Syracuse basketball 4-star target to announce, has huge rankings bump
Syracuse basketball four-star recruit Reid Ducharme will announce his commitment on Thursday, Aug. 25, at 4 pm with 247Sports, according to a tweet from Adam Finkelstein, that recruiting service’s director of scouting. Per Finkelstein’s tweet, his three finalists are the Orange, Xavier and Penn State. I don’t have inside...
sujuiceonline.com
Bailey: 2022 Syracuse team could be Babers’ most talented team
With the start of the Syracuse football season less than two weeks away, we chatted with Stephen Bailey from 247 Sports and CuseNation.com to get his take on the upcoming season on this week’s The Juice on the Cuse Podcast, presented by SNY.tv. Strictly looking at the roster, there...
LaNorris Sellers Returns From Injury With Stellar Performance
Syracuse quarterback commit LaNorris Sellers had his junior season prematurely ended due to injury. Over the weekend, Sellers returned for his first regular season game since and he put together quite a performance. Sellers threw for 215 yards with four passing touchdowns and ran for 89 yards with ...
Syracuse Basketball: Which new ‘Cuse players will get the most minutes?
Heading into the 2022-23 season, Syracuse basketball will boast a roster that has numerous senior veterans, as well as a six-member recruiting class and a big-man transfer from the Atlantic 10 Conference. Based on a variety of reports, it looks like there’s a good chance that 2022 four-star prospect Judah...
Former Syracuse basketball player Chaz Owens transfers to junior college in Texas
Syracuse, N.Y. ― Chaz Owens, a 6-foot-4 sophomore from Syracuse, has transferred to Ranger Junior College in Ranger, Texas. Owens appeared in eight games for the Orange over the last two years, including six this past season. He averaged 0.7 points and 0.3 rebounds. Owens is the son of...
Syracuse football staffer Brad Wittke promoted to associate athletic director position
Syracuse, N.Y. — One of the most consistent parts of Syracuse football practice is Brad Wittke’s voice booming over a megaphone signaling it’s time to transition drills. Wittke was promoted to associate athletic director for football operations, SU announced Monday. He joined the Orange program in 2016 as director of football operations after holding the same position under coach Dino Babers at Bowling Green.
Syracuse Basketball: Heavy analyst buzz for Vols for 4-star Joseph Estrella
Syracuse basketball 2023 priority recruiting target Joseph Estrella is receiving a bunch of analyst predictions in the direction of another suitor. While I always say to take these sorts of projections with a grain of salt, because they’re not always correct, it is a little concerning for the Orange that at least a half-dozen experts, as of Tuesday, are forecasting Estrella’s collegiate destination to be Southeastern Conference member Tennessee.
Coach of CNY girls basketball team remains mystery after new candidate voted down by board
Update: The Oswego City School District Board of Education called for special meeting at 10 a.m. Wednesday, where the only agenda item is a vote on approving Joe Babcock for the girls basketball coaching position. Original post: Syracuse, N.Y. — A Central New York girls basketball team still does not...
cortlandvoice.com
Pierce steps down as Marathon girls basketball coach
Andrew Pierce announced Monday evening that he is stepping down as the Marathon varsity girls basketball coach. Pierce, who joined the Olympians’ girls basketball program eight years ago, made the decision so he can attend to family matters at home. “I need my attention at home. I’m raising my...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Babcock recommended as girls basketball coach after special BOE meeting
OSWEGO — Oswego High School varsity girls basketball coach Joe Babcock will be back at the helm for the Buccaneers this next season, after Board of Education officials voted 5-1 to confirm his appointment Wednesday morning in a special meeting. Babcock’s appointment follows a community-led rally to keep him...
Brandon Williams says opponent’s failed strategy led to lopsided victory in CNY House race
Vernon, N.Y. – Brandon Williams, a political novice going against a candidate backed by top House Republicans, realized only 10 days ago he might pull off one of the biggest political upsets in local history. That’s when a campaign volunteer from Clay told Williams he knocked on 435 doors...
‘Hulk’ star Lou Ferrigno named honorary Syracuse police officer
Syracuse, N.Y. — Champion bodybuilder and “The Incredible Hulk” star Lou Ferrigno was named an honorary Syracuse police officer Monday. The actor is in town to film his first horror movie, “The Hermit,” in which he plays a murderous, cannibalistic pig farmer. The 70-year-old actor...
2 found dead in Syracuse apartment; they appear to have been shot, police say
Update as of Thursday morning: Two people found dead in Syracuse apartment identified by police. Syracuse, N.Y. — A man and a woman have been found dead - apparently both shot - in an apartment on Burnet Avenue in Syracuse Wednesday afternoon. Syracuse police said the bodies of the...
localsyr.com
UPDATE: Names released after double shooting in Syracuse
UPDATE (8/25/2022 7:00 a.m.) — The names of the two victims in Wednesday’s double shooting in which both victims died have been released by the Syracuse Police Department. Officers arrived on the scene to find a 32-year-old woman, Alexis Sellin, and a 46-year-old man, Jamie Crawford, both dead inside an apartment building on the 3100 block of Burnet Ave. on Wednesday, August 24 at about 3:37 p.m.
Update: Syracuse dump truck driver injured in Skaneateles crash
Skaneateles, N.Y. — A Syracuse man was injured Monday morning when a dump truck and van crashed at an intersection, state police. James M. Olin, 44, was driving the 2018 Western dump truck westbound on Route 20 at 7:42 a.m. when the driver of a 2005 Chevrolet Express van failed to yield the right of way and the vehicles collided, Trooper Jack Keller said.
CNY primary election results; plus, it’s opening day at NYS Fair (Good Morning CNY for Aug. 24)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 83; Low: 64. A warm day to start the State Fair. The 5-day forecast. Brandon Williams celebrates his victory in the Republican primary for New York’s 22nd congressional district at Nothin’ Fancy in Verona. (Scott Schild photo)
Man reported shot on Syracuse’s North Side
Update as of 10:15 a.m. Wednesday: 22-year-old man shot in arm and leg on city’s North Side, police say. Syracuse, N.Y. — A man was reported shot Tuesday night on the city’s North Side, according to dispatchers. The man was reported shot in the upper body at...
Come inside the mansion built for the ‘richest man in Syracuse’ (Beyond the Front Door)
Syracuse is brimming with old buildings. The city is a tapestry of majestic mansions and imposing relics of industry. Some have been lost, while others are still loved or being brought back to life and vitality. My name is David Haas and I’ve spent years exploring and photographing the beautiful...
eBay to acquire Syracuse’s TCGplayer for $295M
Syracuse, N.Y. -- eBay has agreed to buy Syracuse’s TCGplayer, a fast-growing company that has created an online marketplace for trading cards. eBay said in a news release Monday that the total deal is valued at up to approximately $295 million. The deal is subject to customary closing conditions, including requisite regulatory approvals, and is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023, the company said.
localsyr.com
Teen shot in Syracuse, sent to hospital
(WSYR-TV) — A shooting happened on Tuesday, August 23 around 1:22 p.m. on the 200 block of Fitch Street, according to Syracuse Police Department. When officers arrived on the scene, they found an 18-year-old teen who was shot in the leg. Police say he was taken to Upstate Hospital and is expected to survive.
