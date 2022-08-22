Read full article on original website
ATV driver crashes after leading deputies on chase in Randall
RANDALL, Minn. – An ATV driver is hospitalized after leading police on a chase that led to a crash Sunday evening in central Minnesota.Morrison County Sheriff's deputies tried to pull over the 46-year-old driver in Randall just before 11 p.m. on suspicion of driving while impaired, but he sped off. He "eventually pulled into a yard" before he lost control and crashed. The driver was airlifted to St. Cloud Hospital. The extent of his injuries hasn't been released. The sheriff's office says criminal charges are pending against the driver, who they say was also operating the ATV despite having a revoked license.WCCO-TV does not typically name suspects until they are formally charged.
2nd homicide charge filed against Superior police officer after deadly drunk driving crash
SUPERIOR, WI -- The Superior Police officer accused of driving drunk and causing a deadly crash is now facing a second homicide charge. The crash happened in the early morning hours of July 15 near 52nd Ave. and Hwy 53. Michael Evans, 23, was trying to push his vehicle which...
Southern MN Bus Driver Taking Kids To YMCA Camp North Of Duluth Drunk on Fireball
This is such a disturbing story and a nightmare for parents who trust others to watch over their kids during the day. 35 students, ages 11-14, were on a charter bus ride to a YMCA Camp Warren in Eveleth, Minnesota when State Troopers were called to check on a bus that was driving chaotically northbound on I-35 Sunday morning, what they found when they pulled him over is chilling.
Cyclist Sustains Critical Injuries in Accident North of McGregor
A bicyclist was struck by a vehicle in Aitkin County yesterday and sent to the hospital with injuries. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, 60-year-old Charles Zila of McGregor sustained life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle on Sunday at 4:05 p.m in Shamrock Township. The report states that Zila was turning out of a gas station near Goshawk Street and went northbound on Highway 65. He reportedly swerved into the driving lane. A Chevrolet Avalanche driven by Devon Lindgren, 30, of Hibbing was also heading north on Highway 65 when he struck Zila.
Complaint: Bus driver charged with DWI; blew over 6x legal limit
CARLTON COUNTY, Minn. — A 49-year-old Cannon Falls man is facing charges after allegedly driving a charter bus drunk with 35 students aboard. The complaint filed in Carlton County Tuesday says Patrick Bullard is being charged with two counts of DWI — one for refusing to take a sobriety test, and the other, for operating a motor vehicle under the influence. Bullard was also charged with being in possession of, and drinking and consumption of, an open bottle.
Northland authorities trying to curb increase in drunk drivers
DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - The Duluth Police Department and other Northlanders are working to prevent more and more people from getting behind the wheel when they’ve had one too many. “I felt that I was okay to drive,” is a phrase Officer Todd Simmons with DPD said...
Man found dead in Chisholm after being missing for nearly a month
HIBBING, MN-- The Hibbing Police Department announced Monday a man has been found dead after being missing for nearly a month. The department said Jesse James Crabtree was reported missing on July 22 and hasn’t been heard from since. last week, Crabtree’s vehicle was located abandoned in the woods...
Duluth firefighter likely to lose job after sentencing for off-duty assault of 65-year-old woman
Duluth firefighter sentenced to 3 years probation after assault
DULUTH, MN-- The Duluth firefighter found guilty of assaulting a woman has been sentenced to three years of supervised probation. In June, Conrad John Sunde IV, 50, was found guilty of Felony Third-Degree Assault for assaulting Mary Modec, 65, on a western Duluth trail. The incident happened in 2020 when...
Police in northern Minnesota find body believed to be missing man
HIBBING, Minn. -- Authorities in northern Minnesota say they found remains over the weekend believed to be that of a man who went missing last month.The Hibbing Police Department says that 49-year-old Jesse James Crabtree went missing in early July, as no one had been in contact with him since July 6. Officers entered him into a missing persons database on July 22. Investigators located Crabtree's vehicle abandoned in the woods near the Redhead bike trail in Chisholm. Officers initially searched the area, but didn't find anything amid the steep terrain. Another search was planned for Sunday, and this time the St. Louis County rescue squad was involved. Late in the morning, members of the search party found human remains on a steep cliff near where Crabtree's vehicle was found. Authorities brought the remains to the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy to confirm the identity of the deceased. No foul play is suspected in the investigation, police said.
Human remains found in northern Minnesota, believed to be missing man
One Dead Following Single Vehicle Accident in Itasca County
A Coleraine area man is dead following a single vehicle accident Tuesday in Itasca County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Arthur Nikolai Rajala, 46, was killed when the southbound 2015 Yukon he was driving crossed into oncoming traffic near milepost 114 on Highway 6 in Stokes Township. According to the report, the Yukon drove off the oncoming shoulder into the ditch and struck a tree.
Minnesota Man Killed After Crashing Vehicle Into Tree
Duluth Firefighter Sentenced After Assaulting Hiker, Status Of Employment Under Review
The History Of Duluth’s Lookout Point, Enger Tower
If you've been to the Duluth area or you call it home, you have likely been to Enger Tower. Also known as Duluth's lookout tower, it is flooded with people no matter the time of year. There are many urban legends about the tower, with some thinking it is haunted....
Court of Appeals rules in favor of township that abandoned Minnesota family's road
HILLMAN TOWNSHIP, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Court of Appeals has ruled in favor of Hillman Township, Minnesota in the legal battle over a family fighting the town's decision to remove their road. FOX 9 spoke with the Crisman family last year about the ongoing struggle in the small town...
Hopkins man drowns in north-central Minnesota boating accident
In southwest Aitkin County, a 25-year-old Hopkins man perished in the water on Elm Island Lake on Saturday. Emergency dispatchers were alerted about a man overboard on a lake around 4 p.m. on Saturday in Nordland Township, southeast of the city of Aitkin, according to the Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office.
Minnesota Coffee Shop Abruptly Closes
Sad news for coffee lovers in the Northland: a popular coffee shop has closed its doors for good. The Mocha Moose is no longer. This is the second North Shore coffee shop to make headlines as of late. In July of this year, a coffee shop in Grand Marais made headlines for a video the owner shared on her social media pages.
$10K reward for information on damage to Superior’s Nemadji Golf Course
SUPERIOR, WI -- A community member has put up $10,000 of their own money as a reward for information on who’s responsible for damage to a Superior Golf Course. Nemadji Golf Course leaders announced the reward Tuesday. In an email to their customers, they shared photos of the damage,...
Missing: Sebastion Wolbersen-O'Hara, 15, may be biking from Pine Co. to metro
GRASSTON, Minn. – An east-central Minnesota teen is missing, and authorities believe he may be trying to bike to the Twin Cities.Sebastion Wolbersen-O'Hara, 15, was last seen in his Grasston home Friday at 9 p.m. Authorities say he is traveling without a cellphone. Grasston is located about 70 miles north of the Twin Cities metro area.Wolbersen-O'Hara stands 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds. He was curly brown hair and brown eyes. Call 911 or the Pine County Sheriff's Office at 320-629-8380 if you have any information on his whereabouts.
