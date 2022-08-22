Read full article on original website
Related
5 US Travel Destinations With the Most Affordable Vacation Rentals
If you've been itching for a vacation, but steep inflation and record-high gas prices kept you home all summer, now might be the time to make your move. The cost of fuel has dropped and prices are...
Half of year will be ‘dangerously hot’ in tropics by 2100, research shows
Extreme heatwaves will be more common by end of decade unless more is done to cut emissions, say experts
Tropical Storm Ma-on makes landfall in southern China
HONG KONG (AP) — Tropical Storm Ma-on made landfall in southern China’s Guangdong province on Thursday after bringing rain and stiff winds to Hong Kong, where the stock market was closed for the morning session due to the storm. Residents of coastal areas around the city of Maoming were urged to stay away from the shore Thursday morning as the typhoon arrived at 10:30 a.m. (0230 GMT). Ma-on was packing sustained winds of 118 kilometers (73 miles) per hour and moving slowly northwest at about 25 kilometers (15 miles) per hour, the Guangdong Meteorological Public Service Center said. It noted the storm made landfall as a typhoon but was steadily weakening. The storm was estimated to be about 380 kilometers (236 miles) west of Hong Kong as of 2:00 p.m. (0600 GMT), according to the Hong Kong Observatory.
Comments / 0