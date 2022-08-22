Read full article on original website
Related
Popculture
Jennifer Garner Quits TV Show
Jennifer Garner's reunion with Alias creator J.J. Abrams has not gone as well as anyone hoped. It's really not going anywhere. Garner was set to star in the Apple TV+ limited series My Glory Was I Had Such Friends, which Abrams' Bad Robot and Warner Bros. Television were producing. She decided to leave to focus on a series Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine is producing, leaving the Bad Robot project dead for the moment.
Popculture
Netflix's Expensive New Show Booted From No. 1 Spot by New Entry
Neil Gaiman's The Sandman's Netflix dominance has finally faltered. Following a two-week run at the top of the streaming charts, the hit Netflix original series has officially been dethroned, with the recently debuted Michelle Monaghan-starring miniseries Echoes taking the No. 1 spot on the overall streaming chart. Premiering on Netflix...
Popculture
'This Is Us' Star Milo Ventimiglia's Pilot Gets Series Order
Milo Ventimiglia is not taking any time off after wrapping his acclaimed run as Jack Pearson on NBC's This Is Us. He stars in a new ABC pilot, The Company You Keep, which secured a series order on Monday, reports Deadline. This means the show will reach the air and is expected to debut in 2023.
Popculture
'House of the Dragon' Viewers Upset About Brutal Death of Female Character
HBO's new hit series House of the Dragon is already stepping into controversy. Just a single episode into its six-episode debut season run, the Game of Thrones prequel series sparked major backlash when it continued the trend seen throughout Game of Thrones' eight seasons of highlighting brutality against women, something many fans deemed, and are now continuing to deem, unnecessary. Warning: This post contains spoilers for House of the Dragon Season 1, Episode 1, "The Heirs of the Dragon."
RELATED PEOPLE
Popculture
Forgotten Thriller Breaks Into Netflix's Top 10 Movie Chart
A new title is earning plenty of views on Netflix. The Informer, the 2019 British crime thriller film that was met with mixed reviews from critics upon its theatrical release, has just become the newest title to break into the streamer's top 10, currently ranking as one of the most popular titles on the streaming platform.
Popculture
New Netflix Original Content Coming in September 2022
Leaves won't be the only things dropping this fall. As summer comes to a close and fall begins, Netflix is saying goodbye to one season and hello to another with a fresh slate of content. On Wednesday, the streamer released its full list of incoming titles for September 2022, and a total of 90 Netflix original series, films, documentaries, and specials will be falling in the streaming library next month.
Popculture
TLC Star Legally Removes Her Last Name
Shauna Rae, the star of TLC's newest hit reality series I Am Shauna Rae, shared some exciting news with fans on Wednesday. She legally changed her name to just "Shauna Rae," dropping her last name Lesick. Shauna Rae's show highlights the challenges she faces as a person with pituitary dwarfism, which means the 22-year-old's body remains at the developmental level of an 8-year-old's.
Popculture
'Hawaii Five-0' Alum to Star in New Fox Missing Persons Drama Series
Hawaii Five-0 alum Scott Caan will star opposite Dania Ramirez in Fox's new police procedural Alert, Deadline reports, as The Blacklist showrunner John Eisendrath and Jamie Foxx team up for the character-driven series following the drama surrounding the Philadelphia Police Department's missing person's unit. Alert, which is written by Eisendrath,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Popculture
Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (August 22)
Netflix's content catalogue is continuing to expand! Now several weeks into August, the streaming giant is set to grow its content offerings by 19 new additions this week, all pulled straight from Netflix's August 2022 content list. Of the more than a dozen new titles headed to the streaming library beginning Monday, all but one are Netflix original series and films.
Popculture
'House of the Dragon' Sees the Deaths of 2 Targaryens in Episode 1 'The Heirs of the Dragon'
HBO's Game of Thrones prequel began its debut season with a high body count. When House of the Dragon premiered Sunday night, it introduced and then immediately said goodbye to two characters, kick-starting a chain of events that will forever change House Targaryen. Warning: This post contains spoilers for House of the Dragon Season 1, Episode 1, "The Heirs of the Dragon."
Popculture
Everything Leaving Netflix in September 2022
As Netflix prepares to add many new Netflix shows and movies in September 2022, the streaming giant is also getting ready to clear out some old titles from its library. Several titles will be leaving Netflix come September, so check out the list below to make sure you get in a screening or two of any favorites leaving Netflix for another streaming platform. With the streaming wars in full effect, a number of classics will be cut from Netflix this month.
Barbie Ferreira exits 'Euphoria' ahead of Season 3
Barbie Ferreira, who played Kat Hernandez on "Euphoria," confirmed her departure from the HBO series.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Popculture
'House of the Dragon' Showrunners Break Down Premiere Episode's 'Extreme' Graphic Scene
The series premiere of House of the Dragon reminded fans of just how graphic and shocking Westeros could be. After it aired, showrunners Ryan J. Condal and Miguel Sapochnik spoke with The Los Angeles Times about their approach to this particular sequence. Fair warning: there are spoilers for House of the Dragon ahead.
Popculture
'A Million Little Things' Ending at ABC
Get ready to say goodbye, A Million Little Things fans. The ABC drama created by DJ Nash is reportedly ending after its upcoming fifth season, which will not premiere until early next year. The series has always faced questions about its future at the end of each season, even though Season 4 ended with a shocking cliffhanger.
This Season’s ‘Celebrity Jeopardy!’ Contestants Have Been Confirmed
Across its 38-season run, Jeopardy! has seen several creative and technical changes. In addition to the recent Tournament of Champions, to be hosted this year by Ken Jennings, it also boasts the first Celebrity Jeopardy! version of the show that has pop culture icons competing for that grand prize. For the upcoming fall 2022 season, ABC has announced some big names.
Popculture
'The Rookie' Adds 'Chicago P.D.' Alum for Season 5
Former Chicago P.D. star Lisseth Chavez is trading in her Chicago Police Department badge for an LAPD one. She will star in multiple episodes of The Rookie Season 5, alongside series star Nathan Fillion. Chavez played Officer Vanessa Rojas during Chicago P.D. Season 7 and also appeared in the 2019 "Infection" crossover with Chicago Med and Chicago Fire.
Popculture
HBO Max Cancels Looney Tunes Movies
Six animated projects in various stages of development for HBO Max are no longer being considered for the streaming service. This includes the highly-anticipated Batman: Caped Crusader and two movies starring the Looney Tunes characters. The Warner Bros. Animation shows are not technically canceled, as they will be shopped to other outlets and are all still in production, reports TVLine.
Comments / 0