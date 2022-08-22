ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘House of the Dragon’ Premiere: Welcome Back to Westeros

By Jordan Moreau
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DpAS1_0hQ2dnQL00

SPOILER ALERT : Do not read if you have not watched the series premiere of “ House of the Dragon ,” titled “The Heirs of the Dragon.”

Welcome back to Westeros! It’s been three years since we last stepped foot in the fantasy world. Now, we’re zooming back nearly 200 years to meet a new cast of characters from an older generation of “ Game of Thrones ” history. This time, instead of a sprawling tale across different families and cities, “House of the Dragon” mostly centers on the royal Targaryen family in King’s Landing.

The spinoff sets the scene by showing us how King Viserys Targaryen (Paddy Considine) came to power. Years ago, a council had to decide whether Viserys or his cousin Rhaenys (Eve Best) would succeed their grandfather,. They chose Viserys, since there had never been a woman in charge before (foreshadowing!).

Now, jump ahead several years into Viserys’ rule as king: he’s stressed out about not having any male heirs to take up the Iron Throne after him. He has one daughter, Princess Rhaenyra (who’s played as a teen by Milly Alcock), but she much prefers riding dragons to ruling nations. Also, her best friend is Alicent Hightower (played as a teen by Emily Carey), who’s the daughter of Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans), the Hand to King Viserys.

While we’re at it, let’s meet the other major players on Viserys’ council: Lord Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint), who’s married to Viserys’ cousin Rhaenys, and Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith), Viserys’ trouble-making younger brother who rides dragons, leads the city watch and kills criminals in the streets. Rounding out the Targaryen family is Queen Aemma Arryn (Sian Brooke), Viserys’ wife, who’s pregnant with what he hopes will be a male heir. If Viserys doesn’t have a son, then the next in line to the Iron Throne is Daemon, and Viserys and Otto Hightower don’t want to see that happen.

To celebrate the impending birth of his child, Viserys plans a jousting tournament with all the fiercest knights in Westeros, including a couple Baratheons, an elite Dornish jouster, Otto Hightower’s son and Daemon in some impressive armor. While the knights hack each other to bloody pieces, much to the delight of the King’s Landing citizens in the crowd, Queen Aemma goes into labor. However, there are some complications with the delivery. The grand maester gives Viserys an impossible choice: sacrifice one or lose both.

Desperate for a male heir, Viserys tells the maesters to operate on Aemma and remove the child. This results in the world’s most gruesome, medieval C-section, which kills Aemma but saves the baby — and it’s a boy. However, the child is sickly. Things aren’t looking too bright for Viserys’ heir as the council learns about the birth.

The next thing we see is a funeral pyre with Aemma’s corpse… and beside her is her newborn son’s lifeless body. The funeral service is pretty awkward, with Rhaenyra saying that she hopes her father found happiness in the few hours he had a son. She then tells her dragon to Dracarys her mom’s body, and now it’s time to figure out the line of succession.

Daemon is the heir presumptive to the Iron Throne, since he’s Viserys’ younger brother, but he’s not exactly king material. Rhaenyra is another option, but is Westeros ready for a queen? And let’s not forget Rhaenys, the “queen who never was.” She and Lord Corlys Velaryon seem to be scheming something. Also, are the Hightowers conspiring on some rogue plan for the throne?

Meanwhile, Daemon is at a brothel and goes on a rant about Viserys and his dead son, who was the “heir for a day.” His insolence makes it back to Otto Hightower, who then tells Viserys, who is, understandably, not happy. Viserys commands Daemon to leave King’s Landing, but not before Daemon lobs some insults at his older brother and Otto Hightower. Also, Viserys keeps accidentally cutting himself on the Iron Throne, and the wounds look pretty gnarly — but that’s the least of his worries right now.

