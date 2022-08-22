ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Independence, MO

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMBC.com

KC man suspected in weekend Amber Alert, person of interest in homicide released from custody

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City man who was sought in a weekend Amber Alert and was considered a person of interest in a homicide has been released from police custody. Kansas City, Missouri police said Jacob Owsley, 27, was released pending further investigation. Authorities said detectives will submit the case to the prosecutor's office for review once the investigation is complete.
KANSAS CITY, MO
abc17news.com

Suburban Kansas City officers shoot and kill suspect

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a suburban Kansas City man died after being shot by officers who were trying to arrest him. The man was identified as 28-year-old Michael Saunders, of Blue Springs. He was shot Tuesday afternoon as Blue Springs police and Cass County Sheriff’s deputies were trying to arrest him and another person. Blue Springs Police Chief Bob Muenz said Saunders was running from a parking lot when he fired at officers, and two officers returned fire. No officers were injured. Saunders died at the scene. Muenz said Saunders had fired at a Cass County deputy a few days before the shooting.
BLUE SPRINGS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Independence, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Independence, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
KMBC.com

Authorities say man fatally shot Tuesday by Blue Springs police

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Blue Springs are investigating a fatal shooting Tuesday afternoon involving police officers. Authorities said a man was shot by officers near R.D. Mize Road and Sunnyside School Road. No officers were hurt, according to police. "All the cops started flying down the street...
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Shooting#Homicides#Violent Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Community Policy