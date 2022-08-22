Traffic: Road closure in Greenfield Monday

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Beginning at 7:00 a.m. on Monday, the City’s Department of Public Works Water Division will perform some work at the intersection of Mountain Road and Montague City Road. During this time, the street will be closed.

The Greenfield Police Department says that the improvement of water quality and reliance is the purpose of this roadwork. The roadwork is expected to go until Tuesday.

