Mets have nothing to prove against Yankees in Subway Series as Dodgers loom

PHILADELPHIA — The epitome of the team’s disciplined plate approach, Mark Canha, hit a shot into the left field seats after Sunday’s rain delay, in the seventh inning at Citizens Bank Park, and the Mets were back.

They had withstood Jose Butto’s rough major league debut, received three terrific innings from a left-hander named Nate Fisher (also appearing in his first big league game), and were tied with the Phillies.

Along came a hanging Trevor May slider in the eighth that left Jean Segura pumping his fist as he rounded first base, having smashed a go-ahead homer.

Not to be outdone, Canha, in a rare display of emotion, flipped his bat and raised both arms as he rounded the bases to celebrate his two-run homer against David Robertson in the ninth. The Mets had their first lead of the day and won 10-9 , surviving rare ninth-inning drama involving Edwin Diaz, who allowed one run and stranded two runners.

What a game.

Actually, what a series for the Mets, who sent Trevor Williams, David Peterson and Butto to the mound behind Chris Bassitt and managed to win three of four games against a playoff contender. The Braves lost, allowing the Mets to extend their NL East lead to four games.

The road trip isn’t finished, even though the Mets were headed back to Queens after Sunday’s game. On Monday, they will board buses for the seven-mile ride to Yankee Stadium, where a sputtering opponent (albeit one that remains in first place) will be awaiting.

Pete Alonso and Mark Canha celebrate during the Mets’ win over the Phillies on Sunday. AP

Buck Showalter, who managed the Yankees for four seasons in the 1990s, was asked what it will be like returning to The Bronx as the Mets manager.

“Proud,” Showalter said.

The beauty of it from the Mets’ perspective is they have nothing to prove against the Yankees at the moment. The Mets are the better team, a fact established by their overall record, recent play and two-game sweep against the Yankees last month. The Mets didn’t need to sweep that series — highlighted by Max Scherzer’s three strikeouts of Aaron Judge in the finale — to understand they were a good team, but it certainly didn’t hurt.

“It proved what we already knew,” Francisco Lindor said.

The Yankees are not a measuring stick for the Mets as much as the powerhouse that will come to Citi Field next week. That would be the Dodgers, who own the best record in the major leagues and could be the largest obstacle the Mets face in trying to reach the World Series.

In June, the Mets went to Dodger Stadium and split four games. Even without Scherzer or Jacob deGrom at that point, the Mets looked like a team capable of withstanding an October dogfight against the Dodgers.

Those comparisons are for next week. For now it’s about lining up Scherzer and deGrom (or perhaps Scherzer and Taijuan Walker if Showalter wants to head in that direction, giving deGrom extra rest) and trying to win two games that might further their lead on the Braves.

Edwin Diaz AP

“If we had lost this game it would feel a lot different,” Canha said, when asked about the wave of emotion the Mets will ride into the Subway Series. “I think it feels like we have got our groove back a little bit. This is a tough opponent still, we have to go in there and have to play two more emotional games against the Yankees — who we know are more than capable of putting together good games — so we have got to go out there and play good baseball and win the Subway Series.

“There is a lot on the line, I know for the fans, at least. We have got to make them proud.”

Canha often rides the subway to Citi Field (he took that mode of transport during last month’s games against the Yankees) but isn’t so sure he’s ready to explore a new route, to The Bronx. He was displaying his full Mets colors, in a playful rah, rah voice when talking to The Post before leaving the visitor’s clubhouse Sunday.

“Subway Series, got to beat them,” Canha said. “Subway Series, it’s important.”

Even so, the Mets have nothing to prove the next two games. The Yankees just happen to be the next opponent on the schedule.