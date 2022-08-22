How high did Carbondale junior tennis player Cooper Brown rank in Boys' 18 singles bracket by week ending Aug. 13?

Read full article on original website
spotonillinois.com
Herrin tennis player Brisdon Quaglia ranks in Boys' 18 singles bracket by week ending Aug. 13
Herrin tennis player Cameron Christ finished 9,723rd in July in the junior Boys' 18 category of the United States Tennis Association. They started July ranked 9,581st. By the end of the month they'd earned 22 points across singles and doubles tournaments. Players earn points per round...
wish989.com
Marion to Welcome Prospect League Team to Rent One Park
MARION – Marion’s new baseball team will play in the Prospect League. That announcement was made Wednesday during a press conference at Rent One Park. Marion will become the 18th team to join the league for the upcoming season. League Commissioner Dennis Bastien says the Prospect League is...
krcu.org
Almost Yesterday: Dedication of Cape Central High School
It seems like Almost Yesterday that the first Cape Girardeau High School was dedicated. The date was December 17, 1915, and the event serves as a turning point in the educational history of Cape Girardeau and Southeast Missouri. Public Education had evolved slowly in Cape Girardeau. In 1908 the city’s...
KFVS12
Senior health fair helps provide information and resources to hundreds in southern Illinois
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Residents in southern Illinois are able to get their healthcare needs met, all at once today. Hundreds of individuals came from across southern Illinois making their way to Marion to attend a senior health fair where they were met with more than 50 vendors from the area.
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau native to perform at Grand Ole Opry
(KFVS) - A Cape Girardeau native is preparing for one of the biggest performances of his career. Nicky V. Hines is set to perform at the Grand Ole Opry on Thursday, August 25. He’ll take the same stage rich with history of where many great music artists have appeared.
KFVS12
Advance to hold annual Labor Day Picnic
ADVANCE, Mo. (KFVS) - The countdown is on for the 60th Annual Advance Labor Day Picnic. This year’s event will be held Sunday, September 4 through Monday, September 5 at Umfleet Park. There will be live music, parade, car show, 5K, quilt show, softball and basketball tournaments, food, fun...
Effingham Radio
Tickborne Heartland Virus is Reported in Jackson County in Southern Illinois
An older person who resides in a rural area of Jackson County recently tested positive for Heartland Virus, the third reported case in Illinois since 2018, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced today. The first two Heartland virus cases in Illinois were reported in 2018 in Kankakee County and Williamson County. Likely spread by the Lone Star tick, more than 50 cases of Heartland virus disease have been reported in the Midwest and southern United States since 2009.
KFVS12
Williamson County shooting under investigation
Some new businesses can be seen in downtown Cape Girardeau. Paducah police are investigating a homicide from Tuesday, Aug. 23. Positive case of tick-borne illness in Jackson County, Ill. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Jackson County, Ill. reports a positive case for a rare tick-borne illness. Special Olympics of Southern...
KFVS12
Hundreds of motorcycles travel through Heartland for American Legion Legacy Ride
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Hundreds of motorcycles crossed the bridge into Cape Girardeau on Monday, August 23. The riders are visiting the Missouri Veterans Memorial in Perryville. It’s all part of the American Legion Legacy Ride, which started two days ago in Alabama and is on its way to...
KFVS12
Passenger dies in crash on I-57 near Anna involving 2 semis
UNION COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - One person died in a two-vehicle crash on northbound Interstate 57 near Anna. According to Illinois State Police, a 2018 white International truck-tractor semi-trailer combination was having issues and stopped in part of the right lane on I-57 at mile post 32. They said a...
wpsdlocal6.com
Harrisburg woman is first recipient of new diesel, welding scholarship
HARRISBURG, IL — She's described as a hardworking and deserving student, a mother of two, and now — the very first recipient of the Richard Edward Dunk Jr. Memorial Scholarship at Southeastern Illinois College. According to a release from SIC, the scholarship is awarded to a diesel or...
theshoppersweekly.com
JCHS to present “Haunted So. Illinois” program
The Jefferson County Historical Society will present “Haunted Southern Illinois” at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 27 in the Schweinfurth Museum at the Historical Village. Kari Dillingham has been teaching Spanish and Social Studies classes at Centralia High School since 2004. Before becoming an educator, she earned degrees from Southeast Missouri State University, University of Tennessee, and Southern Illinois University. To spice up some of the dryer details for her students, she included ghostly and eerie stories about places, such as Starved Rock, Kaskaskia and the Old Slave House. Since Europeans first made their way down the Illinois and Mississippi Rivers, there have been strange and creepy tales to share about the land of Illinois.
KFVS12
KFVS12
Positive case of Heartland virus reported in Jackson County, Ill.
JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A positive case of Heartland virus, the third in the state since 2018, was reported recently in southern Illinois. According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, an older person living in rural Jackson County recently tested positive for the tick-borne virus. The first two...
Two earthquakes shake Missouri on Monday
ST. LOUIS – Two earthquakes hit Missouri Monday. One was in the morning, and the other was at night. The morning one happened at 7:50 a.m. in Cape Girardeau according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It was a 2.0 magnitude with a 0.1 km depth. The evening earthquake happened...
houstonherald.com
Report: Medical mission had big impact on region
The Delta Regional Authority (DRA) announced its partnership with the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) resulted in more than $1.1 million in estimated value of services at no cost to the 2,920 patients cared for during the western Kentucky, south-central Missouri and southern Illinois Wellness Missions. In south-central Missouri, the...
wpsdlocal6.com
Baptist Health names Paducah hospital's next president
PADUCAH — The Baptist Health system has named a Kentuckian with more than 20 years of experience in health care as the next president of Baptist Health Paducah. Kenny Boyd will take over as Baptist Health Paducah president on Oct. 10. He'll replace Interim President Matt Baily, who has served in that role since last November, when previous hospital president Chris Roty became the chief operating officer of Baptist Health Lexington. Roty is now president of the Lexington hospital.
Anna, Illinois, Named One Of The 15 Cities In America To ‘Stay Far Away From’
Everyone has places they refuse to visit or want to stay far away from for one reason or another. Today we are looking at a popular article released by Ranker. It looks at places you should allegedly stay very far away from. Sadly for Illinois, they have a town on this list.
wfcnnews.com
"Circus on Ice" comes to Benton this weekend
FRANKLIN COUNTY - The Circus On Ice invites you to their frozen adventure performance, featuring jugglers, contortionists, clowns and sensational ice-skaters this weekend in Benton. The show will be held at the Benton Civic Center on Sunday, August 28, 2022. There are two different showtimes to choose from, at both...
KFVS12
New businesses come to Cape Girardeau
Here are tips for parents and others looking to post back-to-school photos. With a recent grant of over $10 million, Paducah will begin projects surrounding the riverfront. Paducah police are investigating a homicide from Tuesday, Aug. 23. Positive case of tick-borne illness in Jackson County, Ill. Updated: 5 hours ago.
