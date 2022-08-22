ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

Puerto Rican Parade rocks downtown Hartford

By Kathryn Hauser
 3 days ago

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Thousands of marchers and colorful floats took over the streets of downtown Hartford for the Puerto Rican Parade on Sunday.

First responders kicked things off with Puerto Rican pride at Bushnell Park, with off-the-chart energy.

With music that made you want to dance and Puerto Rican flags as far as the eye could see, it was a return to a new normal after so many setbacks during the pandemic.

Marchers took part in the celebration with colorful costumes and more than 20 decorative floats. Honorees, delegates, and elected officials marched alongside them.

Local school bands marched to their own beat with dressed-up dancers performing their best. You couldn’t miss the Paso Fino horses showing off their gait.

For many in Hartford, this felt like home, with Puerto Rican spirit and pride on full display with a parade that gets bigger and bigger every year.

