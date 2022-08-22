ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owensboro, KY

Hydro Fair championship wraps up in Owensboro

By Bailey Smith
 3 days ago

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The second year of Hydro Fest wrapped up with championships races on Sunday. The drivers were in their race day mode and getting into the winners mindset.

In the APBA Championship, the boats are divided into seven categories differing in their size, weight, how fast they can go, and how much power they give, as well as the talent level.

Leading into the finals, the Snyder Steelers team had a leg up on all the others in the GP division – which the racers in that division are the big dogs of racing – they came in 4-0 on the weekend. They also had that extra confidence with the 2021 championship under their belt.

Andrew Tate, who has been racing hydroplanes for 22 years, says he and his crew are glad to be back in Owensboro racing on the Ohio River.

“We typically race up north in Quebec in the HRL series,” said Tate. “They’re smaller courses, tighter courses. A mile, more or less compared to a mile and a quarter here. You wouldn’t think that’s a real big difference, but the turns are absolutely huge here compared to what we’re used to which is nice. It makes the boat ride a little smoother. And the boat will end up going faster at the end of the straightaway because you’re carrying more speed through the corners. I’m enjoying that aspect of it. The faster I can go, the better in my opinion.”

Tate picked up two more wins on Sunday afternoon in his Grand Prix 777 boat called “Miss Owensboro,” making him a back to back champion.

