Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WALB 10
Dougherty Co. mother charged with throwing baby to the ground
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A Dougherty county woman is in jail after throwing her baby to the ground, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). Police got a call about a domestic dispute at Superior Creek Lodge on North Slappy. Police said Tanada Terry got into a fight with her...
WALB 10
1 charged in Valdosta stolen gun incident
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Valdosta Police Department (VPD) arrested one man who was reported to have brandished a handgun at citizens and was later discovered with a stolen gun and drugs, according to the agency. On Aug. 23, at approximately 7:36 p.m., Valdosta Police Officers responded to the area of...
WALB 10
Woman charged after Thomas Co. child abducted
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A woman has been arrested in connection to the abduction of a 1-year-old Thomas County child. Felecia Elaine Horne, 50, was charged in connection to the abduction. The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office said Horne had permission to take the 1-year-old. But after going silent, the child’s...
wfxl.com
Suspect connected to August homicide found with reported self-inflicted injury
On August 24, at 10:30 a.m., officers responded to the 700 block of W. Whitney Ave to serve an arrest warrant for a suspect who was wanted for conspiracy to commit a crime. According to a media release from the Albany Police Department, 28-year-old Shaquielle Clay is connected to a homicide that occurred in the 300 Block of W. Mercer Avenue on August 15 of this year.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wfxl.com
Felon in possession of a firearm and narcotics arrested by Valdosta Police
A Valdosta man is facing multiple felony charges after authorities found narcotics and a handgun on his person. Shortly after 7: 30 p.m., on August 23, Valdosta Police Officers responded to the 1800 block of Claudia Circle after receiving a report of a suspicious person brandishing a handgun. Authorities were...
WALB 10
Police: Man connected to Albany double homicide involved in self-inflicted shooting
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man connected to an Albany double homicide has been taken to the hospital after being involved in a shooting that occurred Wednesday morning, according to Albany Police Department (APD). At 10:30 a.m., officers responded to the 700 block of West Whitney Avenue to serve an...
WCTV
Sheriff’s office investigating deadly shooting in Jefferson County
MONTICELLO, Fla. (WCTV) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting. Deputies say they were called around 9:30 Tuesday evening to a home off of East Clark Avenue, just outside Monticello. The victim, identified as Essie May Copeland, was taken to a Tallahassee hospital where she...
wfxl.com
Drugs found in backpack leads to arrest of Valdosta woman
One Valdosta resident has been arrested after police found narcotics in a backpack. According to a media release from VPD, on August 23, at approximately 12:35 am., a Valdosta Police Officer saw subjects sitting in Tom’s Park, in the 1000 block of North Troup Street, after the park was closed.
RELATED PEOPLE
Man found guilty of attempted 1st degree murder of Gadsden Co. Sheriff’s deputy
A man was found guilty Wednesday of attempted first degree murder of a law enforcement official in Gadsden County and other offenses.
WCTV
Valdosta Police make drug arrest in Tom’s Park
VALDOSTA, Fla. (WCTV) - The Valdosta Police Department made a narcotics arrest Tuesday morning in the 1000 block of North Trop Street. A police officer saw individuals sitting in Tom’s Park after hours around 12:30 a.m., according to Valdosta Police. While investigating what they were doing in a closed...
WCTV
UPDATE: Amber Alert canceled, child found safe
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office issued an Amber Alert late Sunday night after a 1-year-old was abducted earlier in the day. Aurora Mobley-Miller was abducted by 50-year-old Felecia Elaine Horne in Thomasville, according to a bulletin. They are believed to be traveling in a 2004 Gray Toyota Camry with Florida Tag DFF2048.
WCTV
Family of three flees to Tallahassee with one-year-old daughter
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -For millions of Ukrainians, the constant barrage of screams, bombings, and collapsing buildings have become the norm. Every single day brings new dangers and difficulties. The promise of a better future...has attracted more than 100-thousand Ukrainian refugees to the u.s. so far. A few of those families...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WALB 10
1 killed in Decatur Co. crash
BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - A woman was killed in a Monday afternoon crash in Decatur County, according to the Georgia State Patrol. It happened on Gandy Hill Road, off Lake Douglas Road. It was a single car accident and it was reported shortly after 2:40 p.m., according to troopers. Debra...
wfxl.com
Two car accident reported in Bainbridge
There is a report of a two-car accident on E. Shotwell and S. Sims St. in Bainbridge. According to a Facebook post from Bainbridge Public Safety, EMS arrived on scene and transported those with complaints of injury to be checked out. This is a developing story. Stay connected with FOX...
WALB 10
Fla. woman charged in Uber driver carjacking
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Florida woman was charged in connection to a carjacking at gunpoint that happened when she was taking an Uber to Valdosta, according to the Echols County Sheriff’s Office. Camille Williams, 24, was charged in connection to the carjacking that happened on Highway 94. She...
wfxl.com
1 dead and 1 injured following car accident in Decatur County on Monday
One person is injured and another has died following a car accident in Decatur County on Monday. On August 22, at 2:40 p.m , Troopers responded to a crash involving a 2015 red Ford Super duty that was traveling on Lake Douglas Drive, in Decatur County. According to Georgia State...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ecbpublishing.com
Apparent suicide at rest stop
A 55-year-old Tallahassee man was found dead in his vehicle by apparent suicide at a Jefferson County I-10 rest stop on Friday, Aug. 19. According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) report, at approximately 7:38 p.m. on Aug. 19, the FHP received a call in reference to a possibly armed and suicidal person at an unknown rest area on I-10. Troopers began to “be on the lookout” (BOLO) for the vehicle and ultimately located it at the westbound rest area located in Jefferson County at mile marker 234.
WALB 10
1 arrested in crime spree at Albany businesses
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -The Albany Police Department (APD) arrested a man they said committed crimes at several businesses, including a popular bar and restaurant. On Aug. 20, officers responded to Harvest Moon located on 2347 Dawson Rd in reference to multiple entering autos at the business around 1:30 a.m. and around 1:45 a.m.
Two people injured in single vehicle crash in Gadsden County
The Florida Highway Patrol responded to a single-vehicle accident in Gadsden County Tuesday afternoon.
Albany police arrest man accused of auto theft, firing shots at convenience store
ALBANY — A suspect in several weekend car break-ins faces multiple charges after he was arrested in a stolen SUV with an assault rifle in the passenger seat by Albany Police Department officers. Denevious Rashard West was charged with theft by taking a motor vehicle and reckless conduct/discharging a...
11Alive
Atlanta, GA
53K+
Followers
11K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT
Atlanta local newshttps://www.11alive.com/
Comments / 0