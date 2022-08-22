Syracuse basketball 2023 priority recruiting target Joseph Estrella is receiving a bunch of analyst predictions in the direction of another suitor. While I always say to take these sorts of projections with a grain of salt, because they’re not always correct, it is a little concerning for the Orange that at least a half-dozen experts, as of Tuesday, are forecasting Estrella’s collegiate destination to be Southeastern Conference member Tennessee.

