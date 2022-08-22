Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Game of Thrones Prequel House of the Dragon Finally Reveals What The Song of Ice and Fire Actually Is
While television viewers know George R.R. Martin's fantasy saga as Game of Thrones, fans of Martin's novels know that it is called A Song of Ice and Fire. It's a mysterious title, mentioned but never fully explained in the five books in the series thus far. Tonight, HBO premiered the first episode of its new Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon, based on Martin's Targaryen family history titled Fire & Blood. In this first episode, Martin finally reveals what the "song of fire and ice" actually is and the revelation recontextualizes the entire Game of Thrones saga to date. SPOILERS follow for the first episode of House of the Dragon.
Popculture
'House of the Dragon' Viewers Upset About Brutal Death of Female Character
HBO's new hit series House of the Dragon is already stepping into controversy. Just a single episode into its six-episode debut season run, the Game of Thrones prequel series sparked major backlash when it continued the trend seen throughout Game of Thrones' eight seasons of highlighting brutality against women, something many fans deemed, and are now continuing to deem, unnecessary. Warning: This post contains spoilers for House of the Dragon Season 1, Episode 1, "The Heirs of the Dragon."
wmagazine.com
The Winners and Losers of House of the Dragon’s First Episode
HBO really put Game of Thrones fans through the ringer in the last few years of the show’s run. One might think we’d learn our lessons and avoid letting Westeros take hold of us once more. But when that voiceover started on Sunday night, it became obvious that all the memories and sins of Thrones failed final season and disappointing last episode would be quickly forgotten and easily forgiven. Even the crashing of HBO’s site, an inevitability during big events at this point (and honestly, something they should probably look into), was met with a few frustrated tweets, but mostly patience as people eagerly waited to be transported back into the mind of George R.R. Martin.
Popculture
'House of the Dragon' Sees the Deaths of 2 Targaryens in Episode 1 'The Heirs of the Dragon'
HBO's Game of Thrones prequel began its debut season with a high body count. When House of the Dragon premiered Sunday night, it introduced and then immediately said goodbye to two characters, kick-starting a chain of events that will forever change House Targaryen. Warning: This post contains spoilers for House of the Dragon Season 1, Episode 1, "The Heirs of the Dragon."
Who Is the Hightower Family on House of the Dragon?
Beyond House Targaryen, another family plays a prominent role in the HBO drama.
Popculture
Jennifer Garner Quits TV Show
Jennifer Garner's reunion with Alias creator J.J. Abrams has not gone as well as anyone hoped. It's really not going anywhere. Garner was set to star in the Apple TV+ limited series My Glory Was I Had Such Friends, which Abrams' Bad Robot and Warner Bros. Television were producing. She decided to leave to focus on a series Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine is producing, leaving the Bad Robot project dead for the moment.
Popculture
Netflix's Expensive New Show Booted From No. 1 Spot by New Entry
Neil Gaiman's The Sandman's Netflix dominance has finally faltered. Following a two-week run at the top of the streaming charts, the hit Netflix original series has officially been dethroned, with the recently debuted Michelle Monaghan-starring miniseries Echoes taking the No. 1 spot on the overall streaming chart. Premiering on Netflix...
Popculture
New Netflix Original Content Coming in September 2022
Leaves won't be the only things dropping this fall. As summer comes to a close and fall begins, Netflix is saying goodbye to one season and hello to another with a fresh slate of content. On Wednesday, the streamer released its full list of incoming titles for September 2022, and a total of 90 Netflix original series, films, documentaries, and specials will be falling in the streaming library next month.
Actress Elisha Cuthbert, 39, felt pushed to pose for men’s magazines in her 20s: ‘It’s not like I won an Olympic medal’
The ‘24’ and ‘Girl Next Door’ star recently guested on the ‘Broad Ideas With Rachel Bilson’ podcast where she discussed feeling pressure from film studios to pose scandalously for magazines like Maxim early in her career.
Popculture
Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (August 22)
Netflix's content catalogue is continuing to expand! Now several weeks into August, the streaming giant is set to grow its content offerings by 19 new additions this week, all pulled straight from Netflix's August 2022 content list. Of the more than a dozen new titles headed to the streaming library beginning Monday, all but one are Netflix original series and films.
Popculture
'Hawaii Five-0' Alum to Star in New Fox Missing Persons Drama Series
Hawaii Five-0 alum Scott Caan will star opposite Dania Ramirez in Fox's new police procedural Alert, Deadline reports, as The Blacklist showrunner John Eisendrath and Jamie Foxx team up for the character-driven series following the drama surrounding the Philadelphia Police Department's missing person's unit. Alert, which is written by Eisendrath,...
Popculture
Forgotten Thriller Breaks Into Netflix's Top 10 Movie Chart
A new title is earning plenty of views on Netflix. The Informer, the 2019 British crime thriller film that was met with mixed reviews from critics upon its theatrical release, has just become the newest title to break into the streamer's top 10, currently ranking as one of the most popular titles on the streaming platform.
Popculture
'House of the Dragon' Rotten Tomatoes Rating Revealed
House of the Dragon is just hours away for the general populous, but the press has already had its chance to review the show. Rotten Tomatoes has amassed 345 ratings from critics, and it found that 85 percent of them were positive reviews. While some of these were tempered with negative feedback, they definitely bode well for the series as a whole.
Popculture
Disney World Removing Cinderella Castle? The Truth Behind the TikTok Rumor
According to a round of recent TikTok rumors, some major changes may be coming to Disney World — but these claims are unverified. As Disney World celebrates its 50th anniversary, an ongoing rumor claims that Disney is looking to demolish Cinderella's Castle, the iconic building that has stood on the grounds of the Florida theme park ever since it opened, but what is the truth behind the rumor?
Popculture
'The Umbrella Academy' Ending at Netflix
The journey of the super-powered Hargreeves siblings is coming to an end. Just weeks after Season 3 dropped on the streaming platform to much success, Netflix has renewed its hit original series The Umbrella Academy for a fourth and final season. News of the renewal was first confirmed by Deadline.
Popculture
Everything Coming to Amazon Prime Video in September 2022
With August nearly over, Amazon's Prime Video is setting its sights on September and a new month filled with fresh streaming content. After stocking everything from A League of Their Own to Ron Howard's Thirteen Lives, the streamer is set to roll out even more bingeable titles, Prime Video officially unveiling its complete September 2022 list of incoming titles.
NFL・
Richard E. Grant, Archie Madekwe and Alison Oliver Join Emerald Fennell’s ‘Saltburn’
The cast for Academy Award-winner Emerald Fennell’s upcoming film “Saltburn” is shaping up with the addition of Oscar nominee Richard E. Grant, Archie Madekwe and Alison Oliver. The trio join previously announced stars Barry Keoghan, Jacob Elordi and Rosamund Pike in the MRC Film and Amazon Studios project. Following her best picture-nominated feature directorial debut “Promising Young Woman,” Fennell wrote and is directing “Saltburn,” which is described as a “story of obsession” with other plot details kept under wraps. Production is currently underway in the U.K. Variety exclusively announced plans for the film in January, noting that Fennell would also produce the...
A handy 'House of the Dragon' glossary: places, powers and people you need to know
HBO's 'Game of Thrones' prequel throws a lot of proper nouns at you. Here's a guide to the important whos, whats and wheres of 'House of the Dragon.'
Popculture
'A Million Little Things' Ending at ABC
Get ready to say goodbye, A Million Little Things fans. The ABC drama created by DJ Nash is reportedly ending after its upcoming fifth season, which will not premiere until early next year. The series has always faced questions about its future at the end of each season, even though Season 4 ended with a shocking cliffhanger.
Popculture
'The Good Doctor' Spinoff in the Works at ABC
The Good Doctor executive producers David Shore and Liz Friedman are about to prove there is more than one "good" profession. The first Good Doctor spinoff is reportedly in the works and will be a legal drama called The Good Lawyer. As with most spinoffs, the new characters will be introduced in the main show before their own series begins. The Good Lawyer would not air until the 2023-2024 season.
