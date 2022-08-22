Read full article on original website
Police search for person behind attack on bike path in Peabody
PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Peabody are searching for the person behind an attack on a bike path that happened in the middle of the day Wednesday. Authorities said a man was assaulted and robbed around noon along the Independence Greenway near Russell Street. The victim, who suffered a nose injury, told police the suspect showed a knife and demanded money and jewelry. Police said the suspect is in his 20s and wore a surgical mask.
State Police to erect granite memorial for K9 Frankie
FITCHBURG, MASS. (WHDH) - State Police are working to erect a granite statue of K9 Frankie, who was killed in the line of duty last month. The statue will be in downtown Fitchburg, where Frankie worked. A GoFundMe page raised over $9,000 to build it. Any extra funds will go to a nonprofit started in Frankie’s honor.
State Police investigating Saugus fatal pedestrian crash on Route 1
SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - State Police troopers are investigating a crash that killed a Vermont man Tuesday night. Just after 10 p.m., Carlos Vasquez of Bennington was crossing the southbound lanes of Route 1 on foot from Burger King near the Essex Street exit when he was struck in the left lane by a 2014 Nissan Maxima driven by a 60-year-old Wakefield man.
Just One Station: Woman who drove onto 2nd floor of Braintree’s South Shore Plaza speaks
BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - The woman who police say drove onto the second floor of a shopping plaza in Braintree last week is explaining what led up to the incident that went viral on the internet in the days that followed. Susan Gauthier told 7NEWS she was behind the wheel...
BREAKING NEWS: Authorities investigating a double-fatal shooting in Lynn
LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Two men were killed in what appeared to be a double-fatal shooting in the City of Lynn, according to officials. The Essex District Attorney’s Office said the victims were found dead around 3 p.m. Tuesday, after police were called to 98 Rockaway Street for a report of shots being fired.
Essex District Attorney to announce indictment in 1986 murder
BEVERLY, MASS. (WHDH) - Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett will hold a press conference Wednesday at his office to announce the indictment of a suspect in the 1986 murder of 20-year-old Claire Gravel. Gravel’s body was discovered in the woods on the northbound side of Route 128 in Beverly on...
One dead, several injured in Newburyport crash
NEWBURYPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - One person is dead and several others are hurt in a deadly crash on I-95 North in Newburyport, according to State Police. Police received calls at 10:16 p.m. on Wednesday of a multiple-vehicle crash. It appears a motorcycle may have been involved. No other information is...
11-year-old boy accused of using a hammer to steal vape cartridges from 7-Eleven in South Boston
BOSTON (WHDH) - An 11-year-old boy is accused of using a hammer to break into a 7-Eleven in South Boston Monday night. Police said they found the young boy inside the store on Broadway saying he wanted something to eat. Officers said he had stolen vape cartridges in his bag. The boy cannot be criminally charged because of his age.
Road to Recovery: 21-year-old National Guard member on the mend after accident led to arm amputation
MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - A 21-year-old National Guardsman from Malden is recovering after an accident left his arm damaged so badly, it required amputation. Reda Said told 7NEWS from his hospital bed it all happened during an exercise at the Framingham Armory over the weekend. “It was just an accident...
1-year-old recovering after dog bite on Mass. Ave
BOSTON (WHDH) - A child was rushed to the hospital in Boston Monday afternoon after being bitten by a dog, according to officials. 7NEWS learned that a 1-year-old was injured sometime around 4:30 p.m. in the 400 block of Mass. Avenue. Officials said the child’s injuries are believed to be...
Man who trafficked minor to Boston held without bail
BOSTON (WHDH) - A Dorchester man is being held without bail last week after he allegedly lured a teen girl to Massachusetts and trafficked her for sex, according to Suffolk County DA Kevin Hayden. Jimall “Progress Lu” Dawn Brown, 33, of Dorchester is charged with trafficking a person under 18...
Right on Track: MBTA reports on Orange Line repair progress, train coach additions for Commuter Rail
BOSTON (WHDH) - Crews fixing tracks on the Orange Line continue to make steady progress while Commuter Rail trains are getting a boost during the shutdown, according to MBTA officials. MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak said at least 16% of the work the agency needs to complete is done, with...
Homicide investigation underway in Fall River
FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Fall River Police and other entities are investigating a fatal stabbing over the weekend– the first homicide investigation in the city this year. According to the Bristol County DA’s office, the probable stabbing happened outside Latino’s Cafe shortly after 9 p.m. Sunday. When police arrived, they found a man later identified as Antonio Santos, 58, suffering from apparent stab wounds. He was rushed to Rhode Island Hospital, but passed away shortly before midnight during surgery.
District Attorney releases new details in triple murder-suicide in Lynn
LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - The District Attorney has confirmed the relationship between some of the victims and the woman involved in the triple murder-suicide in Lynn. A woman killed her father, brother-in-law and her brother-in-law’s father before she turned the gun on herself in the parking lot of a Stop and Shop.
‘A very good outcome’: 2 teens found safe after search-and-rescue mission in Easton
EASTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Two teenagers are literally out of the woods after an hours-long search and rescue mission in Easton, according to officials. Helicopters and ATVs were brought in after authorities learned around 4:50 p.m. that the teens had become lost in a wooded area near the Southeastern Regional Vocational Technical High School.
Suspected murder-suicide in Lynn leaves four dead in three different locations
LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Three men are dead and a woman died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot after an alleged murder-suicide in Lynn, according to officials. Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett said the shooting deaths of three men in two different locations are under investigation, as well as the “apparent suicide of a female” in another part of the city. All four victims are believed to be related to one another, according to the DA’s office, with all three scenes within a mile of each other.
Portion of Route 20 closed after dump truck rollover and spillage in Auburn
AUBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - A half mile of Route 20 was closed to traffic for nearly seven hours after a dump truck rolled over and spilled its cargo in Auburn, according to officials. Auburn Police tweeted out a photo of the accident at 3:21 p.m. on Wednesday. In the social...
