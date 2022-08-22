Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KYTV
Cassville, Mo. School District reinstates corporal punishment option for students, parents react to decision
CASSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - An old-school discipline method is returning to some Missouri schools. Cassville Superintendent Dr. Merlyn Johnson says the policy change is a result of a survey sent out to staff, students, and parents in May. “One of the suggestions that came out was concerns about student discipline,”...
Missouri school district returning ‘corporal punishment’ for students
CASSVILLE, Mo.– An old-school discipline method is making its way back to school in one local school district. We have learned that the Cassville School District is bringing back corporal punishment for students. Under the new policy, students could be punished with a paddle. Administrators say it would be the last resort for parents and […]
KYTV
Green Forest, Ark. School District using state funds to reward staff
GREEN FOREST, Ark. (KY3) - The Arkansas State Legislature earmarked $123.5 million in American Rescue Funds for public school districts. Most 35 districts will use the funds for staff recruitment and retention due to difficulties from pandemic-related staffing shortages. Green Forest Public Schools is awaiting the funding, which has already...
KYTV
Finally, the feeling of “normalcy” is back in schools as new classes begin in the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - We thought we might never see things return to normal again, and there’s still the chance it may return with a vengeance. But for now, the start of the 2022-23 school year is the first true feeling of “normalcy” Ozarks school districts have had since 2019, before our world was turned upside down by the COVID-19 pandemic.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Missouri High School Asks Teachers To Remove LGBTQ+ Pride Flags
Protesters are asking officials to reconsider.
sgfcitizen.org
Pride flag removal leads to two demonstrations outside Kickapoo High School
On the first day of the new school year, Springfield Public Schools Superintendent Grenita Lathan and other administrators visited numerous campuses across the district, including Kickapoo High School. There, all students received matching dark brown and sunburst gold shirts, the marching band and cheerleaders welcomed the freshman class of 2026...
One Missouri School is Bringing Back “Corporal Punishment”
I admit that I grew up in a different era, but I remember when corporal punishment was a regular possibility if I behaved badly enough. One Missouri school is bringing that back and it has the public wildly divided over whether that's a good idea or not. This is likely...
KYTV
Dadeville School District superintendent dies in head-on crash; 2 teenagers injured
BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) - The superintendent of the Dadeville School District died in a crash Wednesday morning in Bolivar. Superintendent Matthew Bushey, 48, of Bolivar, died in the crash. Investigators say the crash involved another vehicle two miles southwest of Bolivar on State Highway T. Troopers say a truck, driven...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Superintendent of Dadeville Schools killed in crash near Bolivar, Mo.
POLK COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol Major Crash Investigation Unit were summoned shortly after 8 a.m. Wednesday, to the scene of a fatal crash on Route T, two miles southwest of Bolivar, Mo. Killed in the head-on crash was Matthew Bushey, 48, of Bolivar. He was...
KYTV
PICTURES: Schools welcome back students for the first day of school across Missouri
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Many schools in Missouri opened Monday for the first day of class. We captured the excitement at Springfield’s Rountree Elementary on Grand Street. Check out the sights from the return to school!. To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com.
KYTV
Remembering JI Allison
Cassville, Mo. School District reinstates corporal punishment option for students, parents react to decision. You may see more hummingbirds the next few weeks, here’s why. Springfield's Eden Village sues state of Missouri over homelessness law. KY3's Madison Horner reports.
KYTV
Springfield Mobile Mental Health Mobile Response Team set to start Sept. 6
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Mental Health Mobile Response Team will soon be available to help Springfield Police Department officers to evaluate and assist non-violent offenders. The program begins on September 6, starting with 24-hour help Monday through Friday. It is a collaboration between Burrell Health and the Springfield Police...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Dadeville Superintendent dies in crash Wednesday morning
DADEVILLE, Mo. – Dadeville School District Superintendent Matt Bushey was involved in a fatal car crash on Wednesday, August 24 at about 7:15 am. A 16-year-old and 17-year-old were also seriously injured in the crash. The crash occurred on Route T two miles southwest of Bolivar, as the 16-year-old driver of a Ford F-150 crossed […]
KYTV
Missouri law bans books, calls for jail time and fines for any educators found in violation
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A new Missouri law goes into effect Sunday. Missouri SB 775 calls for a limit on reading materials in public and private schools. “Books are and always have been a gateway to the past and the future,” said Colleen Norman. She and other members of...
KYTV
High School football season in the Ozarks impacted by referee shortage
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - High school Football season begins Friday, which will make three years with a referee shortage. The hype about high school football has grown across the county. And with that more pressure and more competition. Sometimes some of that pressure ends up aimed at those trying to keep the game fair, referees. Those reactions can impact how many want to take on the job.
“Can I recycle this?” If you have to ask, Springfield recycling says probably not
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — “Can this be recycled?” is a question many may ask themselves as they hover over their recycling bin holding a greasy pizza box, coffee cup or AA battery. If you have to ask and you don’t have the time to look up the answer, don’t recycle. Throw it away instead. Consumers often […]
KYTV
Springfield-Greene County health officials encourage getting your flu shot early
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Flu season is right around the corner, and now may be the best time to get your flu shot. After seeing a rise in cases last year, health care officials are encouraging you to get your flu shot early. The United States typically sees flu cases...
kcur.org
Lawsuits are mounting against Missouri religious schools accused of abusing students
Thirty lawsuits have been filed over the last two years against a pair of southwest Missouri boarding schools accused by former students of physical, emotional and sexual abuse. The latest, filed Aug. 12 against the now-shuttered Circle of Hope Girls Ranch in Cedar County, is the first to proceed in...
Eden Village and others react to controversial Missouri House Bill
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Last week the Springfield nonprofit Eden Village filed a lawsuit against the state of Missouri, over a portion of the bill that they say will limit how much they can help the homeless. Nate Schlueter, Chief Visionary Officer, said that while House Bill 1606 was overall good, a last-minute addition will work to […]
KYTV
Nixa leaders will decide whether to place 1-cent sales tax increase on November ballot for new police department, parks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Nixa City Council plans to decide Monday night to send a one-cent sales tax to voters. The money would pay for a new police department building and park improvements. If passed, the tax would likely go on the November ballot. Chief Joe Campbell says the...
Comments / 3