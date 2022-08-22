Kyle Bloyd is the digital content manager at WISH-TV. He grew up in Brownsburg and graduated from Brownsburg High School in 2005 before attending Purdue University. After college, he joined WLFI, the CBS affiliate in West Lafayette, as a part-time production assistant. In 2011, he transitioned to the news department as a photographer, shooting features, breaking news and sports. He learned how to produce newscasts in his spare time and began to fill-in as a newscast producer. He was promoted to executive producer/assignment editor in 2013.

BROWNSBURG, IN ・ 20 HOURS AGO