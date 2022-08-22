ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giants WR Sterling Shepard: It feels great to be back

New York Giants veteran wide receiver Sterling Shepard was tired on Wednesday after practicing for the first time since his Achilles’ injury sidelined him last December. “I’m not going to lie. I was tired today,” said Shepard. “It was tough today, but we got through it. I’m looking forward to tomorrow.”
