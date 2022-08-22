Read full article on original website
wrestlinginc.com
Big E Gives The Latest Recovery Update On His Broken Neck
On the March 11th edition of "SmackDown," Big E suffered a horrific injury after he landed on his neck following a botched Belly-to-Belly from Ridge Holland. The former WWE Champion has been recovering since, undergoing major surgery and rehabbing the injury. "The issue right now is my C1 is not...
wrestlinginc.com
Top WWE Star Recalls 'Love At First Match' With AJ Lee
Former WWE Divas Champion AJ Lee, now more commonly referred to by her birth name, AJ Mendez, made a significant impact on WWE before retiring from the company in 2015 due to damage to her cervical spine. She is tied for most reigns with the Divas title and enjoyed the second-longest single reign with the title of all time at 295 days. During that reign, Mendez took the championship to "WWE NXT" and put it on the line against Bayley, long before the latter had reached her current level of stardom.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On Why Lacey Evans Has Been Off WWE TV
Though she has yet to officially hold gold in WWE, Lacey Evans has been a rising star since moving from "NXT" to the main roster, but earlier this month, WWE announced that she wasn't cleared to compete, and according to "Fightful's" Sean Ross Sapp, not much has changed on the matter. When he inquired to WWE about Evans' absence, Sapp was told she was "medically sidelined." If she is in fact out with an injury, Evans can be added to a growing list of shelved WWE stars such as Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, Big E, Rick Boogs, and others.
PWMania
Former WWE Star No Shows Event and Steals the Flight Credit
Promoter Graeme Keam of PrimosCollectibles.com took to Facebook to post a short video explaining that his show in Winnipeg, Canada, was a victim of a wrestler no-showing the event. This wrestler is former WWE and IMPACT wrestler Levy Valenz (fka No Way Jose). This happens in wrestling, travel situations occur,...
wrestlinginc.com
Son Of AEW's William Regal Makes WWE NXT 2.0 Debut
The son of pro wrestling legend and current AEW star William Regal made his "NXT 2.0" debut on tonight's episode. "NXT UK" Superstar Charlie Dempsey appeared in a segment with the students of Andre Chase University. During the segment, Dempsey tried to teach them proper grappling techniques before he called the class "too soft" and told them to look up some old Billy Robinson matches to watch.
411mania.com
Toxic Attraction Out Of WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Tournament Due to Injury
The WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament has been changed again due to an injury to Gigi Dolin. WWE announced on Monday that Dolin has suffered an injury and as a result, Toxic Attraction is out of the tournament. Toxic Attraction defeated Natalya & Sonya Deville on last week’s...
stillrealtous.com
WWE Raw Star Reportedly Being Protected
This week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw took place from Toronto, and Chad Gable got quite the reaction out of the fans when he talked trash about the Toronto Maple Leafs. Gable then issued an open challenge which was answered by Kevin Owens. KO picked up the win...
ComicBook
Another Core Member of Triple H's Team Returning to WWE
The Triple H era of World Wrestling Entertainment continues to take form. Following his takeover of WWE creative last month, Paul "Triple H" Levesque has been busy subtly molding the main roster to his vision. Recent episodes of Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown have featured a renewed focus on mid-card championships, the return of various fan-favorite NXT acts, and a relaxed vocabulary when it comes to promos. As that is unfolding on screen, multiple changes are happening backstage.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage Beth Phoenix News Ahead Of Tonight's WWE Raw
Tonight's "WWE Raw" is already shaping up to be a stacked card, with matches like IYO SKY and Dakota Kai vs. Alexa Bliss and Asuka in the tournament to crown new Women's Tag Team Champions and significant returns like Toronto's own Trish Stratus. Another Toronto-bred WWE star, Edge, is also set to compete in his first televised match in Toronto since 2010 when he goes up against The Judgment Day's Damian Priest. But the WWE Hall of Famer isn't coming to "Raw" alone this evening, according to a recent report from "PWInsider." Apparently, Edge's wife and a fellow WWE Hall of Famer in her own right, Beth Phoenix, will be attending tonight's episode of the red brand. Whether or not she appears on television in some capacity remains to be seen.
wrestlinginc.com
Kevin Nash Recalls Smoking Hash With Fellow WWE Hall Of Famers
Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash is no stranger to breaking the rules from time to time, including outside the ring. "We score some hash, and Scott [Hall] and Shawn [Michaels] are like, 'Let's get stoned,'" Nash said on his "Kliq This" podcast when discussing his time in WWE. "Hash is more like a body bust ... I went out [to the ring], man, and I was so f***ing stoned and I was so f***ing chill."
