Traffic: Road closure in Greenfield Monday
GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Beginning at 7:00 a.m. on Monday, the City’s Department of Public Works Water Division will perform some work at the intersection of Mountain Road and Montague City Road. During this time, the street will be closed.Several brush fires in Chicopee State Park Saturday
The Greenfield Police Department says that the improvement of water quality and reliance is the purpose of this roadwork. The roadwork is expected to go until Tuesday.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.
Comments / 0