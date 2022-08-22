Read full article on original website
WISH-TV
200th anniversary of the Great Squirrel Stampede
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (The Reporter) — The legend of the Great Squirrel Stampede will be commemorated this fall with fun activities that also provide a sneak preview to the upcoming 2023 Hamilton County Bicentennial. Residents and visitors can enjoy countywide, squirrel-themed events and support local businesses that have squirrel-themed offerings...
Court docs: Indianapolis man pointed gun at people inside beauty school
An Indianapolis man faces multiple charges after police said he pointed a gun at people inside a Speedway beauty school after an argument with his girlfriend.
WRBI Radio
Anita R. Slagle, age 62, of Connersville
Anita R. Slagle, age 62, of Connersville, IN passed away Monday August 22, 2022, at St. Vincent Hospital, Indianapolis. She was born August 7, 1960, in Hamilton County Ohio, a daughter to Oswald and Paula Schettler Schindler. Anita graduated from Coleraine High School and was employed with Kroger Corporation for over thirty years. She was a member of Germania Society of Ohio.
WISH-TV
Docs: Man says he fatally shot neighbor for hacking into electricity
MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — An Albany man was charged with murder after the fatal shooting of a man in rural Albany, the Delaware County prosecutor says. Jerald “Gary” Copley, 59, was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds Tuesday afternoon outside his home on East County Road 500 North, which is about 2 miles south of Albany.
WISH-TV
Gold Star Family speaks out prior to one year anniversary of son’s death in Afghanistan bombing
LOGANSPORT, Ind. (WISH) — It has been exactly one year since Coral Briseno spoke to her son, Humberto Sanchez, just three days later he was killed in a bombing in Kabul, Afghanistan during our military’s last days in the country. “Not going to cry. I said I was...
95.3 MNC
Hamilton Southeastern Schools apologize for poster hung in classroom
Hamilton Southeastern Schools have apologized for a poster that was hung up in a classroom at one of their schools. The poster in a classroom at Fishers High School read “Defund The Police?”. The poster also had research points below the large headline. That poster was hung up in...
ballstatedailynews.com
Man charged with Murder in August 20 Muncie shooting
Approximately 12:40 a.m. August 20, two days before Fall semester 2022 classes began for Ball State University, shots were fired in the area of W. University Ave. and N. Dill St. As emergency service personnel responded, they found a 19 year old with an apparent gunshot wound. The 19 year...
Man assaulted, held people at gunpoint at Speedway beauty school, report alleges
A man was arrested last week on allegations he assaulted and threatened to shoot a group of people at a cosmetology school while he was armed with a gun.
Watch: Fiancée of critically wounded Indiana officer walks down aisle at hospital
DAYTON, Ohio — A now-viral video captured an emotional moment between a critically wounded Indiana police officer and her fiancée. According to WHIO-TV, Sierra Neal and her bride-to-be, Richmond police Officer Seara Burton, had planned to exchange vows last Friday. But that all changed Aug. 10 when a man shot Burton during a traffic stop, leaving her in critical condition, authorities said.
WANE-TV
Remembering the Kokomo tornado 6 years later
KOKOMO, Ind. — Multiple supercell thunderstorms produced a total of seven tornadoes across central Indiana on August 24, 2016. Significant damage occurred in Kokomo, where 20 people were injured, but there were no fatalities from this event. August 24, 2016 Kokomo tornado. The Kokomo tornado touched down around 3:20...
WISH-TV
IMPD investigates police shooting:
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are responding to an officer involved shooting according to a post from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Twitter page. Police asked people to avoid the area of Cheswick Village and Briergate Apartments as they search for a suspect. IMPD says the shooting happened Wednesday in...
WIBC.com
Back on the Right Path – Inside the Boone County Justice Center
BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — Jail can be a tough place filled with some tough people, but some people are just on the wrong path and need some help. An expansion of the Boone County Justice Center aims to do just that. “We’re focusing our entire project on rehabilitation,” says...
IMPD: Home on College Ave. shot up overnight
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a house with children inside was shot up overnight on the near north side of Indianapolis. Just after 1 a.m., police received a report of a person shot at a home on N. College in between 33rd and 34th streets. Officers on scene learned no one had actually been […]
ballstatedailynews.com
Construction worker falls in accident near Teachers College
Ball State University Police (UPD) responded to a construction worker falling from the side of Teachers College on Tuesday afternoon. The worker became entangled in a rope that was transporting equipment from the ground to the roof, said Greg Fallon, chief digital marketing and communications officer for Ball State. Students who saw the accident said the man fell from around the second story of the building.
Man found dead outside home in Delaware County
DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. — The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting that left a man dead outside of a home. Just before noon Tuesday, deputies were called out to a possible shooting at a home in the 12000 block of East CR 500 North. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies arrived to […]
WISH-TV
Vehicle crashes into Brownsburg cornfield
BROWNSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — A vehicle traveling eastbound on I-74 went off the interstate into a cornfield before stopping in a wooded area on Wednesday. According to a Facebook post from the Brownsburg Fire Territory the vehicle crossed lanes on the opposite side of the road before crashing. No...
wrtv.com
Woman guilty of murder, conspiracy in plot to poison Carmel man
NOBLESVILLE — A woman accused of a 2021 homicide in which a man was strangled and drugged has been found guilty of murder and related charges. A jury convicted Heidi Littlefield, 42, of a single count of murder and two counts of conspiracy to commit murder — one as a level 1 felony when conspiracy leads to a victim's death and one as a level 2 felony when conspiracy does not lead to a victim's death, online court records show.
WISH-TV
Indianapolis Recorder
What’s In A Name, Indy? Haughville — Part 1
Haughville is part of the near west side of Indianapolis. The Haughville Historic District is bounded roughly by 10th Street, Belleview Place, Walnut Street and Concord Street. The neighborhood itself has wider boundaries. Initially, this community grew from job opportunities available at area factories that moved operations across the White...
California man thanking IU doctor for saving his feet from amputation
INDIANAPOLIS — On Tuesday, a California man made a special trip to Indianapolis to thank an IU Health doctor who saved his feet from being amputated. “I’m just grateful for him. I’m grateful for him to take the time to give a chance and to go above and beyond,” Vimal Patel said.
