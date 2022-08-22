ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman, 88, killed in alligator attack after she ‘slipped into’ pond while gardening

The victim of an alligator attack in South Carolina has been identified as an 88-year-old woman who slipped into the pond where she was killed, police have said.The woman, who was named Nancy Becker, was killed at about 11.15am in the Sun City gated community for adults, not far from Okatie, South Carolina, by an alligator.Police said the elderly woman had been gardening by the pond and had slipped into the water where she was attacked and killed by the predator, ABC News reported. An autopsy is now due to be carried out on her body and police said...
