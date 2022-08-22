Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
‘Classic Baseball’ Tells The Mightiest Tales About The Game We LoveIBWAAMinneapolis, MN
Five amazing restaurants in Wisconsin that you should try if you haven't alreadyJoe MertensWisconsin State
Minnesota Officers Win $1.5 Million Lawsuit in Fmr. Officer Chauvin Corrections CaseSharee B.Minneapolis, MN
Popular retail chain announces plans for another new store location in MinnesotaKristen WaltersHastings, MN
Related
49ers GM John Lynch drops hint about Jimmy Garoppolo situation
The San Francisco 49ers are still looking to find a trade partner for Jimmy Garoppolo, and general manager John Lynch may have dropped a hint about the situation this week. During an appearance on KNBR’s “Tolbert & Copes” show Tuesday afternoon, Lynch was asked if the Niners have a timeline for when they want to trade Garoppolo. While he said “everything’s open” if the team does not wind up dealing the quarterback, he seemed to indicate that Garoppolo could be on the move soon.
Kevin O'Connell's training camp looks like a vacation compared to Mike Zimmer's
As the Vikings made a change in leadership, that means a different culture during training camp. What are the first impressions of Kevin O’Connell’s training camp.
NBC Sports
Ravens offered Lamar Jackson more money than Kyler Murray got: Report
Lamar Jackson has set a Week 1 deadline in contract negotiations with the Baltimore Ravens. And the Ravens reportedly are facing a "really big uphill battle" to get a deal done by then. Ahead of Sunday night's Ravens-Cardinals preseason game, FOX Sports' Jay Glazer reported that Baltimore has already offered...
Yardbarker
Browns HC Kevin Stefanski not ready to discuss facing Baker Mayfield in Week 1
Earlier on Monday, the Carolina Panthers confirmed expected news and announced that Baker Mayfield will enter September as their starting quarterback over Sam Darnold. That decision has Mayfield on track to open the regular season on Sept. 11 against the Cleveland Browns, the franchise that drafted him first overall in the spring of 2018 and that shipped him to Carolina in July.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Sports
Report: Jessie Bates at Bengals facility
Safety Jessie Bates didn’t get the long-term contract extension he wanted from the Bengals this offseason, so he has not taken part in any of the team’s work since they lost to the Rams in the Super Bowl. The Bengals are seeing the Rams for joint practices and...
NBC Sports
Myles Garrett: Deshaun Watson’s suspension is an opportunity for us to be a dominant defense
With Deshaun Watson‘s suspension finalized, the Browns know they’ll be without the quarterback for their first 11 games in 2022. That means Cleveland’s defense may have to carry the team for the majority of the season if the club is to make the postseason for the second time in head coach Kevin Stefanski’s tenure.
NBC Sports
Shanahan outlines 49ers' plan for Lance in preseason finale
SANTA CLARA -- Quarterback Trey Lance saw about a game’s worth of activity last week during two practice sessions against the Minnesota Vikings. Then, he was a spectator on Saturday, when the 49ers played their second of three preseason games. On Thursday, Lance -- and most of the 49ers’...
NBC Sports
'Little birdies' tell Simmons Durant to Warriors still in play
Could Kevin Durant to the Warriors still be alive?. Bill Simmons thinks -- and has heard -- a trade between Golden State and the Brooklyn Nets for the two-time NBA champion isn’t an impossibility. “I think the team’s the Warriors,” Simmons said on Sunday's episode of “The Bill Simmons...
RELATED PEOPLE
NBC Sports
The Eagles' five biggest training camp surprises
On Wednesday, we shared our list of Eagles training camp disappointments, and today it’s time to turn positive and look at the biggest surprises of camp. These are based on my own preconceived notions of where everybody on the roster was heading into training camp a month ago. These five guys have shown the biggest jumps from my late July expectations to the late August reality.
Report: Young Warriors Player Showing Attitude Problems
Golden State Warriors 2021 first-round pick Jonathan Kuminga has reportedly shown attitude problems
NBC Sports
Giants sign Tanner Hudson
The Giants announced the addition of a tight end to the club on Thursday morning. They have signed Tanner Hudson to their 80-man roster. Center Chris Owens has been waived in a corresponding move. Hudson played in two regular games for the 49ers last season and made 20 appearances for...
NBC Sports
Collin Johnson carted off at Giants practice
Wide receiver Collin Johnson has been getting snaps with the first team for the Giants this summer, but his bid for a role in the regular season appears to have taken a hit at Wednesday’s practice. According to multiple reports from the Giants facility, Johnson went down during drills...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Sports
Joey Bosa's perfect reaction to getting ranked behind bro Nick
Nick Bosa holds bragging rights over his older brother Joey once again. The 49ers' star pass rusher was ranked No. 25 overall in the NFL's annual Top 100 list -- five spots ahead of his older brother, Joey. “At this point, I’m so over competing with him," Joey Bosa said...
Andrew Wiggins Makes An Awesome Post To Instagram
On Monday, Golden State Warriors All-Star Andrew Wiggins made a post to Instagram.
NBA・
NBC Sports
How Ryans is using ex-49er K'Waun Williams to teach Womack
Veteran cornerback K’Waun Williams no longer is in the 49ers’ locker room, but his presence is still being felt. Defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans is using film of Williams, who signed a two-year, $7 million contract with the Denver Broncos during the offseason, to teach his current crop of young cornerbacks.
Raiders make surprising roster move
The Las Vegas Raiders are making a surprising roster move. The Raiders are going to cut Kenyan Drake, who was entering his second season with the team. Drake had 254 rushing yards and 2 rushing touchdowns last season. He added 30 catches for 291 yards and also returned several kicks.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
What we learned as Roquan makes impact on dominant defensive day
LAKE FOREST – Roquan Smith’s ramp-up reached the next stage Tuesday when the Bears star linebacker returned to team drills for the first time since ending his hold-in Saturday. On the first play of 11-on-11, Smith burst through the line and blew up a David Montgomery run for...
NBC Sports
Steelers cut five, including quarterback Chris Oladokun
The Steelers began the day with four quarterbacks on their roster. They ended it with three. Pittsburgh waived rookie Chris Oladokun, leaving Mitch Trubisky, Kenny Pickett and Mason Rudolph. With their starting quarterback competition ongoing, the Steelers had no chance to give Oladokun many snaps even in training camp. He...
NBC Sports
Jimmy G 'doing great' as Shanahan claims 'any scenario possible'
SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers on Tuesday made their penultimate set of roster moves until getting down to the regular-season limit of 53 players. Meanwhile, veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo continues to be a presence on a side field -- and part of the team’s current 80-man roster -- as he goes through daily throwing sessions to rebuild arm strength after shoulder surgery in March.
NBC Sports
Genard Avery signing with Bucs
Linebacker Genard Avery didn’t need long to find a new home. A day after the Steelers cut him earlier this week, Avery agreed to terms with the Buccaneers, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports. The Browns made Avery a fifth-round choice in 2018, and he has played 53...
Comments / 0