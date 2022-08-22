Read full article on original website
WITN
Greenville police still working to notify victim’s family in deadly shooting
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville police said they are still working on trying to notify the family of a man who was shot dead Tuesday in a barrage of gunfire while in a vehicle. The shooting happened late Tuesday morning in front of a home at the intersection of Joel...
Winterville residents upset about police stop; chief responds
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — An investigation is underway into a Tuesday morning encounter between Winterville police and 20-year-old Braxton Pettyjohn. “My son is a driver at night. As I mentioned, he has a cam in his car. So as he’s driving, the police officer is in front of him,” said Ora Lee Pettyjohn, Braxton’s mother. […]
Greenville police investigating shooting that kills man
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville police were at the scene of a shooting that killed a man on Tuesday. Greenville Police Department Public Information Officer Kristen Hunter said the shooting happened at the 1500 block of Joel Drive, near the intersection with Lee Court shortly after 11 a.m. Bullet holes could be seen in the […]
WITN
Winterville police chief responds to complaint about officer’s conduct
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A confrontation between a group of Winterville police officers and a man in front of his own home led to viral Facebook posts from the police department and the man’s mother. “I don’t answer questions,” Winterville resident Braxton Pettyjohn, 20, responded to Winterville police officers...
wpde.com
NC Marines turned themselves in to police for display aircraft vandalism
HAVELOCK, Craven County — Two Marines have been charged with Injury to Real Property and a City Ordinance Violation of Disorderly Conduct after investigators said they turned themselves in after damaging the HH-46E helicopter at the Havelock Tourist & Event Center on Saturday. Investigators with the Havelock Police Department...
WITN
DO YOU KNOW ME? Jacksonville police searching for theft suspect
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Jacksonville police are asking for the public’s help in finding a theft suspect. The Jacksonville Police Department says the suspect stole from Lowe’s on July 16th. The person photographed can be seen walking out of the store with two boxes. Anyone with information about...
Marines charged in damages to military helicopter on display in Havelock
Havelock, N.C. — Police in Havelock have charged two Marines accused of damaging a military aircraft. According to the Havelock Police Department, PFC William J. West and LCpl Andrew A. Carranza were both charged with injury to real property and a city ordinance violation of disorderly conduct. The men turned themselves in on Tuesday, police said.
WITN
Greenville man wanted for breaking into vehicles, stealing gun
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Greenville man is wanted for breaking into vehicles in Pitt County and stealing objects from them, including a gun. The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office says 25-year-old Carlos Whitaker is wanted for four counts of breaking or entering a motor vehicle, larceny of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm by a felon, and three counts of misdemeanor larceny.
WITN
Names/charges released after Sunday shooting, car chase through Greenville
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Greenville have released more information on a weekend police chase that followed a shooting at an East 10th Street apartment complex. Noah Boomer was shot at Copper Beech Apartments early Sunday morning. Police say the 19-year-old suffered non-life-threatening injuries and they believe he was an innocent bystander who was sitting inside his apartment when the shooting began.
NC school bus stop law: What you need to know
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — On Monday, the roads will be packed with cars and buses. The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office is reminding residents about bus safety and the rules of the road. North Carolina School Bus Stop Law requires any traffic following a school bus to always stop. On two-lane roads with a center turning […]
Two arrested in Greenville shooting, chase where man injured
GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – The investigation continues into a shooting and chase that happened early Sunday in Greenville. Two of the four people who were taken into custody for questioning have been arrested. Shortly after 3 a.m. on Sunday, Greenville Police Department officers responded to the report of shots fired at Copper Beech Apartments, located […]
roanokebeacon.com
Man shot, injured on Jefferson St.
A 35-year-old man was shot in the foot in the front of a Jefferson Street residence shortly before 11 p.m., Tuesday, August 16. The attack is the fifth violent incident reported since July 23 in Plymouth, resulting in three gunshot wounds and a stabbing victim. In the most recent gunfire...
WITN
UPDATE: Two men and child arrested in Edgecombe County shooting
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Edgecombe County deputies say everyone involved in the case of a shooting has been arrested. The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office says Johnquavius McKinney was arrested and charged with possession of a stolen firearm, carrying a concealed gun, simple possession of schedule VI substance, resisting, obstructing, and delaying. He was jailed on a $7,500 secured bond.
WITN
Man jailed in Edgecombe County on drug charges
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man has been jailed in Edgecombe County on drug charges. The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office says Laumarous Moore has been charged with two counts of selling and delivering cocaine, two counts of possession with the intent to sell and deliver cocaine, two counts of maintaining a dwelling for storing and selling cocaine, and two counts of selling a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school/park/daycare.
WITN
Thieves jack truck, trailer, and several motorcycles throughout Jacksonville
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Eastern Carolina are looking for the people responsible for several automobile thefts throughout Onslow County. Onslow County Sheriff’s office says on Thursday morning a Chevrolet Silverado was stolen from the Ashley Park Apartments off of Country Club Road in Jacksonville. The truck is silver with a black hood.
cbs17
3 drive-by shootings in 12 hours believed to be part of months-long string, Scotland Neck police say
SCOTLAND NECK, N.C. (WNCN) — Scotland Neck police say they’re investigating three drive-by shootings that happened in the same area over a 12-hour period. They believe all three shootings are related to a string of drive-by shootings that have been going on for months. Officers said they were...
WITN
Troopers still looking for driver that killed Williamston man nearly two years ago
BEAR GRASS, N.C. (WITN) - Troopers are still trying to find the driver of a vehicle that struck and killed a Martin County man nearly two years ago. Trooper William Brown said Brandon Hines was killed while walking along Bear Grass Road, about a half mile from Bear Grass, around 2:50 a.m. on August 30, 2020.
WITN
Suspects wanted for vandalizing military aircrafts on display
Havelock vandalism suspects wanted for damaging military aircrafts. Morehead City firefighters rescue man, two dogs from burning home. The Panthers will wear the new all-black uniforms and helmets against the Atlanta Falcons on Nov. 10. Larceny suspect. Updated: Jul. 11, 2022 at 2:34 PM UTC. Man wanted for stealing from...
WITN
Confederate monument taken down by Enfield’s mayor
“It’s supposed to be a safe place and it’s not.” residents react to Greenville townhome complex shooting. “It’s supposed to be a safe place and it’s not.” residents react to Greenville townhome complex shooting.
WITN
Three arrested in Scotland Neck shooting that wounded one
SCOTLAND NECK, N.C. (WITN) - Police say three people have been arrested after a shooting wounded one person in Scotland Neck on Monday. The Scotland Neck Police Department says officers, along with the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office, are investigating after they heard shots fired at about 3 p.m. Shortly after, officers heard another shooting on E. 8th and Chestnut streets. It was there that they found a gunshot victim.