wrestlinginc.com
Kevin Owens Settles On Tag Team Name For Himself And R-Truth
After wrapping up a series of recent WWE shows in Canada, Kevin Owens appears to have found himself an unlikely travel buddy in the form of R-Truth. Last night, Owens posted a video on Twitter of himself and R-Truth driving in a car, in which the former 24/7 Champion disclosed that he had been given a ride by the Canadian-born wrestler. Along with the short video, Owens penned his thanks to the "unbelievable crowds" that he had performed in front of in Canada over the weekend and even heaped praise on Chad Gable, who he faced this past Monday night on "WWE Raw" in Toronto. One response from WWE host Matt Camp appeared to grab Owens' attention, however, as it came with a suggestion of a tag team name for the Owens and R-Truth pairing.
wrestlinginc.com
Ruby Soho Gives Update On Her Pro Wrestling Future
Ruby Soho has been with AEW almost a year after debuting with the company at All Out in 2021, but after over 12 years in the industry, the former Riott Squad leader has picked up her fair share of bumps and bruises on the road. While Soho has "not thought about retiring anytime soon," she is entering a stage in her career where thoughts are drifting to what is next.
Identity Revealed Of Man Who Went After AJ Styles On 8/22 WWE Raw
On Monday's WWE Raw, Dexter Lumis kidnapped The Miz during his tag team bout where he teamed with Ciampa against AJ Styles and Bobby Lashley. Before Lumis got his hands on The Miz, another man dressed in black went after AJ Styles before he was hauled away by security. Corey...
ComicBook
Jon Moxley Squashes CM Punk, Unifies the AEW World Championships
Jon Moxley became the unified AEW World Champion on this week's AEW Dynamite, beating CM Punk in a matter of minutes. Punk showed early on that he was favoring his surgically-repaired foot after nailing Moxley with a kick, which Mox used to his advantage as he hit back-to-back Paradigm Shifts. Moxley then celebrated with both championships in the crowd as Punk had to be helped to the back by the medical staff.
411mania.com
Bayley Acknowledges Sasha Banks Tribute On Last Night’s WWE Raw
Bayley has acknowledged that one of her moves on last night’s episode of WWE Raw was a tribute to Sasha Banks. Last night’s show saw Bayley defeat Aliyah in her first on-screen WWE match since her return, and during the bout she did a double kneedrop to Aliyah on the second turnbuckle. The move is one of Banks’ signature maneuvers, and Bayley posted to Instagram with a video comparison of her move to Banks’ doing the same from their match at NXT Takeover: Brooklyn in 2015.
wrestlinginc.com
Chris Jericho Reacts To Idea Of Him Returning To WWE To Wrestle Two Top Stars
Chris Jericho is seemingly uninterested in wrestling Kevin Owens and AJ Styles if and when he returns to WWE down the road. While responding to a fan, who expressed excitement at Jericho potentially wrestling the two veteran Superstars, Jericho wrote on Twitter: "They've already happened....multiple times." Jericho had wrestled Styles...
411mania.com
AEW Announces Injury To Thunder Rosa, Interim Champion To Be Crowned
Thunder Rosa is out of action due to injury, and an interim AEW Women’s World Champion will be crowned at AEW All Out. AEW announced on tonight’s episode of Dynamite that Rosa is out of action due to an injury and a Fatal Four-Way match will be held to crown the interim champion at the PPV.
wrestlinginc.com
AEW Dark Will Feature The Debut Of Two Former WWE Stars
"AEW Dark" has established itself as a proving ground for newcomers and veteran talents alike, with some performers even securing employment with All Elite Wrestling afterward. To name a couple of recent examples, former WWE Superstars Parker Boudreaux and Ari Daivari appeared on "Dark" this summer and formed the Trustbusters faction, which has since been featured on AEW's flagship television shows. However, they aren't the only ex-WWE employees to be on AEW's radar, as evidenced by the most recent "Dark" debutants.
PWMania
Another Change Expected for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Tournament
WWE is changing the Women’s Tag Team Title tournament once again. It’s unclear what the change entails or who it will affect as of this writing, but Bryan Alvarez of F4Wonline.com wrote, “Expect another change to the cursed bracket of the WWE women’s tag tournament.”. WWE...
ComicBook
Wrestling Legend Says AEW is Getting "Exactly" Like How WCW Became
All Elite Wrestling finds itself in an unfamiliar position as the company approaches its signature show. While main event stars like Bryan Danielson, Kenny Omega, and Lineal AEW World Champion CM Punk have all recently been cleared for competition, fans can't help but feeling a lingering sense of tension backstage. A big reason for that is what went down on last Wednesday's edition of AEW Dynamite, when Punk went off script and called out Hangman Page for a rematch. Many reportedly felt this was unfair to Hangman, who is well-liked among the roster, because he was put in a no-win scenario: either remain in the locker room and not answer the challenge or go against the script and interrupted a segment he wasn't scheduled to be part of.
