up for it later.
Brett Favre Backs Jimmy Garoppolo as 49ers Starting QB over Trey Lance
There was a time when Brett Favre was the veteran starter ahead of a talented youngster named Aaron Rodgers on the Green Bay Packers' depth chart. Perhaps that is why he is siding with Jimmy Garoppolo when it comes to the San Francisco 49ers' quarterback room. The 33rd Team shared...
Falcons' Desmond Ridder Draws Rave Reviews for Preseason Performance vs. Jets
The Atlanta Falcons selected Desmond Ridder with a third-round draft pick, but he looked worthy of a first-rounder during Monday's preseason game against the New York Jets. While Ridder was inconsistent at just 10-of-22 passing in his first NFL action against the Detroit Lions, the quarterback who helped the Cincinnati Bearcats become the first Group of Five team to reach the College Football Playoff made obvious strides in his second game.
Baker Mayfield Says Week 1 Matchup with Browns Has Meaning: Not Going to 'Be a Robot'
Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule announced on Monday that Baker Mayfield would be the team's starting quarterback, setting up a Week 1 showdown with his former team, the Cleveland Browns. Later in the day, Mayfield told reporters he wasn't going to pretend like that particular matchup wasn't meaningful. "When...
Raiders Rumors: 2021 1st-Round Pick Alex Leatherwood Potential Trade, Cut Candidate
Former first-round pick Alex Leatherwood may not be a member of the Las Vegas Raiders when the regular season begins. One league source told Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus there is at least "a possibility" that the Raiders would cut or trade Leatherwood before final rosters have to be set on Aug. 30.
Lions HBO 'Hard Knocks' 2022: Best Fan Tweets, Memes from Episode 3
The Detroit Lions finished in last place in the NFC North in each of the last four seasons. Dan Campbell is ready to change that, even if it means shaking the dirt out of his pants. It wouldn't have been an episode of Hard Knocks with the Lions if the...
Packers' Sammy Watkins: Aaron Rodgers 'on a Whole Other Level' Compared to Mahomes
For all that Patrick Mahomes has accomplished, some still think he has a ways to go before measuring up to one of the game's greatest quarterbacks to ever play. Former Kansas City Chiefs and current Green Bay Packers wideout Sammy Watkins said his former quarterback doesn't compare to the current man throwing him passes, Aaron Rodgers.
Raiders News: Kenyan Drake to Be Released; Played 12 Games for LV Last Season
Veteran running back Kenyan Drake's time with the Las Vegas Raiders will come to an end after one year. General manager Dave Ziegler informed Drake of the team's decision in a phone call. "He let me know how they were planning on moving forward, how really uncustomary it was for...
Jon Gruden 'Consistently' Sent Derogatory Emails as Raiders Head Coach, NFL Alleges
The NFL is pushing back against the lawsuit filed by former Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden, alleging that his habit of sending "derogatory" emails wasn't limited to his time away from the league in 2011 to 2018. According to Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, the NFL suggested that...
J.C. Jackson Has Surgery on Ankle Injury; Status for Chargers' Opener vs. Raiders TBD
J.C. Jackson's status for the Los Angeles Chargers' season opener against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sept. 11 at SoFi Stadium is up in the air. The veteran defensive back had ankle surgery Tuesday, and his return timetable is between two to four weeks, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. L.A.'s season opener is a little more than two weeks away.
Fantasy Football Draft Strategy 2022: Latest Mock Draft and Cheatsheet Tips
We're down to one week remaining in the 2022 NFL preseason. This means that we're in prime fantasy-draft season, as rosters are a little clearer and many starters are done until Week 1. By this point, managers should know which players they really want to target in season-long drafts and...
Ugo Amadi Traded from Eagles to Titans for 2024 Late-Round Pick Swap
The Philadelphia Eagles are trading defensive back Ugo Amadi to the Tennessee Titans in exhange for a 2024 late-round pick swap, the team announced Wednesday. Tennessee is sending a sixth-round pick to Philadelphia for Amadi and a seventh-round pick, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. It is the second time in...
Giants' Collin Johnson Will Miss 2022 NFL Season With Torn Achilles Injury
New York Giants wide receiver Collin Johnson has been diagnosed with a torn Achilles, the team announced Wednesday. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network noted Johnson will miss the season. Johnson suffered the injury during Wednesday's practice and had to be carted off the field. It's unfortunate news, as he was...
Len Dawson Dies at Age 87; Chiefs Hall of Fame QB Won Super Bowl IV MVP
Pro Football Hall of Famer Len Dawson has died at the age of 87. The Dawson family issued a statement Wednesday announcing that Len died with his wife, Linda, at his side:. A family friend confirmed to Vahe Gregorian of the Kansas City Star on Aug. 12 that Dawson had been entered into hospice care.
Chiefs' Win-Loss Predictions for 2022 NFL Season
Over the past decade, few NFL franchises have been as successful as the Kansas City Chiefs. They've made the playoffs in seven of the past eight seasons, winning six AFC West titles, two AFC championships and a Super Bowl during that stretch. Now, the Chiefs are looking to keep it...
Devin McCourty explained why he kicked Jason McCourty off their joint Twitter account
Jason McCourty recently joined 'Good Morning Football' on NFL Network. The Red Sox lost to the Blue Jays 3-2 in 10 innings on Wednesday. Boston will face Toronto again tonight at 7:10 p.m. Tomorrow, the Patriots face the Raiders in Las Vegas at 8:15 p.m. in the team’s final preseason...
Cowboys Rumors: Tyron Smith Needs Surgery for Hamstring Injury; Out Indefinitely
Dallas Cowboys left tackle Tyron Smith will be out indefinitely after suffering an avulsion fracture in his left knee that will require surgery, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Cowboys’ LT Tyron Smith’s hamstring tore and came off the bone, per sources. He could have surgery as early as today, pending...
Video: Terrell Owens Runs Sub-4.5 40-Yard Dash at 48 Years Old
Terrell Owens is a man of his word. He turned heads in May when he guaranteed he could run a 40-yard dash in fewer than 4.5 seconds during an appearance on The People's Pregame: NBCLX’s Fan Controlled Football Podcast. He was right. Owens ran a sub-4.5-second 40-yard dash while...
Raiders' Davante Adams Says He put No. 29 on Alarm Clock as Hall of Fame Motivation
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams has a unique way of motivating himself as he prepares for his ninth season in the NFL. Appearing on The Pivot Podcast (h/t Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk), Adams explained why he put the No. 29 on his alarm clock as a daily reminder of what he's chasing.
Seahawks Insider: Rashaad Penny Could Be in RBBC Despite Kenneth Walker III Injury
Seattle Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny may not be a big fantasy beneficiary following Kenneth Walker III's sports hernia. The Athletic's Michael-Shawn Dugar reported the Seahawks might deploy a running-back-by-committee, with Penny, Travis Homer and Deejay Dallas all potentially in play. Penny seemed to turn a corner toward the end...