Daemon flies away on a dragon with Mysaria (Sonoya Mizuno), a former prostitute and now his most trusted confidante. Back in King’s Landing, Viserys tells Rhaenyra he wants her to be his heir. He also namedrops their ancestor Aegon Targaryen, the upcoming Long Winter that may lay ruin to Westeros and “a song of ice and fire,” which is basically the entire plot of “Game of Thrones.” After officially naming Rhaenyra as next in line for the Iron Throne, the council and other lords of Westeros pledge fealty to her and Viserys. It should be a happy moment for Rhaenyra, but she looks pretty bummed about the whole thing and probably just wants to fly away on her dragon.

Nothing bad ever happens in Westeros, so Rhaenyra and her family will surely have a smooth transition of power. No hard feelings, Daemon!

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Tony Dow, Who Played Wally Cleaver on ‘Leave It to Beaver,’ Dies a Day After Erroneous Announcement

Click here to read the full article. Tony Dow, the actor and director best known for playing the stalwart older brother Wally Cleaver to Jerry Mathers’ Beaver in the iconic series “Leave It to Beaver,” died Wednesday after it was incorrectly announced Tuesday that he had died. He was 77. “We have received confirmation from Christopher, Tony’s son, that Tony passed away earlier this morning, with his loving family at his side to see him through this journey. We know that the world is collectively saddened by the loss of this incredible man,” read the statement on his official Facebook page. His...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

‘Dr. Phil’ Lays Off 25 Staffers As the Daytime Talk Show Returns For Season 21 (EXCLUSIVE)

“Dr. Phil” is downsizing. The long-running daytime talk show, which returns in September for its 21st season, resumed production this month with 25 fewer staffers. The employees, who were mostly in production, were let go in a cost cutting move, the show confirmed to Variety. “Going into season 21, we streamlined production to ensure longevity. As is typical of this process there were some roles we discovered that we could reduce yet still deliver our dynamic, forward-thinking program,” a spokesperson for “Dr. Phil” said. The long-running daytime talk show made headlines earlier this year when a dozen current and former employees of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Donald Trump ‘Crashed’ the ‘Wolf of Wall Street’ Set and Acted Like an ‘Utter Buffoon,’ Says Cristin Milioti

Click here to read the full article. Donald Trump “crashed the set” of Martin Scorsese’s “The Wolf of Wall Street” and acted like “a complete and utter buffoon,” according to cast member Cristin Milioti. The “Palm Springs” and “Made for Love” actor told The Independent that Trump decided to show up on set during a night shoot when the production was filming outside of Trump Tower in New York City. Milioti starred in “The Wolf of Wall Street” as Teresa Petrillo, the first wife of Jordan Belfort (played by Leonardo DiCaprio). The actor’s big scene in the film is when Teresa...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rhys Ifans
Person
Paddy Considine
Person
Jennette Mccurdy
wegotthiscovered.com

Who is Rickon Stark in ‘House of the Dragon’ and how is he related to the ‘Game of Thrones’ Stark family?

This article contains spoilers for the first episode of House of the Dragon. The first episode of the highly anticipated prequel to Game of Thrones is finally here, with House of the Dragon premiering on HBO. The first episode of the series introduced us to the cast of characters which included many of the Noble Houses from Game of Thrones like the ruling Targaryens, along with some new houses like the Velaryons.
TV SERIES
LADbible

People are calling Netflix's new big series a 'masterpiece'

A new Netflix series is absolutely smashing it among both critics and fans alike, with viewers describing the show as a 'masterpiece'. You can watch the trailer here:. The Sandman is based on the DC comic series of the same name, with both the source material and the show hailed by Neil Gaiman.
TV SERIES
Collider

The Fascinating Story Behind One Of Horror’s Most Disturbing Films, 'Cannibal Holocaust'

When Ruggero Deodato decided to become a filmmaker, the last thing he would have expected was to be charged with murder. Indeed, the last thing the film industry expected was Cannibal Holocaust. At first, just one of many Italian exploitation, or giallo, movies that were cheap, violent, and sexual, it very quickly drew attention in the vein of Andy Warhol: don’t worry about what they print, just measure it in inches. Deodato shortly found himself hauled up in front of an Italian court, accompanied by actors he was accused of murdering, to recreate effects that had convinced people of his guilt. This was just one of many chapters in the strange legacy of his seminal horror Cannibal Holocaust, which would, in one way or another, brand him a legendary degenerate. But in the way only the underground horror scene can, these same controversies would propel him to cult infamy and attract the kind of serious attention that Deodato was seeking all along.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dragon
Variety

