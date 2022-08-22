ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Waccamaw, NC

Wilson Prep crunches East Columbus for historic opening win

By Paul Durham
The Wilson Times
The Wilson Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z3TPc_0hQ2hzLJ00
Wilson Prep head coach Phillip Dickens talks to his players during Saturday’s season opener at East Columbus. The Tigers won 33-8 in the first football game in school history. Contributed photo

LAKE WACCAMAW — These Tigers are quick learners!

The Wilson Preparatory Academy football team, which didn’t exist outside an idea just a few months ago, put the stamp of authenticity of itself Saturday night with a solid 33-8 victory at East Columbus.

With three starters inactive due to a hangup with their NCHSAA paperwork, the 1-A Tar-Roanoke Athletic Conference Tigers shrugged off that adversity to overpower the 1-A Gators of the 1-A/2-A Waccamaw Conference. Fullback Travon Usher and quarterback Jamarius Howard each scored a pair of touchdowns as the Tigers rolled up easily more than 300 yards of offense behind the running of Usher and Ethan Nelson, while the WPA defense didn’t allow a point. The Gators’ lone score came on a fumble return of some 30 yards in the second half when the Tigers already led 19-0.

Tigers head coach Phillip Dickens was quick to praise his defensive unit run by assistants Shannon Pendergrass and Charles Knight.

“Julian Newkirk had an amazing game,” Dickens said of the 6-foot-5, 260-pound sophomore defensive end. “We had a couple of guys that we thought were available to play for us this week that we were not able to have cleared. So we ran into a little situation there. So he played big. We were able to move him inside and outside.”

Dickens credited as key the play of freshman tackle Jakai Robinson, who had two sacks, and junior Makhi Eatmon, whom he inserted at the other end.

“Which I think was the best move we made all night long because he kept pressure on the quarterback,” Dickens said of Eatmon. “He’s a super athlete, long and made a lot of plays last night.”

Dickens also praised senior lineman Freddy Padilla for having a “monster night.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=401mqJ_0hQ2hzLJ00
Wilson Prep coaches talk to the players Saturday at East Columbus. The Tigers won 33-8 in the first football game in school history. Contributed photo

Wilson Prep scored on its first offensive possession after kicking off to the Gators and forcing a punt. Usher broke free for a 27-yard scoring run and Ethan Nelson delivered the PAT kick on the history-making play that came around the third minute of the first quarter, Dickens said.

The Tigers scored again in the first quarter with Nelson doing the heavy lifting for much of the drive before Howard capped it with a 19-yard bootleg run.

Usher, the Tigers’ other QB who had to step in at fullback, peeled off a 58-yard TD run in the second quarter. He finished with 165 yards on just 15 carries while Nelson bulldozed his way for 117 yards on 12 touches. Howard finished with 65 yards on five carries, including a 10-yard TD run in the third quarter.

“I was super happy with Jamarius Howard’s play, of course,’ Dickens said. “I saw a lot of things that I had not seen during the preseason and during early summer, late summer. He’s really dynamic outside the pocket, made some great decisions tonight and I was real happy with him but Travon Usher, I knew he was a player coming in. As a freshman, a lot of people told me that he was one of the best in the area and I saw it last night. I mean, I saw a different  kid than I see in practice. You know, he really carried us early and Ethan Nelson is just a do-it-all kid. As I say he’s a throwback kid. You know, he’s a warrior on both sides of the ball, but he was really who I started feeding the ball to early because I wanted to get him going.”

Dickens said that with fewer  players, more had to play expanded roles and fatigue became an issue in the humidity as the game wore on. So he stayed mostly on the ground in the Tigers’ wing-T offense with Nelson and Usher doing the brunt of the damage.

The Tigers got their final TD through the air when Dickens called a play for his son, sophomore split end Manny Dickens. Howard found the younger Dickens on a post route for a 38-yard scoring strike in the third quarter.

Howard finished 3 for 5 for 78 yards, including a 27-yarder to Dickens and a 13-yard completion to Jamar Jones, who also had an interception on defense.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XAB5G_0hQ2hzLJ00
Wilson Prep head coach Phillip Dickens stands on the sideline during Saturday’s season-opening game at East Columbus. The Tigers won 33-8 in the first football game in school history. Contributed photo

Phillip Dickens made sure to praise his offensive line of center Zyquan Atkinson, guards Padilla and Jeremiah Williams, tackles Robinson and Newkirk and tight ends Eatmon, Jamar Jones and Jelani Barnes.

“Going into the game I felt very confident,” the WPA coach said. “We didn’t really have any film other than film from last year. I knew they were bringing in a new coach (Luke Barker) and he was a middle school coach. Taking nothing away from him with that, but I felt that he wasn’t going to change but he was going to just try to go with the same system. So we just thought we’d prepare for what we saw them run last year and it was exactly the same and we were well prepared for it.”

Now the Tigers must wait as Dickens was unable to find an opponent for week 2. Instead, Wilson Prep will turn its sights to Friday, Sept. 2, when it starts Tar-Roanoke play at Warren County. Dickens said he still hopes to add a game for Friday, Sept. 9, to give the Tigers 10 games.

However, they plan to take a minute to enjoy their opening triumph.

“We put a football team together in a very little amount of time and I’m just so happy and grateful for my coaches and again, we receive a lot of support from other people around the town and I’m very grateful for that,” Dickens said.

The post Wilson Prep crunches East Columbus for historic opening win first appeared on Restoration NewsMedia .

