Read full article on original website
Related
scitechdaily.com
Science Reveals: Why Doesn’t Everybody View the World the Same Way?
UCLA psychologist Matthew Lieberman explains why people might see things differently. Why are we so certain that the way we view people, circumstances, and politics is correct and that the way others see them is erroneous?. According to a recent study by the University of California, Los Angeles psychology professor...
scitechdaily.com
An Unexpected Change in the Brain: A New Cause of Parkinson’s Related Cell Death Discovered
Researchers from Osaka University discover an unexpected alteration in the brain during the autopsy of a patient with clinically typical Parkinson’s disease: an accumulation of TDP-43 proteins rather than alpha-synuclein. Parkinson’s disease (PD) currently has no known cure, and one of the major challenges in creating effective treatments is...
scitechdaily.com
A Sense of Place: The Molecular Mechanisms That Underlie Spatial Mapping in the Brain
Research in mice illuminates the molecular mechanisms that underlie spatial mapping in the brain. Researchers found that a gene called Fos plays a key role in helping the brain use specialized navigation cells to form and maintain spatial maps. The findings bring us one step closer to a complete understanding...
scitechdaily.com
Alcohol Changes Brain Activity Differently in Males and Females
Alcohol alters anxiety-related synchronized brain activity. According to a recent study published in the journal eNeuro, alcohol changes the synchronized brain activity in the amygdala of mice, but differently for male and female mice. Alcoholism is often associated with anxiety and sadness, and a brain area known as the amygdala...
IN THIS ARTICLE
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Find New Way To Clear Toxic Waste From Brain
Could aid efforts to find treatments for Alzheimer’s dementia and other diseases. A new druggable pathway that potentially could be used to help prevent Alzheimer’s dementia has been discovered by researchers at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis. Amyloid beta accumulation in the brain is believed...
scitechdaily.com
High Fish Consumption Has Been Linked to a Greater Likelihood of Developing Cancer
A study finds that high fish consumption is associated with an increased risk of melanoma. According to a large study of US adults published in the journal Cancer Causes & Control, eating more fish—including tuna and non-fried fish—seems to be linked to a higher risk of malignant melanoma.
scitechdaily.com
Decrease Your Risk of Cognitive Decline and Dementia – Avoid These 8 Controllable Risk Factors
A new study finds that dementia risk might be more determined by lifestyle rather than age. According to recent Baycrest research, adults without dementia risk factors like smoking, diabetes, or hearing loss had brain health comparable to that of those who are 10 to 20 years younger than them. According to the research, only one dementia risk factor can age a person’s cognition by up to three years.
scitechdaily.com
Johns Hopkins Doctors Discover That a Common Infection May Cause Cancer
A new study suggests that Clostridioides difficile is responsible for certain colorectal cancers. According to data gathered by scientists at the Bloomberg Kimmel Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy and the Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center, the bacterial species Clostridioides difficile, or C. diff, which is well known for causing serious diarrheal infections, may also cause colorectal cancer.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
scitechdaily.com
Research Shows “Remarkable” Impacts of Grape Consumption on Health and Lifespans
In comprehensive studies published recently in the journal Foods, it was reported that the long-term addition of grapes to the diet of mice leads to unique gene expression patterns, reduces fatty liver, and extends the lifespan of animals consuming a high-fat western style diet. The research team was led by Dr. John Pezzuto of Western New England University.
scitechdaily.com
Researchers Successfully Use Bacteria-Eating Viruses To Treat Complex Lung Infections Without Side Effects
Twenty complex, antibiotic-resistant lung infections were treated by researchers using bacteria-eating viruses; there were no negative side effects, and more than half of the patients treated had favorable clinical results. Researchers from the University of California San Diego School of Medicine and the University of Pittsburgh, leading an international team...
scitechdaily.com
Characterizing Human Beings on a Molecular Level: People With Similar Faces Likely Have Similar DNA
A collection of photos of genetically unrelated lookalikes, along with DNA analysis, has revealed that strong facial similarity is linked with shared genetic variants. The work will be published today (August 23rd) in the journal Cell Reports. “Our study provides a rare insight into human likeness by showing that people...
scitechdaily.com
Research Reveals the Circadian Clock Influences Cell Growth, Metabolism and Cancer Progression
Research illustrates how both genetic and environmental disruption of the circadian clock can drive colorectal cancer progression. In a new study, scientists define how the circadian clock influences cell growth, metabolism, and tumor progression. Their research also reveals how disruption of the circadian clock impacts genome stability and mutations that can further drive critical tumor-promoting pathways in the intestine.
scitechdaily.com
Physicists Are Unraveling the Mystery of the Arrow of Time
A new study by theoretical physicists has made progress toward identifying how particles and cells give rise to large-scale dynamics that we experience as the passage of time. A central feature of how we experience the world is the flow of time from the past to the future. But it is a mystery precisely how this phenomenon, known as the arrow of time, arises from the microscopic interactions among particles and cells. Researchers at the CUNY Graduate Center Initiative for the Theoretical Sciences (ITS) are helping to unravel this enigma with the publication of a new paper in the journal Physical Review Letters. The findings could have important implications in a wide range of disciplines, including physics, neuroscience, and biology.
scitechdaily.com
No More Needles: Inhalable COVID-19 Vaccine Shows Promise
North Carolina State University researchers have created an inhalable COVID-19 vaccine. Researchers have developed an inhalable COVID-19 vaccine that can be administered by the patient themselves using an inhaler and is shelf stable at room temperature for up to three months. The delivery mechanism for this vaccine, a lung-derived exosome known as LSC-Exo, was also shown to be more successful than the presently utilized lipid-based nanoparticles in evading the lung’s mucosal lining and can work effectively with protein-based vaccines.
scitechdaily.com
Shrouded in Mystery: Scientists Finally Discover the Origin of Chromatin
Analysis of the genome and proteome shows that eukaryotic evolution gave rise to the regulatory function of chromatin. Two meters of DNA must fit into a nucleus that is just 8 millionths of a meter wide in practically every human cell. DNA must wrap around structural proteins called histones in order to solve the extreme space challenge, much like wool around a spool. This coiled genetic architecture, known as chromatin, shields DNA from harm and plays an important role in gene regulation.
scitechdaily.com
Daily Avocados Can Help Lower Your Cholesterol
Five universities worked together to conduct the largest and longest avocado research study. According to recent research, eating one avocado every day for six months had no impact on waist circumference, belly fat, or liver fat in those who were overweight or obese. It did, however, cause unhealthy cholesterol levels to slightly decline.
scitechdaily.com
Vitamin D Supplements Could Lower Heart Disease Risk for People With Dark Skin
A simple step could help millions of people reduce their risk of heart disease, according to new research: make sure to get enough vitamin D. The new research elucidates linkages between skin pigmentation, vitamin D, and indicators of cardiovascular health. Combined with evidence from previous research, the new study suggests vitamin D deficiency could contribute to the high rate of heart disease among African Americans.
scitechdaily.com
Diamond Quantum Sensor Measures Currents in the Heart at Millimeter Resolution
Many heart problems, including tachycardia and fibrillation, mainly originate from imperfections in the way electric currents propagate through the heart. Unfortunately, it is difficult for doctors to study these imperfections. This is because measuring these currents involves highly invasive procedures and exposure to X-ray radiation. Luckily, there are other options....
scitechdaily.com
The Framing Effect: Why We Prefer It When the Glass Is Half Full
Imagine that your doctor has decided that you need surgery. He could tell you that you have a 90 percent chance of surviving the operation. That probably sounds quite good. He could also tell you that you have a 10 percent chance of dying on the table. Even though those are the same odds, your response would probably be different. This is because of a common cognitive bias called the framing effect. Let’s take a look at how it works and what you can do to avoid it.
Comments / 0