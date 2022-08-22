ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

49ers GM John Lynch drops hint about Jimmy Garoppolo situation

The San Francisco 49ers are still looking to find a trade partner for Jimmy Garoppolo, and general manager John Lynch may have dropped a hint about the situation this week. During an appearance on KNBR’s “Tolbert & Copes” show Tuesday afternoon, Lynch was asked if the Niners have a timeline for when they want to trade Garoppolo. While he said “everything’s open” if the team does not wind up dealing the quarterback, he seemed to indicate that Garoppolo could be on the move soon.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Ravens offered Lamar Jackson more money than Kyler Murray got: Report

Lamar Jackson has set a Week 1 deadline in contract negotiations with the Baltimore Ravens. And the Ravens reportedly are facing a "really big uphill battle" to get a deal done by then. Ahead of Sunday night's Ravens-Cardinals preseason game, FOX Sports' Jay Glazer reported that Baltimore has already offered...
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Browns HC Kevin Stefanski not ready to discuss facing Baker Mayfield in Week 1

Earlier on Monday, the Carolina Panthers confirmed expected news and announced that Baker Mayfield will enter September as their starting quarterback over Sam Darnold. That decision has Mayfield on track to open the regular season on Sept. 11 against the Cleveland Browns, the franchise that drafted him first overall in the spring of 2018 and that shipped him to Carolina in July.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Football
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
Minneapolis, MN
Football
City
Jordan, MN
NBC Sports

Report: Jessie Bates at Bengals facility

Safety Jessie Bates didn’t get the long-term contract extension he wanted from the Bengals this offseason, so he has not taken part in any of the team’s work since they lost to the Rams in the Super Bowl. The Bengals are seeing the Rams for joint practices and...
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC Sports

Shanahan outlines 49ers' plan for Lance in preseason finale

SANTA CLARA -- Quarterback Trey Lance saw about a game’s worth of activity last week during two practice sessions against the Minnesota Vikings. Then, he was a spectator on Saturday, when the 49ers played their second of three preseason games. On Thursday, Lance -- and most of the 49ers’...
NFL
NBC Sports

'Little birdies' tell Simmons Durant to Warriors still in play

Could Kevin Durant to the Warriors still be alive?. Bill Simmons thinks -- and has heard -- a trade between Golden State and the Brooklyn Nets for the two-time NBA champion isn’t an impossibility. “I think the team’s the Warriors,” Simmons said on Sunday's episode of “The Bill Simmons...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Shanahan
NBC Sports

The Eagles' five biggest training camp surprises

On Wednesday, we shared our list of Eagles training camp disappointments, and today it’s time to turn positive and look at the biggest surprises of camp. These are based on my own preconceived notions of where everybody on the roster was heading into training camp a month ago. These five guys have shown the biggest jumps from my late July expectations to the late August reality.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Giants sign Tanner Hudson

The Giants announced the addition of a tight end to the club on Thursday morning. They have signed Tanner Hudson to their 80-man roster. Center Chris Owens has been waived in a corresponding move. Hudson played in two regular games for the 49ers last season and made 20 appearances for...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Collin Johnson carted off at Giants practice

Wide receiver Collin Johnson has been getting snaps with the first team for the Giants this summer, but his bid for a role in the regular season appears to have taken a hit at Wednesday’s practice. According to multiple reports from the Giants facility, Johnson went down during drills...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#Texans#Nrg Stadium#American Football#Rookie#Ty Davis Price#The Minnesota Vikings#Lsu
NBC Sports

Joey Bosa's perfect reaction to getting ranked behind bro Nick

Nick Bosa holds bragging rights over his older brother Joey once again. The 49ers' star pass rusher was ranked No. 25 overall in the NFL's annual Top 100 list -- five spots ahead of his older brother, Joey. “At this point, I’m so over competing with him," Joey Bosa said...
NFL
NBC Sports

How Ryans is using ex-49er K'Waun Williams to teach Womack

Veteran cornerback K’Waun Williams no longer is in the 49ers’ locker room, but his presence is still being felt. Defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans is using film of Williams, who signed a two-year, $7 million contract with the Denver Broncos during the offseason, to teach his current crop of young cornerbacks.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Raiders make surprising roster move

The Las Vegas Raiders are making a surprising roster move. The Raiders are going to cut Kenyan Drake, who was entering his second season with the team. Drake had 254 rushing yards and 2 rushing touchdowns last season. He added 30 catches for 291 yards and also returned several kicks.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NBC Sports

Steelers cut five, including quarterback Chris Oladokun

The Steelers began the day with four quarterbacks on their roster. They ended it with three. Pittsburgh waived rookie Chris Oladokun, leaving Mitch Trubisky, Kenny Pickett and Mason Rudolph. With their starting quarterback competition ongoing, the Steelers had no chance to give Oladokun many snaps even in training camp. He...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NBC Sports

Jimmy G 'doing great' as Shanahan claims 'any scenario possible'

SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers on Tuesday made their penultimate set of roster moves until getting down to the regular-season limit of 53 players. Meanwhile, veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo continues to be a presence on a side field -- and part of the team’s current 80-man roster -- as he goes through daily throwing sessions to rebuild arm strength after shoulder surgery in March.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Genard Avery signing with Bucs

Linebacker Genard Avery didn’t need long to find a new home. A day after the Steelers cut him earlier this week, Avery agreed to terms with the Buccaneers, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports. The Browns made Avery a fifth-round choice in 2018, and he has played 53...
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy