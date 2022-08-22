ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Republic, MO

KYTV

Green Forest, Ark. School District using state funds to reward staff

GREEN FOREST, Ark. (KY3) - The Arkansas State Legislature earmarked $123.5 million in American Rescue Funds for public school districts. Most 35 districts will use the funds for staff recruitment and retention due to difficulties from pandemic-related staffing shortages. Green Forest Public Schools is awaiting the funding, which has already...
GREEN FOREST, AR
sgfcitizen.org

Pride flag removal leads to two demonstrations outside Kickapoo High School

On the first day of the new school year, Springfield Public Schools Superintendent Grenita Lathan and other administrators visited numerous campuses across the district, including Kickapoo High School. There, all students received matching dark brown and sunburst gold shirts, the marching band and cheerleaders welcomed the freshman class of 2026...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Remembering JI Allison

Cassville, Mo. School District reinstates corporal punishment option for students, parents react to decision. You may see more hummingbirds the next few weeks, here’s why. Springfield's Eden Village sues state of Missouri over homelessness law. KY3's Madison Horner reports.
CASSVILLE, MO
KYTV

Springfield Mobile Mental Health Mobile Response Team set to start Sept. 6

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Mental Health Mobile Response Team will soon be available to help Springfield Police Department officers to evaluate and assist non-violent offenders. The program begins on September 6, starting with 24-hour help Monday through Friday. It is a collaboration between Burrell Health and the Springfield Police...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Dadeville Superintendent dies in crash Wednesday morning

DADEVILLE, Mo. – Dadeville School District Superintendent Matt Bushey was involved in a fatal car crash on Wednesday, August 24 at about 7:15 am. A 16-year-old and 17-year-old were also seriously injured in the crash. The crash occurred on Route T two miles southwest of Bolivar, as the 16-year-old driver of a Ford F-150 crossed […]
DADEVILLE, MO
KYTV

High School football season in the Ozarks impacted by referee shortage

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - High school Football season begins Friday, which will make three years with a referee shortage. The hype about high school football has grown across the county. And with that more pressure and more competition. Sometimes some of that pressure ends up aimed at those trying to keep the game fair, referees. Those reactions can impact how many want to take on the job.
SPRINGFIELD, MO

