ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harvey, IL

Car crashes into Harvey business -- and it's not the first time

By Sabrina Franza
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09vcFu_0hQ2nKo800

Business struck second time by car 02:56

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A business in south suburban Harvey is badly damaged after a car crashed into it Sunday. Its owner says this is not the first time.

If you ask the Ibry family how they feel about this tremendous loss for their business, they'll only say that they're just happy no one was hurt. The damage though is costly enough to threaten their entire livelihood.

Inside one Harvey garage, you'll find a car in need of repairs, some machinery and 87-year-old Alex Ibry.

"Been here a long time," he said.

His Al's Auto Repair Service has been family owned and functional for two decades. He's been a mechanic for more than 40 years.

"Try to keep on going," he said.

Now they're looking at a different type of repair. Not on a car, but on their business.

"I said, 'Dad nobody's going to come to help us. My three people that are going to help us, that's me, you and God. If it's not for us to hold onto your place we're going to hold onto it and there's nothing that nobody can do,'" Ibry's son said.

Sunday morning a car crashed into the side. Bricks coated the vehicle and lay scattered on the floor.

The woman driving walked away unharmed.

They Harvey Police Department told CBS 2 the woman said she lost control because of a mechanical error.

This is the second time in just a few months that a car crashed into his shop. The first was in May when a driver tried to get away from police, smashing into the building instead.

Alex's son Robert said speeding is bad on their corner. He found a stop sign and put it up himself, only to find it down days later.

"I had people stopping here, stopping on the corner of the stop sign over there they're there should've been one on that side on the way changes there they come to fast around the corner," he said.

Since May they've rebuilding, and that is what they plan to do again now.

"i can stand by and watch my father lose this," Robert said. "I gotta rebuild."

CBS 2 asked the Harvey Police Department if there is any action being taken against the driver, but there was no response from them Sunday evening. We also tried calling the Harvey Transportation Department about a possible stop sign, but their mailbox was full.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help with the costs of repairs.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Stolen Porsche slams into BMW in West Loop; witness says three armed suspects caught

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The driver of a stolen Porsche crashed into a BMW and another car in the West Loop Wednesday evening. The crash happened at Canal and Monroe streets. Video at the scene showed a man led by police into an ambulance in handcuffs. The driver whose car was hit told CBS 2 three men in the stolen Porsche sped through a red light and broadsided his BMW. He said the men in the BMW then got out and ran – and they all had guns. The accident victim said a pedestrian tackled one of the suspects, and police got the other two. Chicago Police and the Cook County Sheriff's police are investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Basement fire damages clothing store in West Rogers Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An overnight fire caused upwards half a million dollars in damages to a family business in West Rogers Park.The fire started in the basement of MJ Outlet, an apparel store at Devon and Western Avenues, which sells high-end designer clothes from India and Pakistan.Thick black smoke could be seen billowing from the store overnight, as families who live in the apartments above watched from outside.The store's owner told CBS 2 he was asleep at home in Skokie around midnight when he first got the call that something was wrong.He said this business has been his entire life for...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Man dies after being stabbed in River North, driving a few blocks to Magnificent Mile

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 36-year-old man is dead after being stabbed in River North and driving a few blocks until his car stopped on the Magnificent Mile Tuesday evening. As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported, it all happened at the height of rush hour around 6:45 p.m. The chain of events ended in the middle of the street on Michigan Avenue near Ontario Street and the Burberry store – but it began several blocks to the west at Ohio and Dearborn streets.Late Tuesday at the latter intersection, police had set up a barrier around a bloody black sandal...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Harvey, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Accidents
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Harvey, IL
Harvey, IL
Accidents
CBS Chicago

Man charged with pushing CTA passenger onto Blue Line tracks on West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man has been charged with pushing a CTA rider onto the tracks at a Blue Line stop on the West Side earlier this month.Police said 28-year-old James Stamps, of Joliet, pushed a 26-year-old man onto the tracks from the Illinois Medical District stop on the Blue Line on Aug. 5.Investigators released surveillance footage of the incident a few days later in order to help track down the attacker.Police said Stamps was arrested Monday after he was identified as the man who pushed the victim onto the tracks.Stamps has been charged with aggravated battery, and is due to appear for a bond hearing Tuesday afternoon.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Thieves burglarize, steal cars in Glencoe; one ends up crashing on Edens Expressway

SKOKIE, Ill. (CBS) -- Three cars were stolen in the north suburbs early Wednesday morning, and one of them ended up flipping over on the Edens Expressway.The chain of events started at 4 a.m., when a Glencoe resident noticed a young man on their driveway who had gotten into their car and had tried to start the engine.The resident called out and the young man ran off, police said. But the caller said there were about 10 other suspicious people hanging around the area and three cars on the street.Those cars were all stolen, and the thieves drove off in...
GLENCOE, IL
CBS Chicago

