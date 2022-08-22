Read full article on original website
Ambulance district moves forward with protocol provider app
At the August 10 Nodaway County Ambulance Meeting, the board approved for use of a Paramedic Protocol Provider app at the cost of $750. The board decided to go with the generic version versus a branded one at $2,500. The app will allow employees to have all of their protocols on their phone, versus having to look at them through a book.
Skidmore to receive 4-H Blessings Box
The Holt County 4-H Club will give a “blessings box” to be placed in Skidmore outside of Newton Hall. The purpose of this box is to provide the public with nonperishable food and supplies. Skidmore is looking for sponsors, including groups, organizations or individuals, to fill the box so goods can be distributed each month. Sponsors can sponsor or donate as often as they would like.
Holt County U.S. Route 159 to Close Next Week
A pavement improvement project will close Holt County U.S. Route 159 for three days next week. The Missouri Department of Transportation has contracted with Phillips Hardy, Inc. to complete the project, which will close the roadway from Monday, August 29 through Wednesday, August 31. U.S. Route 159 will close from...
Group mystified by city's opposition to railroad museum
NEBRASKA CITY – Supporters of a movement to establish a railroad museum in Nebraska City were elated in 2020 when the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway deeded over property to them, but have since been entangled in court filings and mystified by the reaction of city government. About four...
Northwest announces presidential search input sessions
John Moore, the chair of Northwest Missouri State University’s Board of Regents and the university’s presidential search committee has announced public sessions where individuals will have opportunities to provide input regarding the process. The Regents last month selected Anthem Executive, a Houston-based search firm to assist the institution...
Library sees growth during summer reading program
The Maryville Public Library has had more children in grades one through sixth participate in the summer reading program since 2018. “We are thrilled that we saw more kids participating and getting cards through funding provided by the Nodaway County Commission,” said Elizabeth Argo, youth services coordinator. “Studies show that kids who participate in summer reading programs do better on reading assessments in the fall when school resumes and we want to be a part of that.”
Ex-Southwest Iowa City Clerk Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison for Theft of City Funds
MILLS COUNTY, IA (Radio Iowa) The former city clerk in a small southwest Iowa town has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to stealing money from Silver City accounts. Forty-four-year-old Artema Madeline Gray pleaded guilty to first-degree theft. An investigation found she made over 42-thousand dollars in personal purchases on the city’s credit card and overpaid herself nearly 11-thousand dollars. State Auditor Rob Sand’s office conducted the special investigation that was released this spring.
A&W inks multi-unit deal for Kansas
A&W Restaurants has signed a three-unit development deal with father and son team Bud and Stan Keim in Kansas. The first two units will be built in Fairview and Wellsville, Kansas, with the third unit to be determined, according to a press release. Bud Keim and his father, Stan, have...
Emergency Closure On Northbound I-35 At Route A In Harrison County
The Missouri Department of Transportation has announced an emergency closure on Interstate 35 in Harrison County. Mo-Dot says northbound Interstate 35 in Harrison County has been closed beneath Route A for emergency shoulder repairs. Contractors anticipate reopening northbound I-35 around 5 p.m. this evening. During the closure, traffic is being...
Tarkio pair arrested near Shenandoah
SIDNEY, IA – Fremont County Sheriff Kevin Aistrope reports two arrests following a traffic stop south of Shenandoah. A sheriff’s office press release says deputies stopped a Chrysler on Aug. 20 and a search revealed 11 grams of methamphetamine and 16 grams of marijuana. Jacqueline Riley, 44, and...
Water outage expected in Auburn
AUBURN – The Auburn Board of Public Works reports a water outage. A press release says water will be off on Tuesday for some Auburn customers during repairs to a broken water valve. The water is expected to be restored by 11:30 a.m. in the areas of 15th and L Street to 20 and L Streets, including 18th between K and M and K Street from 17 to 18th streets.
North Missouri man arrested on multiple allegations
The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Callao man in DeKalb County on Tuesday, August 23rd. Sixty-one-year-old Robert Shiflett was accused of driving while intoxicated as a chronic offender, possession of a controlled substance, careless and imprudent driving, and having no seat belt. He was taken to the Daviess DeKalb Regional Jail on a 24-hour hold.
Graham Street Fair is a ‘Field of Dreams’
The 2022 Graham Street Fair’s theme is a “Field of Dreams” and will be Thursday, August 25 through Saturday, August 27. The schedule of events, starting Thursday, August 25 are:. • Lawnmower Drag Races, on the west edge of Graham, registration starts at 6 pm; races begin...
[UPDATE]Iowa Queen Loses Title; Fights For Girls To Have A Voice
There has been a lot of talk lately about the Mills County Fair Queen who had her title taken from her over a photo. This was the third year Maggie Begbie has competed for the title. After two first-runner-up titles and a Miss Congeniality title, she finally took home the Fair Queen title.
Andrew County man charged with terroristic threats
(SAVANNAH, Mo.) An Andrew County man has been arrested after allegedly making threats on social media against John Glenn Elementary School. According to court documents, the Andrew County Sheriff's Department was notified by a concerned citizen of a social media post made threatening John Glenn Elementary School. A news release...
St. Joseph man charged after fleeing, hitting deputy with pickup
A 37-year-old St. Joseph man faces criminal charges after delivering a glancing blow to a Buchanan County sheriff’s deputy while fleeing officers. The St. Joseph Police Department reports it received a complaint about a prowler around 10:30 Sunday night. When officers responded to East Ayrlawn, they discovered the suspect had retreated to Lake Contrary School on Alabama, just outside the city limits.
Troopers Arrest Three In Area Counties
Three arrests by the Missouri Highway Patrol in the local counties this weekend include:. Sunday at 12:55 am, troopers in Linn County arrested 49-year-old Lareina J Whisler of Kansas City for alleged possession of Marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was processed and released. Sunday at 1:45 am, Troopers...
Buchanan County Sheriff's Office searching for missing person
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Authorities are searching for a missing person, Klarissa J. Newman. The Buchanan County Sheriff's Office describes Newman as 38 years old, 5' 10" 130 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. Newman was last seen at the Agency Cemetery on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 in a Silver...
Two arrested on drug charges in Atlantic
(Atlantic) As part of an ongoing investigation, the Atlantic Police Department executed three search warrants on Monday. These warrants were executed at 405 Peach Street, 511 Walnut Street, and 706 Palm Street in Atlantic. As a result of this investigation, 19-year-old William Freemark of Atlantic was arrested for Possession of...
Conception Junction Man Hurt In I-29 Rear-Ending Accident
A Conception Junction man was left with moderate injuries after rear ending another vehicle on Interstate 29 in Platte County Monday afternoon. Troop A of the Missouri State Highway Patrol says 59-year-old Conception Junction resident Kirby G. Sullivan was driving a 2005 Pontiac southbound on I-29 at mile-marker 21.2 in Platte COunty at 3:09 P.M. Monday when his vehicle struck the rear end of a 2004 Honda.
