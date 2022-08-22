Community grows closer together with free produce giveaway

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Free produce was given away in Evansville Sunday afternoon. All Saints Parish and Seton Harvest teamed up for their community produce giveaway over the weekend.

Seton Harvest brought their produce van full of fresh vegetables to share. People were also able to enjoy music, recipes and a cold drink.

“We live in a neighborhood that has a lot of needs, and one of them is fresh vegetables,” explained Fred Mulfinger. “We’re in a food desert here. To be able to give fresh vegetables to our neighbors as we do in this program, is a gift and it is a blessing for us to be able to do it.”

Parishioners also brought vegetables they grew themselves to give to anyone that needed it. Last year organizers say they served over 240 people with free produce.

