1470 WMBD
Police investigate Central Peoria shooting
PEORIA, Ill. – Three people are injured after a shooting Tuesday afternoon in an area of Peoria that’s on the border of the West Bluff and Central Peoria areas. Police say a call came in around 3:15 P.M. of a 20-round ShotSpotter alert on West Virginia Avenue, near Virginia and Isabell.
hoiabc.com
Peoria Police arrest suspect in Sunday shooting
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A man accused of shooting a woman in Peoria Sunday morning is now in police custody. Peoria Police said Tuesday night its officers teamed with the U.S. Marshal’s Service in arresting Kevin L. Boyce in the 4000 block of Brandywine Drive, near War Memorial Drive.
Central Illinois Proud
Normal police looking to find two women in retail theft case
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Normal Police Department is looking for help in the identification of two women who allegedly stole more than $700 of merchandise from a department store earlier this month. In a post on their Facebook Page, NPD stated that two unnamed women entered Von Maur on...
Crime Stoppers looking for thieves
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – Macon County Crime Stoppers needs help finding the people who damaged an automated teller machine and stole money from it. Police were called to the Land of Lincoln Credit Union at 3130 East Mound Road for a theft at 5:45 a.m. on Aug. 10. Police say they found the damaged ATM […]
newschannel20.com
Loaded gun found in vehicle search
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — A Decatur man is facing charges after police say they found a loaded gun during a traffic stop. Decatur Police pulled over 28-year-old Ronnie Fobbs on Tuesday for driving with a suspended license plate. While police were searching the vehicle, police say they found a loaded gun.
1470 WMBD
Bond set for man accused of shooting woman
PEORIA, Ill. – Bond has been set at $1 million for a Peoria man accused of shooting a woman three times Sunday morning. Kevin Boyce, 29, was in court Wednesday for a bond hearing. Boyce — charged with Aggravated Battery with a Deadly Weapon — allegedly shot a woman...
hoiabc.com
UPDATE: 3 people wounded Tuesday in Peoria shooting
UPDATE (9:45 p.m.) - Peoria Police said Tuesday night they have no suspect information after a shooting that left three people wounded. Police said they were called about 3:15 p.m. to a Shot Spotter alert of 20 rounds fired in the 1100 block of West Virginia Avenue, near North Isabell Avenue.
hoiabc.com
Man charged with attacking woman with a sledgehammer
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Peoria man is in jail after allegedly attacking a woman with a sledgehammer. 42-year-old Pierre Comer is charged with two counts of aggravated battery and one count of criminal damage to property in connection with the July 14th incident. A car was also damaged.
hoiabc.com
$2 million bond set for man accused of 4th of July homicide
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The man accused in the killing of Quinton Scott in the city’s 12th homicide of the year made his first court appearance Wednesday and received a $2 million bond. Raekwon Pickett is accused of first-degree murder in the 19-year-old Scott’s death. The incident happened...
hoiabc.com
$1M bond set for man accused of domestic-related shooting
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Peoria man accused of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon has appeared in court. Kevin Boyce, 29, is accused of shooting an adult woman three times on August 21. The woman who is known to Boyce was shot once in the left thigh and...
Central Illinois Proud
What happened to Jelani Day? One year later: The Investigation
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — One year after his disappearance and subsequent death, the family and many in Bloomington are still wondering what exactly happened to Illinois State University (ISU) graduate student Jelani Day. One year later, there are still many unanswered questions. “Research shows that unfortunately African-Americans who are...
hoiabc.com
Juvenile shot early Sunday in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - The Bloomington Police Department has released new details in connection with a early Sunday morning shooting that left one person injured. On Monday, police say a juvenile male was shot in the 900 block of Wright Street around 1 AM Sunday morning. Officers found the...
1470 WMBD
Crews respond to North Peoria fire
PEORIA, Ill. – A late-afternoon fire in North Peoria was believed to be electrical in nature. Peoria firefighters were called to a home at 8212 N. Knoxville, near Knoxville and Detweiller, at 4:08 P.M. Wednesday, and had the blaze under control in about 15 minutes. Crews say they were...
1470 WMBD
Two arrested after stabbing incident with scissors
PEORIA, Ill. – Two Peoria residents are out of jail after a weekend stabbing incident including a pair of scissors. Peoria Police say they arrested Demetrice Beach (not pictured), 30, for Domestic Battery and Aggravated Domestic Battery, and Quanda Clark (pictured), 45, also for Aggravated Domestic Battery. Police were...
1470 WMBD
Suspect identified in weekend shooting
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police are announcing details about an alleged suspect in a shooting from over the weekend and they’re asking for the public’s help. It happened just before 7:15 a.m. Saturday in an area of East Republic Street and North Central Avenue. Police say when...
hoiabc.com
Eureka man identified as victim of Saturday homicide
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A man from Eureka has been identified as the victim of Peoria’s latest homicide. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood says Nathan Michael Belcher, 35, of East Cruger Avenue, was pronounced deceased on scene at 11:17 p.m. Saturday. Autopsy on Belcher showed he suffered multiple...
1470 WMBD
New PFD Station 4 officially open
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria’s oldest fire station is now closed, and Peoria’s newest fire station is now open. Peoria Fire Chief Shawn Sollberger says the old Station Four on Southwest Jefferson is officially closed as of Monday, with the crews having moved in to the new station on South Western Avenue.
hoiabc.com
One hospitalized after early morning shooting in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A person is in the hospital after a shooting by the Evergreen Memorial Cemetery. According to the Bloomington Police Department, it happened around 1:00 a.m. on South Wright Street Sunday. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a victim with injuries. The details on the victim’s age and gender are unavailable at this time.
Coroner releases name of man died in camper fire
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA)– The name of a man who died in a camper fire is released from Michael Day, Macon County Coroner. Cory J. Ballinger, 49, of Decatur was found dead in his travel trailer, said Day. The preliminary cause of death is pending carbon monoxide and toxicology testing in the setting of inhalation […]
hoiabc.com
Backfiring lawnmower causes scare at Harrison School
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A loud bang heard at Harrison School was actually a backfiring lawnmower, according to Peoria Police spokesperson Semone Roth.
