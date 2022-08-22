Read full article on original website
WJHG-TV
Police looking for missing juvenile, possibly in danger
SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Springfield Police are on the lookout for a 15-year old juvenile last seen by her family on August 10th. Myzziah Brown is a black female with dark red hair and brown eyes. Her family believed she ran away at first, but officers say they recently received information that she’s in the Tallahassee area and potentially in serious danger.
WALB 10
1 charged in Valdosta stolen gun incident
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Valdosta Police Department (VPD) arrested one man who was reported to have brandished a handgun at citizens and was later discovered with a stolen gun and drugs, according to the agency. On Aug. 23, at approximately 7:36 p.m., Valdosta Police Officers responded to the area of...
WCTV
Woman charged after Thomas Co. child abducted
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A woman has been arrested in connection to the abduction of a 1-year-old Thomas County child. Felecia Elaine Horne, 50, was charged in connection to the abduction. The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office said Horne had permission to take the 1-year-old. But after going silent, the child’s...
WCTV
Sheriff’s office investigating deadly shooting in Jefferson County
MONTICELLO, Fla. (WCTV) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting. Deputies say they were called around 9:30 Tuesday evening to a home off of East Clark Avenue, just outside Monticello. The victim, identified as Essie May Copeland, was taken to a Tallahassee hospital where she...
wfxl.com
Felon in possession of a firearm and narcotics arrested by Valdosta Police
A Valdosta man is facing multiple felony charges after authorities found narcotics and a handgun on his person. Shortly after 7: 30 p.m., on August 23, Valdosta Police Officers responded to the 1800 block of Claudia Circle after receiving a report of a suspicious person brandishing a handgun. Authorities were...
wfxl.com
Suspect connected to August homicide found with reported self-inflicted injury
On August 24, at 10:30 a.m., officers responded to the 700 block of W. Whitney Ave to serve an arrest warrant for a suspect who was wanted for conspiracy to commit a crime. According to a media release from the Albany Police Department, 28-year-old Shaquielle Clay is connected to a homicide that occurred in the 300 Block of W. Mercer Avenue on August 15 of this year.
Man found guilty of attempted 1st degree murder of Gadsden Co. Sheriff’s deputy
A man was found guilty Wednesday of attempted first degree murder of a law enforcement official in Gadsden County and other offenses.
WALB 10
Police: Man connected to Albany double homicide involved in self-inflicted shooting
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man connected to an Albany double homicide has been taken to the hospital after being involved in a shooting that occurred Wednesday morning, according to Albany Police Department (APD). At 10:30 a.m., officers responded to the 700 block of West Whitney Avenue to serve an...
ecbpublishing.com
Apparent suicide at rest stop
A 55-year-old Tallahassee man was found dead in his vehicle by apparent suicide at a Jefferson County I-10 rest stop on Friday, Aug. 19. According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) report, at approximately 7:38 p.m. on Aug. 19, the FHP received a call in reference to a possibly armed and suicidal person at an unknown rest area on I-10. Troopers began to “be on the lookout” (BOLO) for the vehicle and ultimately located it at the westbound rest area located in Jefferson County at mile marker 234.
wfxl.com
Drugs found in backpack leads to arrest of Valdosta woman
One Valdosta resident has been arrested after police found narcotics in a backpack. According to a media release from VPD, on August 23, at approximately 12:35 am., a Valdosta Police Officer saw subjects sitting in Tom’s Park, in the 1000 block of North Troup Street, after the park was closed.
allongeorgia.com
Georgia Forestry: Berrien County Woods Arson Suspect Jailed
The Georgia Forestry Commission announced recently that a Berrien County man is in jail without bond following his arrest on numerous charges of woods arson and endangering human life. Christopher Michael Brown, 37, is facing 55 charges in connection with 13 intentionally set fires that burned 13.7 acres and threatened the lives of local and state officers. If convicted on all charges, Brown could be sentenced to 105 years in prison.
wfxl.com
Two car accident reported in Bainbridge
There is a report of a two-car accident on E. Shotwell and S. Sims St. in Bainbridge. According to a Facebook post from Bainbridge Public Safety, EMS arrived on scene and transported those with complaints of injury to be checked out. This is a developing story. Stay connected with FOX...
Two people injured in single vehicle crash in Gadsden County
The Florida Highway Patrol responded to a single-vehicle accident in Gadsden County Tuesday afternoon.
WALB 10
1 killed in Decatur Co. crash
BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - A woman was killed in a Monday afternoon crash in Decatur County, according to the Georgia State Patrol. It happened on Gandy Hill Road, off Lake Douglas Road. It was a single car accident and it was reported shortly after 2:40 p.m., according to troopers. Debra...
Gadsden County Sheriff's Office searching for missing juvenile
The Gadsden County Sheriff's Office announced Sunday afternoon that it is searching for a missing juvenile.
WCTV
Valdosta Police make drug arrest in Tom’s Park
VALDOSTA, Fla. (WCTV) - The Valdosta Police Department made a narcotics arrest Tuesday morning in the 1000 block of North Trop Street. A police officer saw individuals sitting in Tom’s Park after hours around 12:30 a.m., according to Valdosta Police. While investigating what they were doing in a closed...
WCTV
Tallahassee man’s car stolen at gun point at W. Pensacola Goodwill
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A man has his car stolen at gunpoint in the parking lot of a Tallahassee Goodwill. Tallahassee police say it happened just before 8pm Monday outside the location on West Pensacola Street. A man was in the parking lot when another man holding a gun approached...
Man dies in apparent shooting incident in Quincy
The Quincy Police Department announced Sunday that it is investigating a death of a man.
Albany police arrest motor vehicle theft suspects
ALBANY — Albany Police Department officers responded to multiple entering auto theft calls in the 1200 block of Moultrie Road (Oak Grove Estates) and 262 Cordele Road (Walmart) during a shoplifting incident. After looking at surveillance video from Walmart, three male suspects were seen using stolen credit cards to...
wfxl.com
1 dead and 1 injured following car accident in Decatur County on Monday
One person is injured and another has died following a car accident in Decatur County on Monday. On August 22, at 2:40 p.m , Troopers responded to a crash involving a 2015 red Ford Super duty that was traveling on Lake Douglas Drive, in Decatur County. According to Georgia State...
