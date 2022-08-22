Read full article on original website
Related
WINKNEWS.com
Could Crist and Demings help each other win in the general election
With the candidates now set for November’s governor’s race, Democrat Charlie Crist faces an uphill battle as he tries to topple Republican incumbent Ron DeSantis. Crist says he’ll focus on abortion rights and remind voters about other controversial aspects of DeSantis’ leadership, but the big concern for Crist is money since DeSantis has hundreds of millions of dollars for his campaign.
WINKNEWS.com
Rubio, DeSantis team up after Demings advances in Senate race
On Wednesday, Governor DeSantis and Senator Marco Rubio teamed up just hours after Rubio’s biggest threat for his Senate seat, Democrat Val Demings, moved forward in the primary. Senator Rubio was right at Governor DeSantis’ side as they crisscrossed the state on Wednesday, calling their trip the ‘Keep Florida...
WINKNEWS.com
Governor’s race to decide future of reproductive rights in Florida
Reproductive rights are poised to become one of the defining issues in the Florida governor’s race, with Democratic nominee Charlie Crist and incumbent Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis occupying diametrically opposed positions on abortion. Crist says he will sign an executive order giving women in Florida the right to choose...
WINKNEWS.com
TalkingPoints: One-on-one with Ag. Commissioner Nikki Fried, candidate for governor
Is there a candidate who can unseat Governor Ron DeSantis? The two leading Democrats—U.S. Congressman Charlie Crist and Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried—running against him say yes. We ask them how they plan to do it. In our special election series, “Talking Points,” WINK News Investigative Reporter Céline McArthur interviews both candidates to see how they say they’ll make your lives better in the Sunshine State.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WINKNEWS.com
Candidates make final push a day before the primary elections
On Monday, candidates in Southwest Florida and across the state made their final arguments to get your vote. Thousands of people have already cast their votes either with a mail-in ballot or by taking advantage of early voting. With less than 24 hours before the polls open, some candidates are...
WINKNEWS.com
Democrats choose Rep. Crist to challenge Gov. DeSantis
MIAMI (AP) U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist won the Democratic nomination for governor in Florida on Tuesday, setting him up to challenge Gov. Ron DeSantis this fall in a campaign that the Republican incumbent sees as the first step toward a potential White House run. In selecting Crist, Florida Democrats sided...
WINKNEWS.com
‘Human Life Protection Amendment’ ballot initiative proposed in Florida
TALLAHASSEE (CBS Miami) Amid debates across the country about abortion rights, a political committee has proposed a ballot initiative in Florida that would recognize a “God-given right to life of the preborn individual.”. The Protect Human Life Florida Committee received initial approval on Aug. 12 from the Florida Department...
WINKNEWS.com
Biden’s student loan debt relief plan gives break to SWFL students
Millions under a mountain of education debt woke up feeling a little lighter in the wake of President Joe Biden’s announcement that up to $10,000 of their federal student loan debt will be forgiven if they qualify. But there’s some controversy behind the loan relief. The Florida Gulf...
RELATED PEOPLE
WINKNEWS.com
How to find your polling location or check the status of your mail-in ballot
Polling locations in Southwest Florida may have changed for you this year. You can verify your polling location before heading out to vote on election day with the links below. Did you already vote by mail? You can also check the status of your ballot to ensure it was received...
WINKNEWS.com
Back-to-school survey: The pulse of education in Southwest Florida
Lots of people think they know what’s happening inside of our Southwest Florida schools, but we want to know what’s actually happening. So, teachers, parents, and students, we have put together a back-to-school survey for you. It’ll take less than five minutes, and we need you to fill...
WINKNEWS.com
Florida banned books Twitter mistake
The American Federation of Teachers’ president admits what she wrote on Twitter about certain books being banned in Florida, isn’t true. Two of those books put on the false list were, To Kill a Mockingbird and A Wrinkle in Time. Randi Weingarten later tweeted, “I should have double-checked...
WINKNEWS.com
The importance of cypress domes in Southwest Florida
The cypress trees in the wetlands help fight climate change by removing carbon dioxide from the air, and they can be found across Southwest Florida. Chad Evers, an instructor with the FGCU Department of Ecology and Environmental Studies, led WINK News through the wetlands on the university’s campus. We walked into waist-deep water to show how these wetlands work together to help the environment.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WINKNEWS.com
Most Wanted Wednesday: Featuring some of SWFL’s most wanted suspects; Aug. 24
This weekly WINK News segment features fugitives from justice right here in Southwest Florida. This is your chance to help out the community and give the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and you can help. If you have seen them, reach out to Crime Stoppers or your local law enforcement. Call 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).
WINKNEWS.com
Thursday features above-average heat ahead of scattered thunderstorms
High temperatures will level out in the low to mid-90s under increasing cloud cover. Dew points in the 70s will create a humid feel across the area, with “feels like” temperatures reaching the triple digits during peak heating. Boaters will experience fantastic water conditions. 1- to 2-foot wave heights and a light chop in our bays is forecast.
Comments / 0