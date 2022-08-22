Read full article on original website
Gatesville 22, Taylor 21
TAYLOR — Gatesville scored a touchdown and completed a two-point conversion with 39 seconds remaining to pull off a 22-21 win over Taylor. Jackson Meeler gave the Ducks a quick lead with an 82-yard touchdown run in the first quarter before the Hornets took an 8-7 lead in the second quarter with a touchdown and a two-point conversion.
Robinson holds off University in opener, 17-15
The Robinson football players ran with pure joy in their strides from the handshake line to the Rocket band, then kept the victory lap going to the other end of the Waco ISD Stadium visiting side stands to celebrate with the student section. The calendar still says August, but it...
Groesbeck 41, Caldwell 0
GROESBECK — Allen Lewis went on a touchdown throwing spree as the Goats exploded for 34 first-half points en route to a 41-0 win over Caldwell. Lewis threw a 26-yard touchdown pass to brother Anthony Lewis for the game's first touchdown to kick off a 14-point first quarter. Remington Masters followed with a 55-yard TD pass to Anthony Lewis.
Hillsboro QB tosses five TDs in 43-22 win over McGregor
HILLSBORO — After making the playoffs and securing their first winning season in 20 years last year, the Hillsboro Eagles were eager to come out strong and build on that breakthrough. Their winning ways continued in the 2022 opener, dominating McGregor, 45-22, Friday night at home. “It’s week one,...
Waco-area schools work through teacher exodus
Skye Thomas, a 24-year-old Baylor University graduate teaching at River Valley Middle School, said she has always wanted to be a teacher. Now in her third year in the profession, she has seen the makings of what is often referred to as a widespread teacher shortage. She said many of her colleagues have burned out and left the work they loved after years of public disrespect and lack of positive change.
Mike Copeland: Building permit roundup; Neighborly buy; Insomnia Cookies; Stellar Service splits
Without a scorecard, it would be difficult to track all the million-dollar-plus building permits local cities issued in recent weeks. Topping the list is Baylor University’s remodeling of Collins Hall on South Eighth Street at a projected cost of $28.5 million. AstenJohnson, an industrial textile manufacturer, secured a $25.4 million permit for facility to produce nonwoven fabrics on Tirey Road, near Texas State Technical College. A building permit valued at $20 million allows Merrick Engineering, a manufacturer of plastic hangars, to build a new headquarters and production plant at 7101 Mars Drive.
Baylor, MCC and TSTC update security plans in light of recent bomb threats
Following July bomb threats against Texas colleges, Baylor University’s top public safety official, as well as police chiefs for Texas State Technical College and McLennan Community College, said threat assessments for their campuses are up to date and plans have been revised to address recent threats and active attacks.
Time Manufacturing raising the bar in Waco
Robert Martz strides through the Time Manufacturing worksite, greeting employees with a wave or word. At 6-foot-8, the former University of Notre Dame defensive lineman stands above the crowd, much like Time’s products. The maker of aerial lifts and bucket trucks is ramping up production at 7601 Imperial Drive,...
Waco neighbors: Obituaries for August 27
Read through the obituaries published today in Waco Tribune-Herald. (12) updates to this series since Updated 29 min ago.
EDITORIAL: Vigilance is key in Waco ISD school safety debate
One can understand the tension Waco Independent School District officials displayed Thursday: During a debate over architectural designs already approved for rebuilding Waco High School, G.W. Carver Middle School and Tennyson Middle School, each trustee had to wonder if he or she might one day be forced to acknowledge that the plans most voted to retain had not withstood the test in a well-armed shooter gunning for teachers and kids somehow getting into a secured school.
What you missed this week in notable Waco crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Waco Tribune-Herald. (6) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Police: Woman charged with attempted murder in Moody fight
A woman arrested Tuesday on an attempted murder charge in Moody had slapped the alleged victim with her colostomy bag before she and another woman held her to the ground while hitting and kicking her, according to police. Moody police arrested Tammy Faye Hill, 51, of Dayton, on second-degree felony...
