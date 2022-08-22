Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rest in Peace Len DawsonChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Many classic theatres in Missouri and the Midwest were designed by the Boller BrothersCJ CoombsColumbia, MO
The historical Charles A. Braley House is named after its original ownerCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The Chiefs And AFC Preseason Winners and LosersChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The Emergence of Justin WatsonChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Related
Kansas City police ID victims in 2 homicides, death investigation
The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department identified two victims killed in separate homicides, and the victim in a death investigation.
KMBC.com
KC man suspected in weekend Amber Alert, person of interest in homicide released from custody
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City man who was sought in a weekend Amber Alert and was considered a person of interest in a homicide has been released from police custody. Kansas City, Missouri police said Jacob Owsley, 27, was released pending further investigation. Authorities said detectives will submit the case to the prosecutor's office for review once the investigation is complete.
KC police investigating deadly shooting near 33rd, Indiana Avenue
Officers responded to the shooting near E. 33rd Street and Indiana Avenue just after 9 p.m.
abc17news.com
Suburban Kansas City officers shoot and kill suspect
BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a suburban Kansas City man died after being shot by officers who were trying to arrest him. The man was identified as 28-year-old Michael Saunders, of Blue Springs. He was shot Tuesday afternoon as Blue Springs police and Cass County Sheriff’s deputies were trying to arrest him and another person. Blue Springs Police Chief Bob Muenz said Saunders was running from a parking lot when he fired at officers, and two officers returned fire. No officers were injured. Saunders died at the scene. Muenz said Saunders had fired at a Cass County deputy a few days before the shooting.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man sought during Kansas City AMBER Alert released from custody
Kansas City police released Jordan Owsley from custody. Police searched for him during a homicide and AMBER Alert Sunday.
KMBC.com
Authorities say man fatally shot Tuesday by Blue Springs police
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Blue Springs are investigating a fatal shooting Tuesday afternoon involving police officers. Authorities said a man was shot by officers near R.D. Mize Road and Sunnyside School Road. No officers were hurt, according to police. "All the cops started flying down the street...
KMBC.com
Kansas City police identify the victim of a deadly shooting near 34th, Indiana
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Tuesday night near 34th Street and Indiana Avenue. On Wednesday police identified the victim of the shooting as 29-year-old William L. Pearson. The investigation is still classified as a death investigation by KCPD. The...
One person dies in police shooting near Blue Springs Walmart
Blue Springs Police Department is investigating an police shooting Tuesday that happened near 7 Highway and N.W. Mock Avenue.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KMBC.com
Funeral held after 14-year-old boy dies in Kansas City convenience store shooting
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A funeral was held for a 14-year-old boy Tuesday after he died in a shooting at an east Kansas City convenience store last week. Kansas City Police investigators have identified the victim as Kevaun Hughes. The fatal shooting occurred just after midnight on Mon., Aug....
Man facing charges connected to Independence double homicide
Jayvon D. Rabb, 23, is facing charges in connection to a double homicide this week in Independence, Missouri.
Lenexa police warn about spike in new crime
The Lenexa police department is warning about an increase in thieves working in groups to distract shoppers while pickpocketing their wallets.
KCTV 5
FULL VIDEO: Police release video of pursuit, arrest of Lawrence man accused in double homicide
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - The Lawrence Police Department has released dash and body camera video following a police pursuit, shots being fired, and the arrest of a man accused in two homicides. It also appears some of the video was shot by a drone. Following a press conference, the police...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Second Johnson County teenager pleads guilty in Black Bob Park homicide
A second Johnson County teenager pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of Marco Cardino at Black Bob Park in Olathe, Kansas.
KMBC.com
Victim identified, suspect now in custody after Sunday homicide and Amber Alert
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The suspect believed to be responsible for a homicide and Amber Alert in Kansas City, Missouri Sunday is now in custody, police say. Jordan Owsley, 27, turned himself into police Monday morning, hours after he allegedly abducted his two young daughters. KCPD and the Missouri...
KCPD investigates man's death Tuesday morning near homeless camp
Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating a homicide that occurred early Tuesday morning near St. John Avenue and Belmont Boulevard in KCMO.
Raytown police searching for missing teen
Mia Williams was last seen last Wednesday afternoon in the area of 81st Terrace and Harris Avenue around 1 p.m.
Woman shot, killed in rural Jackson County near Lake Lotawana
A woman was found shot and killed outside of a home in rural Lee's Summit, near Lake Lotawana in Jackson County, Missouri.
KMBC.com
Lawrence police release video of high-speed pursuit last month involving homicide suspect
LAWRENCE, Kan. — Lawrence police publicly released video of a high-speed police chase and arrest last month involving a murder suspect who fired multiple shots at police officers. "The way this was handled, in my opinion, as a law enforcement veteran of 32 years was exceptional. And that's why...
Man dies after shooting near homeless camp in Kansas City
One man is dead after a shooting near a homeless camp just after midnight on Tuesday near the area of St. John Avenue and Belmont Boulevard.
'Who sent you': Man questioned victim before shooting them, court documents say
A man accused of shooting and killing another man in Independence over the weekend questioned the victim before shooting, court documents revealed.
Comments / 1