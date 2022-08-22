Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
nodawaynews.com
Ambulance district moves forward with protocol provider app
At the August 10 Nodaway County Ambulance Meeting, the board approved for use of a Paramedic Protocol Provider app at the cost of $750. The board decided to go with the generic version versus a branded one at $2,500. The app will allow employees to have all of their protocols on their phone, versus having to look at them through a book.
nodawaynews.com
Senior Center receives good news
At the Nodaway County Senior Citizens Senate meeting, August 17, Vice President Joe Baumli announced the senior center was going to receive the Lions Club International Hunger Grant which will be used to purchase a new walk-in cooler for the facility. The grant undertaken by Maryville Host Lion PID WR...
nodawaynews.com
Skidmore to receive 4-H Blessings Box
The Holt County 4-H Club will give a “blessings box” to be placed in Skidmore outside of Newton Hall. The purpose of this box is to provide the public with nonperishable food and supplies. Skidmore is looking for sponsors, including groups, organizations or individuals, to fill the box so goods can be distributed each month. Sponsors can sponsor or donate as often as they would like.
nodawaynews.com
Northwest announces presidential search input sessions
John Moore, the chair of Northwest Missouri State University’s Board of Regents and the university’s presidential search committee has announced public sessions where individuals will have opportunities to provide input regarding the process. The Regents last month selected Anthem Executive, a Houston-based search firm to assist the institution...
nodawaynews.com
Graham Street Fair is a ‘Field of Dreams’
The 2022 Graham Street Fair’s theme is a “Field of Dreams” and will be Thursday, August 25 through Saturday, August 27. The schedule of events, starting Thursday, August 25 are:. • Lawnmower Drag Races, on the west edge of Graham, registration starts at 6 pm; races begin...
northwestmoinfo.com
Emergency Closure On Northbound I-35 At Route A In Harrison County
The Missouri Department of Transportation has announced an emergency closure on Interstate 35 in Harrison County. Mo-Dot says northbound Interstate 35 in Harrison County has been closed beneath Route A for emergency shoulder repairs. Contractors anticipate reopening northbound I-35 around 5 p.m. this evening. During the closure, traffic is being...
kq2.com
Buchanan County Sheriff's Office searching for missing person
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Authorities are searching for a missing person, Klarissa J. Newman. The Buchanan County Sheriff's Office describes Newman as 38 years old, 5' 10" 130 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. Newman was last seen at the Agency Cemetery on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 in a Silver...
DeKalb Co. woman hospitalized after pickup overturns
DEKALB COUNTY—A Missouri woman was injured in an accident just after 9p.m. Monday in DeKalb County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2003 Ford F150 driven by Josephine M. Kilgore, 20, Maysville, was southbound on Route EE just north of NE Grindstone four and one half miles north of Cameron.
kq2.com
Andrew County man charged with terroristic threats
(SAVANNAH, Mo.) An Andrew County man has been arrested after allegedly making threats on social media against John Glenn Elementary School. According to court documents, the Andrew County Sheriff's Department was notified by a concerned citizen of a social media post made threatening John Glenn Elementary School. A news release...
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 5 arrests over the weekend of August 19, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports an Overland Park, Kansas resident was arrested late Saturday afternoon in Harrison County. 55-year-old Angela Demots was accused of traveling 104 miles an hour in a 70 zone and cutting in on an overtaken vehicle. Demots was taken to the Harrison County Law Enforcement Center.
kchi.com
Troopers Arrest Three In Area Counties
Three arrests by the Missouri Highway Patrol in the local counties this weekend include:. Sunday at 12:55 am, troopers in Linn County arrested 49-year-old Lareina J Whisler of Kansas City for alleged possession of Marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was processed and released. Sunday at 1:45 am, Troopers...
northwestmoinfo.com
Conception Junction Man Hurt In I-29 Rear-Ending Accident
A Conception Junction man was left with moderate injuries after rear ending another vehicle on Interstate 29 in Platte County Monday afternoon. Troop A of the Missouri State Highway Patrol says 59-year-old Conception Junction resident Kirby G. Sullivan was driving a 2005 Pontiac southbound on I-29 at mile-marker 21.2 in Platte COunty at 3:09 P.M. Monday when his vehicle struck the rear end of a 2004 Honda.
St. Joseph man charged after fleeing, hitting deputy with pickup
A 37-year-old St. Joseph man faces criminal charges after delivering a glancing blow to a Buchanan County sheriff’s deputy while fleeing officers. The St. Joseph Police Department reports it received a complaint about a prowler around 10:30 Sunday night. When officers responded to East Ayrlawn, they discovered the suspect had retreated to Lake Contrary School on Alabama, just outside the city limits.
