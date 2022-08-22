Read full article on original website
wrestlinginc.com
Big E Gives The Latest Recovery Update On His Broken Neck
On the March 11th edition of "SmackDown," Big E suffered a horrific injury after he landed on his neck following a botched Belly-to-Belly from Ridge Holland. The former WWE Champion has been recovering since, undergoing major surgery and rehabbing the injury. "The issue right now is my C1 is not...
PWMania
Backstage News on CM Punk vs. Jon Moxley on AEW Dynamite
Following this week’s AEW Dynamite, CM Punk’s defeat to Jon Moxley in the AEW World Title unification match has garnered a lot of attention. Punk went down and held the foot that he had hurt a few months earlier. Moxley defeated Punk with two Death Riders before Punk was pinned and Moxley was declared the Undisputed World Champion.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On Why Lacey Evans Has Been Off WWE TV
Though she has yet to officially hold gold in WWE, Lacey Evans has been a rising star since moving from "NXT" to the main roster, but earlier this month, WWE announced that she wasn't cleared to compete, and according to "Fightful's" Sean Ross Sapp, not much has changed on the matter. When he inquired to WWE about Evans' absence, Sapp was told she was "medically sidelined." If she is in fact out with an injury, Evans can be added to a growing list of shelved WWE stars such as Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, Big E, Rick Boogs, and others.
wrestlinginc.com
Eddie Kingston Was Reportedly Suspended For Altercation With AEW Star
Eddie Kingston was reportedly suspended recently for getting into a verbal dispute with Sammy Guevera. According to Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer, Kingston "was secretly suspended from AEW" a few weeks ago after a backstage incident involving Guevera. However, Kingston has already finished serving the suspension imposed upon him by AEW President Tony Khan.
PWMania
Roman Reigns Sheds Heel Persona, Comes Out Of Character During Interaction With Fan
Roman Reigns may be the “Tribal Chief,” but he is a kind one. The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion came out of character at a WWE live event this past weekend during a brief interaction with a young fan in the crowd. “The Head Of The Table” defeated Drew...
Look: Golf World Reacts To Paige Spiranac's Towel Photo
It's set to be a big week for Paige Spiranac's website. The former professional golfer turned sports media personality is putting another golf towel on sale. Spiranac, who played collegiately at the University of Arizona and San Diego State, has gone viral with her golf towels before, most notably prior to The Masters.
GOLF・
Leon Edwards: Head-kick KO loss at UFC 278 could change Kamaru Usman
SALT LAKE CITY – Leon Edwards is curious to see how Kamaru Usman will bounce back. Edwards dethroned welterweight champion Usman (20-2 MMA, 15-1 UFC) on Saturday at UFC 278 night in one of the most shocking results in MMA history. Down on the scorecards and with less than a minute left in their championship fight, Edwards (19-3 MMA, 11-2 UFC) connected with a head kick that knocked out Usman and handed him his first defeat in the UFC.
UFC・
mmanews.com
Watch: Live Aerial View Of Edwards’ Head Kick KO Of Usman
A recently released perspective of new UFC Welterweight Champion Leon Edwards‘ fifth-round knockout of Kamaru Usman is a must-watch. With just under a minute left in the fight, Edwards landed a left head kick knockout on Usman to earn the welterweight title at UFC 278. He was losing on the scorecards before the knockout and appeared on the verge of another unanimous decision defeat to Usman.
UFC・
wrestlinginc.com
Top WWE Star Recalls 'Love At First Match' With AJ Lee
Former WWE Divas Champion AJ Lee, now more commonly referred to by her birth name, AJ Mendez, made a significant impact on WWE before retiring from the company in 2015 due to damage to her cervical spine. She is tied for most reigns with the Divas title and enjoyed the second-longest single reign with the title of all time at 295 days. During that reign, Mendez took the championship to "WWE NXT" and put it on the line against Bayley, long before the latter had reached her current level of stardom.
411mania.com
Stephanie McMahon Says She Offered to Take the Role as CEO of WWE, Notes Vince McMahon Still Majority Shareholder
– As previously reported, WWE announced the company’s second quarter earnings earlier today. Also, Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon took part in a financial earnings call today, and she discussed her role as the new CEO of WWE. Below are some highlights from the earnings call (via Fightful):. Stephanie McMahon on...
411mania.com
Toxic Attraction Out Of WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Tournament Due to Injury
The WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament has been changed again due to an injury to Gigi Dolin. WWE announced on Monday that Dolin has suffered an injury and as a result, Toxic Attraction is out of the tournament. Toxic Attraction defeated Natalya & Sonya Deville on last week’s...
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage Beth Phoenix News Ahead Of Tonight's WWE Raw
Tonight's "WWE Raw" is already shaping up to be a stacked card, with matches like IYO SKY and Dakota Kai vs. Alexa Bliss and Asuka in the tournament to crown new Women's Tag Team Champions and significant returns like Toronto's own Trish Stratus. Another Toronto-bred WWE star, Edge, is also set to compete in his first televised match in Toronto since 2010 when he goes up against The Judgment Day's Damian Priest. But the WWE Hall of Famer isn't coming to "Raw" alone this evening, according to a recent report from "PWInsider." Apparently, Edge's wife and a fellow WWE Hall of Famer in her own right, Beth Phoenix, will be attending tonight's episode of the red brand. Whether or not she appears on television in some capacity remains to be seen.
411mania.com
Paul Roma Issues a Challenge to Ric Flair
– Durin ga recent interview with the Cheap Heat Productions Podcast, former WWE Superstar Paul Roma spokea bout how he still wants to wrestle WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair. Flair recently took part in his “Last Match” as part of Starrcast V in Nashville last month. Roma...
PWMania
Former WWE Star No Shows Event and Steals the Flight Credit
Promoter Graeme Keam of PrimosCollectibles.com took to Facebook to post a short video explaining that his show in Winnipeg, Canada, was a victim of a wrestler no-showing the event. This wrestler is former WWE and IMPACT wrestler Levy Valenz (fka No Way Jose). This happens in wrestling, travel situations occur,...
stillrealtous.com
WWE Raw Star Reportedly Being Protected
This week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw took place from Toronto, and Chad Gable got quite the reaction out of the fans when he talked trash about the Toronto Maple Leafs. Gable then issued an open challenge which was answered by Kevin Owens. KO picked up the win...
wrestlinginc.com
Medical Update On Savio Vega
Though he is now well into his 50s, former WWE star and Puerto Rican wrestling legend Savio Vega has remained an active wrestler on his home island and for American promotions like MLW. Whether he'll remain as active or be forced to slow down after a recent health scare, however, is unknown.
ComicBook
Jon Moxley Squashes CM Punk, Unifies the AEW World Championships
Jon Moxley became the unified AEW World Champion on this week's AEW Dynamite, beating CM Punk in a matter of minutes. Punk showed early on that he was favoring his surgically-repaired foot after nailing Moxley with a kick, which Mox used to his advantage as he hit back-to-back Paradigm Shifts. Moxley then celebrated with both championships in the crowd as Punk had to be helped to the back by the medical staff.
American fighter Luke Rockhold purposefully smeared his blood over UFC opponent Paulo Costa's face in fight
During Luke Rockhold's UFC middleweight loss, he appeared to deliberately smear his blood all over his opponent Paulo Costa's face.
Look: Golf World Reacts To Brooks Koepka's Racy Wedding Photos
Star golfer Brooks Koepka and his wife, Jena Sims, have been making a lot of headlines over the past few months. Earlier this summer, Koepka announced his decision to leave the PGA Tour for the LIV Golf series. The four-time major champion earned a massive payday as a result. He's...
GOLF・
