The Holt County 4-H Club will give a “blessings box” to be placed in Skidmore outside of Newton Hall. The purpose of this box is to provide the public with nonperishable food and supplies. Skidmore is looking for sponsors, including groups, organizations or individuals, to fill the box so goods can be distributed each month. Sponsors can sponsor or donate as often as they would like.

SKIDMORE, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO