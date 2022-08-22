ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
After a two-hour wait, Will Gordon wins the Boise Open in a playoff

By By JORDAN KAYE
Idaho Press
Idaho Press
BOISE — Will Gordon lagged his birdie putt eighteen inches short of the cup. He walked to his ball, marked it then walked away.

And just like he had done all day, Gordon waited. He stood in a shaded corner just off Hillcrest Country Club’s 18th green — probably thinking, like so many fans at Sunday’s Albertsons Boise Open, that the first playoff hole would turn into a second, then maybe a third.

But Gordon waited as MJ Daffue’s putt out of deep rough ran 60 feet past the hole. He waited as Daffue missed his par putt. Then missed his bogey putt. Gordon waited as Philip Knowles — the leader entering the day — shorted his 15-foot birdie putt. Then lipped out his three-foot par putt. Then missed his three-foot bogey putt.

Gordon had waited and waited as chaos ensued in front of him.

“It just happened so fast,” he said Sunday. “I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, I can two putt from 18 inches. This is pretty cool.’”

Gordon buried his par putt, clenching his mouth together and releasing a ferocious two-handed fist pump against the 100-degree air. For the next hour, it was the 26-year-old with a killer brown mustache in the limelight — somewhere he hasn’t been in a while.

This was Gordon’s first professional victory, the culmination of an improbable day, an improbable tournament and an improbable season.

“He’s just been trending so well the last few weeks,” said Gordon’s caddie, Jay Green. “He tied for fifth last week. Tied for fifth (the week before). And then a win, obviously (today). He’s been playing some really solid golf.”

Gordon entered the day tied for 13th, seven shots off the leader Knowles. He eagled No. 2, birdied No. 3 but parred the next eight holes. Then Gordon went ballistic. He recorded birdies on 12, 13, 14, 15, 16 and 17. He shot an 8-under 63 on the day, walking into the clubhouse as the tournament leader at 21-under.

Gordon and Green sat in the locker room for nearly two hours. The Vanderbilt alum called some buddies and relaxed. Gordon said he was “just hoping I had a chance.” And hope is the perfect word. Anything beyond that would have been misguided.

When Gordon finished his round, there were three guys on the course at 20-under — playing a back-nine that he had just taken apart. Surely, one of them would get to at least 22-under. Right?

If it were to be anyone, Knowles was the top candidate. He escaped a few disasters late in his round and reached No. 18 needing just a par to win.

To the eye, hole 18 looks like Kilimanjaro. It’s as intimidating as any golf hole in the Treasure Valley, a 401-yard par 4 with an elevated green that sits atop this 20-foot hill. There are a few hundred in Boise who got their weekly workout trekking up and down that thing a few times this week.

Golf-wise, It is as hard as it is daunting. One hits their blind approach shot and listens to the crowd to determine if they’re on the green. On Sunday, No. 18 at Hillcrest was the second-hardest hole of the day. Before the playoff, the final hole produced a half-dozen birdies, 49 pars and 17 bogeys or worse. It was a killer.

Knowles learned that in gut-wrenching fashion. For some reason, he opted for the driver off the tee, pulling into thick enough rough that a marshall made sure to stick a small orange flag next to Knowles’ ball just so he could find it.

The 25-year-old blasted his approach shot into the rough behind the green, which isn’t the worst thing in the world. He did the same thing on Saturday and chipped it in for a round-ending birdie.

Knowles didn’t need any heroics on Sunday. He just needed a two-putt for the first victory of his professional career. Then he blew his birdie opportunity 40 feet past the hole and settled for a bogey.

Watching in the shadows of 18 was Gordon, who saw his gates of opportunity swing open.

His career trajectory has been, to say the least, windy. He graduated from Vanderbilt in 2019, had two top-10 finishes on the PGA Tour in 2020, which allowed him to have his tour card for 2021. But struggles last season put him on the Korn Ferry Tour for 2022, again looking for entrance back into golf’s biggest tour.

He ended the Korn Ferry regular season outside the Top 25, meaning he was without an exemption heading into the Korn Ferry playoffs. For guys like Gordon and Knowles, who need a top-five finish in one of the playoff events to earn their PGA Tour cards, there is this looming pressure over every shot.

“I’ve been on the PGA Tour, got there quickly. And I’ve lost my card” Gordon said. “I’ve seen both sides of it. So I think understanding it’s not life and death has helped me a lot this year, because it felt like life and death last year.”

“To see it pay off like this,” Green said, “is really cool.”

In other words, his wait is over.

