Effective: 2022-08-24 19:36:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-27 02:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: La Paz FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM MST THIS MORNING REPLACES FLASH FLOOD WARNING * WHAT...Areas of slow moving or standing water in some locations across northern La Paz County. Washes may also be flowing swiftly within their banks. * WHERE...A portion of west central Arizona, including the following county, La Paz. * WHEN...Until 700 AM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Low-water crossings may still be inundated with water and may not be passable. Motorists should exercise caution through early Thursday morning. It may take several hours for all the water from these storms to work through local drainage systems in urban areas, particularly near Parker and the Parker Strip. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1231 AM MST, Doppler radar estimates that up to 3 inches of rain fell earlier this evening. - This includes the following streams and drainages Mineral Wash, Bouse Wash, Bennett Wash, Colorado River, Osborne Wash and Bill Williams River. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Parker, Buckskin Mountain Park and Parker Dam. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

LA PAZ COUNTY, AZ ・ 7 HOURS AGO