IDOT to review signs, pavement markings near Harvey business twice hit by cars

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Illinois Department of Transportation said it's reviewing signs and pavement markings near an intersection in south suburban Harvey, after two cars smashed into a business on separate occasions.On Sunday morning, a car smashed into the side of Al's Auto Repair Service near 152nd and Park Avenue.The Harvey Fire Department said the woman who was driving told them she lost control because of a mechanical error.It came just a few months after another car crashed into the same shop in May. That driver was trying to get away from police, but smashed into the building instead.The Ibry...
HARVEY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Al S Auto Repair Service#Harvey Police Department
southwestregionalpublishing.com

2 charged in Sunday’s fatal crash in Oak Lawn

A Harvey man and a Chicago woman have been charged in Sunday’s four-vehicle fatal crash at 110th Street and Cicero Avenue in Oak Lawn. Steven Bradford, 39, of Harvey, and Joann McNary, 32, of Chicago, were each charged with one count of aggravated DUI involving death, and one count of reckless homicide.
OAK LAWN, IL
WGN News

Man, 28, charged after pushing person onto CTA Blue Line tracks

CHICAGO — A man from Joliet faces charges after pushing a man onto CTA Blue Line tracks on the city’s West Side. Police say James Stamps, 28, is charged with one felony count of aggravated battery in a public place for the incident that happened on Aug. 5. Stamps has been identified as the offender who pushed […]
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
CBS Chicago

Dog walker hailed as hero for intervening when group tries to abduct woman in West Loop Loop

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A West Loop man's gut told him something was wrong when he saw a woman being yanked into a car early Wednesday – and indeed something was. The man was walking his dog at the time on what up to that point had been the start of a routine day, and he took his chances and ran to free the woman. As CBS 2's Marybel González reported Wednesday night, the man may have risked his life to safe someone else's. "It's not about being a hero," the dog walker said. "It's about being a neighbor." The man...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

'My mom told me to get under the car': 7-year-old boy describes being shot in Englewood

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 7-year-old boy described the chaos when someone shot him and his mom in a vehicle Monday night in Englewood.CBS 2's Steven Graves spoke to the boy and his family.Jamari Conner is lucky to be alive, but on Tuesday, he was up and walking. He carried a stuffed animal from the hospital he was taken to.His grandfather allowed CBS 2 to speak with Jamari as he stayed home from school. He was shot in the arm, and had a sleeve on the wound. Jamari also had scars from shattered glass fragments.He remembered going to get something to...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man dies after being stabbed in neck in downtown Chicago: police

CHICAGO - An apparent traffic dispute during rush hour in downtown Chicago turned deadly Tuesday evening when two drivers got out of their cars and one stabbed the other in the neck. The fight broke out round 7:30 p.m. in the 0-100 block of West Ohio Street in River North....
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Fire causes major damage to Lakemoor home

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Fox Lake fire crews responded to a major fire in Lakemoor Monday afternoon.The Fox Lake Fire Protection District said in a Facebook post it was dispatched to the 32000 block of North Rushmore Avenue in Lakemoor.Crews on scene found a multi-family unit with heavy smoke and fire.The district said it would update with more information at a later time. Authorities did not say what the full extent of the damage was, if anyone was injured or what may have caused the fire.Video of the fire showed extensive damage to the home as fire crews were still on scene around 4 p.m. on Tuesday.This is a developing story.
LAKEMOOR, IL
CBS Chicago

Elgin animal shelter taking 75 more beagles

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Elgin animal shelter that took in 100 beagles rescued from a Virginia breeding facility is opening its doors once again.The first leg of the rescue was such a success, the Anderson Humane Society tells our news partners at WBBM Radio. It plans to take in 75 more beagles.Earlier this month, CBS 2 reported 4,000 dogs were in need of rescue. Within 24-hours of taking the beagles in, all 100 had at least a temporary home. Most of those initial beagles are already in forever homes.Anderson Humane plans to take in the addition beagles in a couple weeks.
ELGIN, IL
CBS Chicago

Man robbed and pistol-whipped in North Center

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are searching for the men who robbed and pistol-whipped a man in the North Center neighborhood overnight.A 35-year-old man was walking in the 3100 block of North Damen Avenue around 11:15 p.m., when two or three men approached and demanded his belongings, police said.The robbers then hit the victim in the head with a gun and took his property before fleeing the scene.The victim refused medical attention, and could not provide a description of his attackers, according to police.About 30 minutes later, police said three men robbed two people at gunpoint at Waveland and Ashland in Lakeview.Those victims told police the men got out of a dark-colored sedan. The robbers drove off through the alley.No one was in custody Tuesday morning. It was unclear if the two robberies were connectd.Area Three detectives were investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Police release surveillance images of suspects in murder of musician Ryan 'Tygercat' Arliskas

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The parents of a 27-year-old musician who was gunned down on the city's Southwest Side are now asking for your help in finding three people who appear in surveillance images.As CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reported Tuesday, Ryan Arliskas' family said the push for answers has been frustrating – until a break in the case came with the new surveillance images. The family is asking anyone with information — it could be one person — to help them get justice for which they have been fighting."They're so young," said Ryan's mother, Molly Arliskas, as she looked at...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
99K+
Followers
27K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy