ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WEHT/WTVW

Community grows closer together with free produce giveaway

By Aaron Chatman
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35vwgB_0hQ2k8C200

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Free produce was given away in Evansville Sunday afternoon. All Saints Parish and Seton Harvest teamed up for their community produce giveaway over the weekend.

Seton Harvest brought their produce van full of fresh vegetables to share. People were also able to enjoy music, recipes and a cold drink.

Superfans flock for comic books in Evansville

“We live in a neighborhood that has a lot of needs, and one of them is fresh vegetables,” explained Fred Mulfinger. “We’re in a food desert here. To be able to give fresh vegetables to our neighbors as we do in this program, is a gift and it is a blessing for us to be able to do it.”

Parishioners also brought vegetables they grew themselves to give to anyone that needed it. Last year organizers say they served over 240 people with free produce.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 1

Related
103GBF

Secret Evansville Speakeasy Will Host a Bourbon Tasting and Party to Support Wesselman Woods

Did you know there was a secret speakeasy in Evansville?. If you are unfamiliar with what a speakeasy is, Dictionary.org defines a speakeasy as "a place where alcohol was illegally sold and drunk in the U.S. in the 1920s and 1930s." Speakeasies popped up as secret places where people could enjoy a drink during prohibition. In recent years I've noticed a trend of speakeasy-style places popping up. It seems to be a very popular theme for smaller bars. While today, speakeasies are less secretive since it is legal to serve alcohol (with the proper licensing), there is a secret speakeasy popping up in Evansville, for a really cool reason.
EVANSVILLE, IN
duboiscountyfreepress.com

Jasper Strassenfest Half Pot winners announced

The Jasper Strassenfest Committee has announced that winners have come forward to claim the Half Pot Prize. After confirmation that the ticket was valid, John and Patty Schroeder met with committee members at the Jasper Chamber of Commerce to claim the $50,050 prize. A photo of the Schroeders was included on an announcement posted to the Jasper Strassenfest Facebook page.
JASPER, IN
14news.com

Evansville offering free rain barrel pickup

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - You can pick up a rain barrel in downtown Evansville this week. The city partnered once again with Coca-Cola Refreshments to offer free rain barrels to residents. You can pick one up starting at 10 Wednesday morning. Officials tell us there are 80 barrels up for...
EVANSVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegetables#Food Desert#Charity#Evansville#Superfans#Nexstar Media Inc#Eyewitness News
wevv.com

American Heritage riverboat docking in Evansville in the fall

Officials in Evansville say the American Heritage riverboat will be back this fall. On Tuesday, Visit Evansville and American Cruise Lines said the American Heritage riverboat would be returning to the city for four more stops in the fall. The four stops are currently scheduled for Aug. 28, Sept. 11,...
EVANSVILLE, IN
evansvilleliving.com

This Weekend: Aug. 25-28

The last weekend of August is slated to be busy, with philanthropic events, classic cars, lots of live music, and even a geek and comic con. If you didn’t have plans, you do now!. 6:35 p.m. Aug. 26-27 and 12:35 p.m. Aug. 28. Bosse Field, 23 Don Mattingly Way.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Bar Louie permanently closed in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Bar Louie in Owensboro has officially closed its doors. We spoke with restaurant workers at the Evansville location who told us they found out earlier Wednesday. The Owensboro restaurant was wiped from Bar Louie’s website and Facebook page because the location is no longer active. Although this closure came suddenly, it […]
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Carmi hosting Boots, Bulls and Country Music for benefit

CARMI, Ill. (WEHT) – Country music and a rodeo will help raise funds for Carmi’s Kicks 4 Kids program. Boots, Bulls and Country Music will happen on September 22 at the White County Fairgrounds. Gates open at 5 p.m., the rodeo and music event will be at 6 p.m. People can get tickets at the […]
CARMI, IL
WEHT/WTVW

What do Tri-Staters want to see in Evansville’s city parks?

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – This Thursday the Evansville Parks Department will be holding a community open house to hear your ideas for the city’s parks. Every five years, the cities and towns in Indiana are required to update their master plan for the next five years, to come up with a list of what the […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Charity to give home furnishings to western Kentucky tornado survivors

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - One Tri-State charity is providing home furnishings for people who lost their homes in December’s tornadoes. The Society of St. Vincent de Paul is using a temporary warehouse space in Owensboro to prepare its supplies for what it calls “House in a Box,” a sort of starter kit for survivors of December’s tornadoes to make their houses feel more like a home.
OWENSBORO, KY
visitowensboro.com

Top 3 Things to Do in Owensboro This Weekend: August 26-28

This one’s for all the dog lovers out there! Each year, Owensboro welcomes hundreds of pups and their owners/trainers to compete in the River Valley Cluster Dog Show. This year’s show will be held August 25-28 at the Owensboro Convention Center. You’ll see tons of breeds participate and, even if you don’t have a dog competing in the show, you can enjoy over 500 feet of shopping space to satiate all your pup’s needs! Click here for a schedule of events.
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

Firefighters finish mowing man’s lawn during medic run

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Tri-State woman is thanking members of Evansville Fire Station 9 for going above and beyond. Bobbie Reid Flint says her dad was mowing grass Tuesday when he passed out. She says he’s home feeling better now, but the firefighters who responded to the call also...
EVANSVILLE, IN
indyschild.com

7 Best Fall Train Rides in Indiana

All Aboard! Calling all train lovers. The fall season is almost here, and so are Fall Train Rides. These fun train rides in Indiana make for a perfect fall day trip. Our guide covers 6 family-friendly train rides, plus one train event for adults only. Fall train rides near Indianapolis:
INDIANA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Historic building at risk of the leaving Evansville skyline

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Experts say Evansville is at risk of losing one of its most prominent historic buildings. Indiana Landmarks released their annual list of the ten most endangered landmarks, and Evansville’s Hulman Building & Garage made the list. Since its construction in 1929, the 10-story commercial building has dominated Evansville’s downtown skyline. Indiana […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Holiday World to provide housing for long-distance workers

SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WEHT) — Beginning next May, Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari says they will be giving eligible team members affordable housing. Park officials are calling the new housing building “Compass Commons”. According to Holiday World’s website, team members must be employed seasonally to qualify to live at Compass Commons. Officials say the housing […]
OWENSBORO, KY
99.5 WKDQ

‘Bounty’ for Invasive Shrub in Warrick County

The Warrick Invasive Species Partnership has a bounty out on an invasive shrub. There are plenty of invasive species in Indiana. From insects to plants, the list of invasive species is quite long. When it comes to invasive plants in Indiana, one is commonly found in landscapes and woodlands that most people don't realize is actually an invasive shrub. It's called a burning bush (Euonymus alatus), also known as winged euonymus. It was brought here from Asia around 1860 as an ornamental plant for use in landscaping.
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Muhlenberg Co. Humane Society no longer taking animals

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WEHT) — A Tri-State humane society is forced to make changes as the large amount of animals they are taking care of is becoming too much. The Muhlenberg County Humane Society announced they will no longer be taking in animals at this time. They say they have about 100 animals currently in […]
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
My 1053 WJLT

Was There a Lion on the Loose in Evansville Indiana This Weekend?

There has been no shortage of strange animal reports over the years in Evansville, Indiana but was there really a lion spotted this past weekend?. Over the weekend there was a report made to area police about a lion on the loose. A local organization that monitors police scanners and reports what they hear to social media known as Evansville Watch shared this on the evening of August 21, 2022, just before 8 pm,
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

29K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy