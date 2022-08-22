Read full article on original website
Related
Popculture
Alec Baldwin's Daughter Ireland Reveals New Buzz Cut
Ireland Baldwin is rocking a bold new 'do! The 26-year-old model took to Instagram on Saturday to show off her new platinum blonde buzz cut, declaring, "Don't tell me I won't do something because I will," and crediting stylist Hannah Bonetti for the fresh look as she shared two selfies giving fans a glimpse at her shaved head.
Sasha Obama shows off her California Boho style as she stops by the salon
Sasha Obama is getting ready to go back to school. The 21-year-old, who attends the University of Southern California, was photographed on her way to the salon, getting ready for a new school year. RELATED: Michelle Obama’s birthday message for her daughter Sasha will melt...
Popculture
Billionaire Sheryl Sandberg Just Married an NBC News Alum
Sheryl Sandberg and Tom Bernthal are officially married. The outgoing Meta chief operating officer and former NBC News producer married in a romantic Wyoming wedding Saturday. The couple, who met in 2019 and got engaged in February 2020, took to Instagram to share the news, posting the same photo of themselves holding hands in a woodsy setting.
Popculture
Sylvester Stallone's Rep Responds to Claims He and Wife Jennifer Flavin Have Split
Sylvester Stallone's representative is shooting down rumors that he and wife Jennifer Flavin called it quits. The rumors began after The Daily Mail published photos of Stallone, 76, getting his tattoo of Flavin's face on his right bicep covered with an image of Rocky Balboa's pitbull. Flavin, 54, contributed to the rumors with a cryptic Instagram post earlier this month.
RELATED PEOPLE
Popculture
Kelly Clarkson Reveals Why She Left 'The Voice'
Kelly Clarkson is taking some time to herself for the first time since she was a teenager. The Kelly Clarkson Show host stopped by the TODAY show Tuesday to visit old friends Hoda Kotb and Carson Daly, revealing the real reason she took the summer off from filming The Voice. Clarkson revealed it had been since she was 16 years old that she had taken a summer off when asked by Daly, who also hosts The Voice.
Popculture
Jennifer Garner Quits TV Show
Jennifer Garner's reunion with Alias creator J.J. Abrams has not gone as well as anyone hoped. It's really not going anywhere. Garner was set to star in the Apple TV+ limited series My Glory Was I Had Such Friends, which Abrams' Bad Robot and Warner Bros. Television were producing. She decided to leave to focus on a series Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine is producing, leaving the Bad Robot project dead for the moment.
Popculture
Sylvester Stallone's Wife Files for Divorce Amid Breakup Rumors
Sylvester Stallone and his wife, Jennifer Flavin, are calling it quits after 25 years. According to TMZ, Flavin filed for divorce in Florida. She is accusing the Rocky actor of moving assets from marital funds, and the filing comes as Stallone replaced a tattoo of Flavin with the face of Butkus, the famous pitbull from the Rocky movies.
Popculture
Police Called to TikToker Gabbie Hanna's Home for Welfare Check After She Shares Bizarre Videos
Police visited TikTok star Gabbie Hanna's house on a welfare check Wednesday after the social media star shared dozens of concerning videos. Hanna, who goes by the name "TraumaQueen" on the social media platform, sparked concern among fans earlier in the day when she posted approximately 100 videos in a single day, prompting an influx of calls to the Los Angeles Police Department.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Popculture
TLC Star Legally Removes Her Last Name
Shauna Rae, the star of TLC's newest hit reality series I Am Shauna Rae, shared some exciting news with fans on Wednesday. She legally changed her name to just "Shauna Rae," dropping her last name Lesick. Shauna Rae's show highlights the challenges she faces as a person with pituitary dwarfism, which means the 22-year-old's body remains at the developmental level of an 8-year-old's.
Popculture
'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Tells Final Straw That Made Her Leave Kody
Christine Brown is revealing the final straw that ultimately led to her leaving husband Kody Brown after 26 years together. The Sister Wives star opened up to PEOPLE about her decision, which she announced in November 2021, sharing that Kody's refusal to accompany her and their daughter Ysabel to New Jersey in September 2020 for the 19-year-old's major spinal surgery due to COVID-19 concerns was it for her.
Popculture
'Hawaii Five-0' Alum to Star in New Fox Missing Persons Drama Series
Hawaii Five-0 alum Scott Caan will star opposite Dania Ramirez in Fox's new police procedural Alert, Deadline reports, as The Blacklist showrunner John Eisendrath and Jamie Foxx team up for the character-driven series following the drama surrounding the Philadelphia Police Department's missing person's unit. Alert, which is written by Eisendrath,...
Popculture
Jennifer Lopez Shares First Peek at Her Wedding Looks
Jennifer Lopez has shared the first peek at her wedding looks from her recent Georgia nuptials to Ben Affleck. In a post on her Instagram page, Lopez gave followers a sneak peek at her veil, dress, and jewelry. She added that more images could be accessed at OnTheJLo.com, her exclusive fan site. Notably, this was the couple's second wedding, as they previously said their I Do's in a Las Vegas ceremony earlier this summer.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Popculture
'Dance Moms' Star Abby Lee Miller Teases Season 9 of Show
A new season of Dance Moms may soon be making its way back to TV. Years after the long-running reality series wrapped its eighth season back in 2019, filming seems to be underway on Dance Moms Season 9, at least according to recent social media posts from Abby Lee Miller.
Popculture
'Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant': Kayla and Luke Split for 'Scary' Trial Separation in Exclusive Sneak Peek
Kayla Sessler and Luke Davis are moving forward with their trial separation. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Tuesday's all-new Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant episode, the two sit down to talk about what the future holds for them after Kayla decided to move in with her mom for 30 days following a panic attack she suffered after the couple got engaged.
Popculture
Casey Affleck Reveals Why He Didn't Attend Brother Ben's Wedding to Jennifer Lopez
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez married earlier this summer, in a sweet Las Vegas ceremony, but the couple just said their I Do's again in a lovely Georgia wedding. However, one family member was noticeably absent: Affleck's young brother Casey. Now, the Ain't Them Bodies Saints actor has revealed exactly why he didn't attend his brother's wedding.
Popculture
Sylvester Stallone Breaks His Silence Over Divorce From Jennifer Flavin
Sylvester Stallone is speaking out following Wednesday's news that his wife, Jennifer Flavin, filed for divorce last week. Amid rumors that Flavin opted to file for "dissolution of marriage and other relief" after 25 years of marriage over a disagreement about Stallone's Rottweiler, Dwight, Stallone set the record straight, telling TMZ that they simply "went in different directions."
Popculture
Nick Cannon Reveals He's Fathered His 10th Child
Nick Cannon has surprised fans by announcing he has yet another baby on the way! He announced his 10th child on August 24 with an Instagram video of a maternity photo shoot with the baby's mother, Brittany Bell. In the clip, Bell, 34, posed in various outfits, revealing her bare...
Kylie Jenner’s Daughter Stormi Webster Wears Futuristic Chrome and Chunky Mini ‘Dad’ Sneakers for Kylie Cosmetics Party
Alongside her mother, Stormi Webster attended the Kylie Cosmetics x Ulta Beauty launch party in Los Angeles on Wednesday night, in a full Y2K-inspired futuristic chrome look. Webster’s outfit consisted of an asymmetrical top made of an extremely dynamic and reflective silver metallic leather, and paired it with a matching skirt also in a shiny material. The stylish four-year-old carried a matching mini silver purse with a geometric structure and wore thin “Matrix” esque black shades inspired by the 90s. Webster wore her braided and beaded hair up in cute little pigtails, adding to that Y2K style. When it came down to footwear,...
Comments / 0