Tiffany Haddish Used Her $80,000 ‘Girls Trip’ Paycheck to Pay Off Her House, Feared ‘Being Homeless Again’

Tiffany Haddish revealed in 2020 that she received an $80,000 paycheck for her breakout role in “Girls Trip,” and now she’s updating fans on how she spent her first major Hollywood payday. As part of her Cosmopolitan cover story, Haddish revealed that she used all of her “Girls Trip” money to finish paying off the house she bought after the first season of “The Carmichael Show.” Haddish didn’t waste a beat in paying off the house out of fear she’d go homeless again. “I started trying to figure out how to create generational wealth. The fastest way to do it and...
HOMELESS
Variety

Heather Gray, Executive Producer of ‘The Talk,’ Dies at 50

Click here to read the full article. Heather Gray, an executive producer for the CBS series “The Talk” and a former supervising producer for “The Tyra Banks Show,” has died. She was 50 years old. No further details about Gray’s death are available at this time. A letter sent to the crew of “The Talk” and press by CBS confirmed the news. Although a cause of death was not disclosed, the network stated that Gray was “bravely battling an unforgiving disease.” The letter was written and distributed on behalf of CBS and signed by George Cheeks (president and CEO of CBS), David...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Disney
BGR.com

29 new movies hit Netflix today – here are 8 you need to watch

We’ve turned another page on the calendar, with a new month starting today. And you know what that means — another four weeks of all-new streaming content, starting with a slew of Netflix movies that hit the platform today. For a more comprehensive list of everything coming to...
MOVIES
Rolling Stone

Villano Antillano Is Making History: ‘We Have to Be Proud and Stand Tall’

Click here to read the full article. On a quiet day in Santurce, Puerto Rico, Villano Antillano sips her margarita and smiles. “It tastes so good!” she teases as a sky full of cotton-candy clouds glows pink and purple over the San Juan Smokehouse. Antillano, 27, is one of the most compelling MCs in Spanish-language rap today, making memorable appearances on Argentinean producer Bizarrap’s celebrated freestyle video series, an onstage tribute to Ivy Queen, and a surprise cameo during Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti tour at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico that made noise across the island. She’s a prolific lyricist...
HIP HOP
Popculture

'Game of Thrones' Jon Snow Spinoff: A Complete Guide to What We Know

This will be a big weekend for Game of Thrones fans with the premiere of House of the Dragon, but some are holding out for a different return to Westeros. Earlier this summer, news broke that a spinoff series about Jon Snow was in development at HBO. Here's a comprehensive breakdown on all the information we have about that project.
TV SERIES
GAMINGbible

Controversial Netflix Show Has Been Cancelled After Just One Season

Netflix has somewhat of a reputation for cancelling shows prematurely. There’s Altered Carbon, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Jupiter’s Legacy, Cursed, Cowboy Bepop, and First Kill - just to name a few casualties. You get the idea. No matter what your TV tastes, you’ve probably had a handful of your favourite Netflix shows cancelled. It’s not just Netflix though. HBO Max recently pulled the plug on a number of DC projects including Batgirl. Netflix certainly wants to stay on top though as it’s cancelled yet another show after a single season.
TV SERIES
Variety

NBC Aims to Boost Carrie Underwood’s ‘Sunday Night Football’ Opener With Real-World Footage

Carrie Underwood doesn’t have to open NBC Sports’ “Sunday Night Football” all by herself. The show, one of TV’s most-watched programs each year, hopes to take on new relevancy this season by incorporating scenes from each week’s host city and activity from the stadium in the opening segment starring Carrie Underwood. Fans have seen the famous singer belting out “Waiting All Day for Sunday Night” for years. NBC hopes dedicating a film crew to capturing the action around the game on the day it’s played will add a boost to the proceedings and get fans more engaged. “This season, with stadiums full again,...
NFL
Variety

Variety

78K+
Followers
58K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy