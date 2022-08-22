ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Normal, IL

1470 WMBD

Police investigate Central Peoria shooting

PEORIA, Ill. – Three people are injured after a shooting Tuesday afternoon in an area of Peoria that’s on the border of the West Bluff and Central Peoria areas. Police say a call came in around 3:15 P.M. of a 20-round ShotSpotter alert on West Virginia Avenue, near Virginia and Isabell.
PEORIA, IL
hoiabc.com

Peoria Police arrest suspect in Sunday shooting

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A man accused of shooting a woman in Peoria Sunday morning is now in police custody. Peoria Police said Tuesday night its officers teamed with the U.S. Marshal’s Service in arresting Kevin L. Boyce in the 4000 block of Brandywine Drive, near War Memorial Drive.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Normal police looking to find two women in retail theft case

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Normal Police Department is looking for help in the identification of two women who allegedly stole more than $700 of merchandise from a department store earlier this month. In a post on their Facebook Page, NPD stated that two unnamed women entered Von Maur on...
NORMAL, IL
WCIA

Crime Stoppers looking for thieves

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – Macon County Crime Stoppers needs help finding the people who damaged an automated teller machine and stole money from it. Police were called to the Land of Lincoln Credit Union at 3130 East Mound Road for a theft at 5:45 a.m. on Aug. 10. Police say they found the damaged ATM […]
MACON COUNTY, IL
newschannel20.com

Loaded gun found in vehicle search

DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — A Decatur man is facing charges after police say they found a loaded gun during a traffic stop. Decatur Police pulled over 28-year-old Ronnie Fobbs on Tuesday for driving with a suspended license plate. While police were searching the vehicle, police say they found a loaded gun.
DECATUR, IL
1470 WMBD

Bond set for man accused of shooting woman

PEORIA, Ill. – Bond has been set at $1 million for a Peoria man accused of shooting a woman three times Sunday morning. Kevin Boyce, 29, was in court Wednesday for a bond hearing. Boyce — charged with Aggravated Battery with a Deadly Weapon — allegedly shot a woman...
PEORIA, IL
hoiabc.com

UPDATE: 3 people wounded Tuesday in Peoria shooting

UPDATE (9:45 p.m.) - Peoria Police said Tuesday night they have no suspect information after a shooting that left three people wounded. Police said they were called about 3:15 p.m. to a Shot Spotter alert of 20 rounds fired in the 1100 block of West Virginia Avenue, near North Isabell Avenue.
PEORIA, IL
hoiabc.com

Man charged with attacking woman with a sledgehammer

PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Peoria man is in jail after allegedly attacking a woman with a sledgehammer. 42-year-old Pierre Comer is charged with two counts of aggravated battery and one count of criminal damage to property in connection with the July 14th incident. A car was also damaged.
PEORIA, IL
hoiabc.com

$2 million bond set for man accused of 4th of July homicide

PEORIA (25 News Now) - The man accused in the killing of Quinton Scott in the city’s 12th homicide of the year made his first court appearance Wednesday and received a $2 million bond. Raekwon Pickett is accused of first-degree murder in the 19-year-old Scott’s death. The incident happened...
PEORIA, IL
hoiabc.com

$1M bond set for man accused of domestic-related shooting

PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Peoria man accused of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon has appeared in court. Kevin Boyce, 29, is accused of shooting an adult woman three times on August 21. The woman who is known to Boyce was shot once in the left thigh and...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

What happened to Jelani Day? One year later: The Investigation

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — One year after his disappearance and subsequent death, the family and many in Bloomington are still wondering what exactly happened to Illinois State University (ISU) graduate student Jelani Day. One year later, there are still many unanswered questions. “Research shows that unfortunately African-Americans who are...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
hoiabc.com

Juvenile shot early Sunday in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - The Bloomington Police Department has released new details in connection with a early Sunday morning shooting that left one person injured. On Monday, police say a juvenile male was shot in the 900 block of Wright Street around 1 AM Sunday morning. Officers found the...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
1470 WMBD

Crews respond to North Peoria fire

PEORIA, Ill. – A late-afternoon fire in North Peoria was believed to be electrical in nature. Peoria firefighters were called to a home at 8212 N. Knoxville, near Knoxville and Detweiller, at 4:08 P.M. Wednesday, and had the blaze under control in about 15 minutes. Crews say they were...
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Two arrested after stabbing incident with scissors

PEORIA, Ill. – Two Peoria residents are out of jail after a weekend stabbing incident including a pair of scissors. Peoria Police say they arrested Demetrice Beach (not pictured), 30, for Domestic Battery and Aggravated Domestic Battery, and Quanda Clark (pictured), 45, also for Aggravated Domestic Battery. Police were...
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Suspect identified in weekend shooting

PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police are announcing details about an alleged suspect in a shooting from over the weekend and they’re asking for the public’s help. It happened just before 7:15 a.m. Saturday in an area of East Republic Street and North Central Avenue. Police say when...
PEORIA, IL
hoiabc.com

Eureka man identified as victim of Saturday homicide

PEORIA (25 News Now) - A man from Eureka has been identified as the victim of Peoria’s latest homicide. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood says Nathan Michael Belcher, 35, of East Cruger Avenue, was pronounced deceased on scene at 11:17 p.m. Saturday. Autopsy on Belcher showed he suffered multiple...
EUREKA, IL
1470 WMBD

New PFD Station 4 officially open

PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria’s oldest fire station is now closed, and Peoria’s newest fire station is now open. Peoria Fire Chief Shawn Sollberger says the old Station Four on Southwest Jefferson is officially closed as of Monday, with the crews having moved in to the new station on South Western Avenue.
PEORIA, IL
hoiabc.com

One hospitalized after early morning shooting in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A person is in the hospital after a shooting by the Evergreen Memorial Cemetery. According to the Bloomington Police Department, it happened around 1:00 a.m. on South Wright Street Sunday. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a victim with injuries. The details on the victim’s age and gender are unavailable at this time.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WCIA

Coroner releases name of man died in camper fire

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA)– The name of a man who died in a camper fire is released from Michael Day, Macon County Coroner. Cory J. Ballinger, 49, of Decatur was found dead in his travel trailer, said Day. The preliminary cause of death is pending carbon monoxide and toxicology testing in the setting of inhalation […]
MACON COUNTY, IL

