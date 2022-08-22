ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

whdh.com

Police search for person behind attack on bike path in Peabody

PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Peabody are searching for the person behind an attack on a bike path that happened in the middle of the day Wednesday. Authorities said a man was assaulted and robbed around noon along the Independence Greenway near Russell Street. The victim, who suffered a nose injury, told police the suspect showed a knife and demanded money and jewelry. Police said the suspect is in his 20s and wore a surgical mask.
Attack on bike path in Peabody under investigation

State Police to erect granite memorial for K9 Frankie

FITCHBURG, MASS. (WHDH) - State Police are working to erect a granite statue of K9 Frankie, who was killed in the line of duty last month. The statue will be in downtown Fitchburg, where Frankie worked. A GoFundMe page raised over $9,000 to build it. Any extra funds will go to a nonprofit started in Frankie’s honor.
State Police investigating Saugus fatal pedestrian crash on Route 1

SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - State Police troopers are investigating a crash that killed a Vermont man Tuesday night. Just after 10 p.m., Carlos Vasquez of Bennington was crossing the southbound lanes of Route 1 on foot from Burger King near the Essex Street exit when he was struck in the left lane by a 2014 Nissan Maxima driven by a 60-year-old Wakefield man.
BREAKING NEWS: Authorities investigating a double-fatal shooting in Lynn

Essex District Attorney to announce indictment in 1986 murder

BEVERLY, MASS. (WHDH) - Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett will hold a press conference Wednesday at his office to announce the indictment of a suspect in the 1986 murder of 20-year-old Claire Gravel. Gravel’s body was discovered in the woods on the northbound side of Route 128 in Beverly on...
Crash in Saugus leaves one person seriously hurt

SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - A serious crash in Saugus Tuesday night has left one person seriously hurt. MassDOT said a pedestrian was struck last night on Route 1 in the Essex Street area. Two lanes were closed to traffic as police worked to clear the scene. No other information is...
One dead, several injured in Newburyport crash

NEWBURYPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - One person is dead and several others are hurt in a deadly crash on I-95 North in Newburyport, according to State Police. Police received calls at 10:16 p.m. on Wednesday of a multiple-vehicle crash. It appears a motorcycle may have been involved. No other information is...
BREAKING NEWS: Shooting deaths of four people across three areas in Lynn under investigation

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Three men are dead and a woman died of an apparent, self-inflicted gunshot after an alleged murder-suicide in Lynn, according to officials. Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett said the shooting deaths of three men in two different locations are under investigation, as well as the “apparent suicide of a female” in another part of the city. All four victims are believed to be related to one another, according to the DA’s office.
1-year-old recovering after dog bite on Mass. Ave

BOSTON (WHDH) - A child was rushed to the hospital in Boston Monday afternoon after being bitten by a dog, according to officials. 7NEWS learned that a 1-year-old was injured sometime around 4:30 p.m. in the 400 block of Mass. Avenue. Officials said the child’s injuries are believed to be...
Man who trafficked minor to Boston held without bail

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Dorchester man is being held without bail last week after he allegedly lured a teen girl to Massachusetts and trafficked her for sex, according to Suffolk County DA Kevin Hayden. Jimall “Progress Lu” Dawn Brown, 33, of Dorchester is charged with trafficking a person under 18...
Homicide investigation underway in Fall River

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Fall River Police and other entities are investigating a fatal stabbing over the weekend– the first homicide investigation in the city this year. According to the Bristol County DA’s office, the probable stabbing happened outside Latino’s Cafe shortly after 9 p.m. Sunday. When police arrived, they found a man later identified as Antonio Santos, 58, suffering from apparent stab wounds. He was rushed to Rhode Island Hospital, but passed away shortly before midnight during surgery.
District Attorney releases new details in triple murder-suicide in Lynn

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - The District Attorney has confirmed the relationship between some of the victims and the woman involved in the triple murder-suicide in Lynn. A woman killed her father, brother-in-law and her brother-in-law’s father before she turned the gun on herself in the parking lot of a Stop and Shop.
Suspected murder-suicide in Lynn leaves four dead in three different locations

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Three men are dead and a woman died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot after an alleged murder-suicide in Lynn, according to officials. Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett said the shooting deaths of three men in two different locations are under investigation, as well as the “apparent suicide of a female” in another part of the city. All four victims are believed to be related to one another, according to the DA’s office, with all three scenes within a mile of each other.
