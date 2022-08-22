LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Three men are dead and a woman died of an apparent, self-inflicted gunshot after an alleged murder-suicide in Lynn, according to officials. Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett said the shooting deaths of three men in two different locations are under investigation, as well as the “apparent suicide of a female” in another part of the city. All four victims are believed to be related to one another, according to the DA’s office.

LYNN, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO