ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Republic, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Education
City
Republic, MO
Republic, MO
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Day Of School#Active Shooter Training#First Alert#Summer Heat
KYTV

Group protests the removal of Pride flags at Kickapoo High School

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Protestors lined up outside of Kickapoo High School, upset over the removal of Pride flags in the classroom. Some 20 people carried signs. One sign read, ‘hate has no home here.’ Another read, ‘we love you.’. The principal ordered the flags removed. Springfield...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
sgfcitizen.org

Pride flag removal leads to two demonstrations outside Kickapoo High School

On the first day of the new school year, Springfield Public Schools Superintendent Grenita Lathan and other administrators visited numerous campuses across the district, including Kickapoo High School. There, all students received matching dark brown and sunburst gold shirts, the marching band and cheerleaders welcomed the freshman class of 2026...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Dadeville Superintendent dies in crash Wednesday morning

DADEVILLE, Mo. – Dadeville School District Superintendent Matt Bushey was involved in a fatal car crash on Wednesday, August 24 at about 7:15 am. A 16-year-old and 17-year-old were also seriously injured in the crash. The crash occurred on Route T two miles southwest of Bolivar, as the 16-year-old driver of a Ford F-150 crossed […]
DADEVILLE, MO
KYTV

Green Forest, Ark. School District using state funds to reward staff

GREEN FOREST, Ark. (KY3) - The Arkansas State Legislature earmarked $123.5 million in American Rescue Funds for public school districts. Most 35 districts will use the funds for staff recruitment and retention due to difficulties from pandemic-related staffing shortages. Green Forest Public Schools is awaiting the funding, which has already...
GREEN FOREST, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
KYTV

Police search for armed robber in Springfield, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Police say a man armed with a handgun held up the Kum & Go on West Smith Street Thursday morning. The station is located off of Kansas Expressway, north of I-44. The robber showed the gun and demanded money around 1:00. Police say the man ran off after he took the cash. No one was hurt.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Springfield Mobile Mental Health Mobile Response Team set to start Sept. 6

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Mental Health Mobile Response Team will soon be available to help Springfield Police Department officers to evaluate and assist non-violent offenders. The program begins on September 6, starting with 24-hour help Monday through Friday. It is a collaboration between Burrell Health and the Springfield Police...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KTTS

Man Charged With Shooting Outside Springfield Kum & Go

(KTTS News) — A man is charged with firing shots into the air outside a Springfield convenience store. 24-year-old Armando Garcia admitted firing a gun outside the Kum & Go location at National and Division last week. He told police he was trying to scare away someone who pulled...
SPRINGFIELD, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy