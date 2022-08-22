Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KYTV
Cassville, Mo. School District reinstates corporal punishment option for students, parents react to decision
CASSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - An old-school discipline method is returning to some Missouri schools. Cassville Superintendent Dr. Merlyn Johnson says the policy change is a result of a survey sent out to staff, students, and parents in May. “One of the suggestions that came out was concerns about student discipline,”...
KYTV
Dadeville School District superintendent dies in head-on crash; 2 teenagers injured
BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) - The superintendent of the Dadeville School District died in a crash Wednesday morning in Bolivar. Superintendent Matthew Bushey, 48, of Bolivar, died in the crash. Investigators say the crash involved another vehicle two miles southwest of Bolivar on State Highway T. Troopers say a truck, driven...
Cassville School District returning “corporal punishment” for students
CASSVILLE, Mo.– An old-school discipline method is making its way back to school in one Missouri school district. We have learned that the Cassville School District is bringing back corporal punishment for students. Under the new policy, students could be punished with a paddle. Administrators say it would be the last resort for parents and […]
How Republic schools are focusing on school safety
The Republic, Missouri school district is continuing the focus on school safety for the 2022-2023 school year, while celebrating the opening of a new early childhood education facility.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Superintendent of Dadeville Schools killed in crash near Bolivar, Mo.
POLK COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol Major Crash Investigation Unit were summoned shortly after 8 a.m. Wednesday, to the scene of a fatal crash on Route T, two miles southwest of Bolivar, Mo. Killed in the head-on crash was Matthew Bushey, 48, of Bolivar. He was...
Marshfield School’s back-to-school celebration video is out, here’s a look
MARSHFIELD, Mo. – The Marshfield School’s first day of school began today. The district’s Facebook page released a fun back-to-school celebration video for students and teachers. The video opens with the Marshfield staff trying to figure out how to hold on to the energy, fun and excitement of the first day of school. The mood […]
KYTV
PICTURES: Schools welcome back students for the first day of school across Missouri
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Many schools in Missouri opened Monday for the first day of class. We captured the excitement at Springfield’s Rountree Elementary on Grand Street. Check out the sights from the return to school!. To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com.
Missouri high school asks teachers to remove gay pride flags
Protesters gathered at a Missouri high school after a principal asked teachers to remove gay pride flags from their classrooms
IN THIS ARTICLE
KYTV
Group protests the removal of Pride flags at Kickapoo High School
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Protestors lined up outside of Kickapoo High School, upset over the removal of Pride flags in the classroom. Some 20 people carried signs. One sign read, ‘hate has no home here.’ Another read, ‘we love you.’. The principal ordered the flags removed. Springfield...
sgfcitizen.org
Pride flag removal leads to two demonstrations outside Kickapoo High School
On the first day of the new school year, Springfield Public Schools Superintendent Grenita Lathan and other administrators visited numerous campuses across the district, including Kickapoo High School. There, all students received matching dark brown and sunburst gold shirts, the marching band and cheerleaders welcomed the freshman class of 2026...
Dadeville Superintendent dies in crash Wednesday morning
DADEVILLE, Mo. – Dadeville School District Superintendent Matt Bushey was involved in a fatal car crash on Wednesday, August 24 at about 7:15 am. A 16-year-old and 17-year-old were also seriously injured in the crash. The crash occurred on Route T two miles southwest of Bolivar, as the 16-year-old driver of a Ford F-150 crossed […]
KYTV
Green Forest, Ark. School District using state funds to reward staff
GREEN FOREST, Ark. (KY3) - The Arkansas State Legislature earmarked $123.5 million in American Rescue Funds for public school districts. Most 35 districts will use the funds for staff recruitment and retention due to difficulties from pandemic-related staffing shortages. Green Forest Public Schools is awaiting the funding, which has already...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KYTV
Garden Spot: What to know about eggplant
Green Forest, Ark. School District using state funds to reward staff. High temperatures will warm to around 90° for some of the Ozarks beginning Thursday.
KYTV
Missouri law bans books, calls for jail time and fines for any educators found in violation
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A new Missouri law goes into effect Sunday. Missouri SB 775 calls for a limit on reading materials in public and private schools. “Books are and always have been a gateway to the past and the future,” said Colleen Norman. She and other members of...
KYTV
Police search for armed robber in Springfield, Mo.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Police say a man armed with a handgun held up the Kum & Go on West Smith Street Thursday morning. The station is located off of Kansas Expressway, north of I-44. The robber showed the gun and demanded money around 1:00. Police say the man ran off after he took the cash. No one was hurt.
KYTV
Springfield Mobile Mental Health Mobile Response Team set to start Sept. 6
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Mental Health Mobile Response Team will soon be available to help Springfield Police Department officers to evaluate and assist non-violent offenders. The program begins on September 6, starting with 24-hour help Monday through Friday. It is a collaboration between Burrell Health and the Springfield Police...
KTTS
Man Charged With Shooting Outside Springfield Kum & Go
(KTTS News) — A man is charged with firing shots into the air outside a Springfield convenience store. 24-year-old Armando Garcia admitted firing a gun outside the Kum & Go location at National and Division last week. He told police he was trying to scare away someone who pulled...
KYTV
Springfield city council approves rezoning for pickleball activity center
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - An activity center for pickleball is gaining momentum, thanks to a rezoning vote by Springfield City Council. The “Loose Goose” development at Grant and Grand would include a coffee shop, food trucks, and packaged liquor. Council also approved a permit for a 200-unit self-storage...
KYTV
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints donates 20,000 pounds of food to Christian County food pantry
NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints donated 20,000 pounds of food to the Least of These food pantry serving Christian County. Least of These, Inc. is the only full-service food pantry serving Christian County. More than 8,000 people in Christian County live in poverty.
KYTV
Springfield-Greene County health officials encourage getting your flu shot early
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Flu season is right around the corner, and now may be the best time to get your flu shot. After seeing a rise in cases last year, health care officials are encouraging you to get your flu shot early. The United States typically sees flu cases...
Comments / 0