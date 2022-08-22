ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Syracuse basketball 4-star target to announce, has huge rankings bump

Syracuse basketball four-star recruit Reid Ducharme will announce his commitment on Thursday, Aug. 25, at 4 pm with 247Sports, according to a tweet from Adam Finkelstein, that recruiting service’s director of scouting. Per Finkelstein’s tweet, his three finalists are the Orange, Xavier and Penn State. I don’t have inside...
sujuiceonline.com

Bailey: 2022 Syracuse team could be Babers’ most talented team

With the start of the Syracuse football season less than two weeks away, we chatted with Stephen Bailey from 247 Sports and CuseNation.com to get his take on the upcoming season on this week’s The Juice on the Cuse Podcast, presented by SNY.tv. Strictly looking at the roster, there...
Syracuse.com

Syracuse football staffer Brad Wittke promoted to associate athletic director position

Syracuse, N.Y. — One of the most consistent parts of Syracuse football practice is Brad Wittke’s voice booming over a megaphone signaling it’s time to transition drills. Wittke was promoted to associate athletic director for football operations, SU announced Monday. He joined the Orange program in 2016 as director of football operations after holding the same position under coach Dino Babers at Bowling Green.
FanSided

Syracuse Basketball: Heavy analyst buzz for Vols for 4-star Joseph Estrella

Syracuse basketball 2023 priority recruiting target Joseph Estrella is receiving a bunch of analyst predictions in the direction of another suitor. While I always say to take these sorts of projections with a grain of salt, because they’re not always correct, it is a little concerning for the Orange that at least a half-dozen experts, as of Tuesday, are forecasting Estrella’s collegiate destination to be Southeastern Conference member Tennessee.
Dino Babers
cortlandvoice.com

Pierce steps down as Marathon girls basketball coach

Andrew Pierce announced Monday evening that he is stepping down as the Marathon varsity girls basketball coach. Pierce, who joined the Olympians’ girls basketball program eight years ago, made the decision so he can attend to family matters at home. “I need my attention at home. I’m raising my...
MARATHON, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Babcock recommended as girls basketball coach after special BOE meeting

OSWEGO — Oswego High School varsity girls basketball coach Joe Babcock will be back at the helm for the Buccaneers this next season, after Board of Education officials voted 5-1 to confirm his appointment Wednesday morning in a special meeting. Babcock’s appointment follows a community-led rally to keep him...
localsyr.com

UPDATE: Names released after double shooting in Syracuse

UPDATE (8/25/2022 7:00 a.m.) — The names of the two victims in Wednesday’s double shooting in which both victims died have been released by the Syracuse Police Department. Officers arrived on the scene to find a 32-year-old woman, Alexis Sellin, and a 46-year-old man, Jamie Crawford, both dead inside an apartment building on the 3100 block of Burnet Ave. on Wednesday, August 24 at about 3:37 p.m.
Syracuse.com

Update: Syracuse dump truck driver injured in Skaneateles crash

Skaneateles, N.Y. — A Syracuse man was injured Monday morning when a dump truck and van crashed at an intersection, state police. James M. Olin, 44, was driving the 2018 Western dump truck westbound on Route 20 at 7:42 a.m. when the driver of a 2005 Chevrolet Express van failed to yield the right of way and the vehicles collided, Trooper Jack Keller said.
Syracuse.com

Man reported shot on Syracuse’s North Side

Update as of 10:15 a.m. Wednesday: 22-year-old man shot in arm and leg on city’s North Side, police say. Syracuse, N.Y. — A man was reported shot Tuesday night on the city’s North Side, according to dispatchers. The man was reported shot in the upper body at...
Syracuse.com

eBay to acquire Syracuse’s TCGplayer for $295M

Syracuse, N.Y. -- eBay has agreed to buy Syracuse’s TCGplayer, a fast-growing company that has created an online marketplace for trading cards. eBay said in a news release Monday that the total deal is valued at up to approximately $295 million. The deal is subject to customary closing conditions, including requisite regulatory approvals, and is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023, the company said.
localsyr.com

Teen shot in Syracuse, sent to hospital

(WSYR-TV) — A shooting happened on Tuesday, August 23 around 1:22 p.m. on the 200 block of Fitch Street, according to Syracuse Police Department. When officers arrived on the scene, they found an 18-year-old teen who was shot in the leg. Police say he was taken to Upstate Hospital and is expected to survive.
