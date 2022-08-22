Read full article on original website
Investigators locate half ounce of cocaine in Williamsport home
Williamsport, Pa. — An undercover officer and confidential informant received cocaine from two men who police followed back to a home near the 1500 block of Louisa Street. Malik McLaughlin allegedly sold drugs to investigators on July 11 in the Rite Aid parking near Little League Boulevard in Williamsport. A second buy of cocaine was called in by an informant the next day, according to an affidavit filed on Aug. 12. ...
Two 15-year-olds injured in Williamsport shooting
WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are investigating a shooting that left two 15 years olds suffering from gunshot injuries in Williamsport. According to the Williamsport Bureau of Police, on Sunday a reported shooting happened in the 2100 Block of Boyd Street around 9:30 pm. Officers say once on scene, two 15-year-old boys were on the porch […]
Driver accused of crashing onto restaurant roof with child out on bail
SHAMOKIN DAM, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The driver who crashed landed on the roof of a Snyder County restaurant with her child in March has been released on bail. According to court documents, Thereas Risso, 43, of Selinsgrove, posted $200,00 monetary bail. She was initially placed in jail on March 11 for the crash that injured multiple people. […]
PD: Boy accidentally shoots himself in leg, officials investigate how he obtained gun
WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING CO, (WOLF) — A 13-year-old boy accidentally shot himself in the leg and officials are now investigating how he came to be in possession of the gun. According to Williamsport Police, officers and EMS units responded to a home in the 300 block of Louisa Street around 7:39 PM on Tuesday for a report of a juvenile with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Woman threatens Sunbury convenience store clerk with pepper spray
Sunbury, Pa. — A woman at a Sunbury convenience store threatened a clerk with pepper spray and then threatened to go home and retrieve a gun, police say. Jaden A. Pagan, 21, of Sunbury, was at the Penn Jersey Mart at 201 N. Fourth Street the morning of Aug. 14 when she caused a disturbance. Witnesses told police that Pagan had threatened to spray the clerk with pepper spray but could not get the spray can open, according to Officer Keith Tamborelli of Sunbury Police...
Wrench and knife fight leads to one arrest in Luzerne Co.
SWOYERSVILLE, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A man from Luzerne County is facing charges after allegedly engaging in a fight involving a wrench and a knife. According to our newsgathering partners at the Times Leader, Swoyersville Police responded to the area of Owen and Main Streets just before 11 AM on Sunday to find a bloody man who was later identified as Donald Crymer.
Officials seek community’s help in shooting investigations
WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A string of recent shootings in Williamsport has law enforcement and city officials asking for the communities help. There have been three shootings in five days and local officials say it predominately involves juveniles. Now they’re asking for the public’s help with helping to solve these shootings. “We’re not going […]
Man wearing hat with 'police' on it arrested for threatening multiple people with knife
Williamsport, Pa. — When witnesses described a man who allegedly threatened people with a knife at the River Walk in Williamsport, authorities said they were familiar with him. Officer William Badger went to an address near the 1200 block of Memorial Avenue after speaking with accusers and discovered Mychael Jamar Diggs, 44, of Williamsport. Badger said he located the bicycle witnesses described, along with a hat that had "police" written on it. ...
Williamsport police investigate rash of shootings
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Members of the Williamsport Bureau of Police are working around the clock after a recent string of gun violence. In the past five days, there have been three shootings across the city. "Frustrating on our end that we are having these senseless acts of violence take...
Williamsport Police investigating three separate shootings in the city in the past five days
Williamsport, Pa. — Sunday night marked the third time in five days that Williamsport Police responded to reports of a shooting. According to police, units were dispatched to the 2100 block of Boyd Street around 9:30 p.m on August 21. Police reported locating two 15-year-old male juveniles suffering from gunshot wounds. Both males were found on the porch of an area residence. ...
Fire damages home in Luzerne County
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Investigators are working to determine what led to a fire in Luzerne County. Fire crews responded to the home along Chestnut Street in Hanover Township around noon on Wednesday. Officials say everyone inside at the time made it out OK. A neighbor named Henry says...
Police: Tractor trailer driver was drunk
Sunbury, Pa. — An alleged hit-and-run driver was drunk when he fled an accident scene in a tractor trailer, police say. Officers say they found a can of Heineken beer behind the driver's seat of the 18-wheeler after they managed to stop driver Danny Van Tran near Chestnut Street on Aug. 14. Here's what police say happened: ...
Tremont dentist facing new charges after more victims come forward
TREMONT, Pa. - A Schuylkill County dentist is facing a slew of new charges after more alleged victims have come forward. Scott Parkinson, who has a dental practice in the unit block of East Laurel Street in Tremont, was charged Tuesday after seven more women accused of him of sexual misconduct, state police said.
DA: Williamsport shootings gang-related
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — The Lycoming County District Attorney says a string of recent shootings in Williamsport is gang-related. In the last six days, there have been three shootings across the city. The DA says there are two gangs consisting of juveniles, and the violence is a result of gunfire...
Recent rash of gun violence tied to gang activity: DA
Williamsport, Pa. — The recent "uptick" in crime on the streets of Williamsport is related to gang violence, according to a joint statement by the Williamsport Bureau of Police, Williamsport Mayor Derek Slaughter, and Lycoming County District Attorney Ryan Gardner. In a statement sent to media on Tuesday, law enforcement and the DA addressed the latest spree of shots fired and shootings, one ending in a fatality. The gun violence...
Shamokin woman pushes case of knives at store clerk, faces assault charges
Shamokin, Pa. — A Shamokin woman threatened a convenience store clerk and pushed a display case of knives toward her, police say. Brandie Ann Haddock, 58, walked into the Penn Jersey Mart the evening of Aug. 13, screaming at the female clerk that she was an FBI agent and that the clerk needed to call the FBI, according to Patrolman Derek Jenkins of Shamokin Police Department. When the clerk asked...
Boyfriend accused of punching pregnant girlfriend
Bloomsburg, Pa. — A Bloomsburg man allegedly punched his pregnant girlfriend in the head and stole her purse because he believed she had taken too long to buy toilet paper at the store. Now Tyler Jospeh Arias, 30, is facing charges for the assault on July 27 near Pine Avenue, police say. Blooomsburg Sgt. Len Rogutski was called to a neighborhood behind Main Street around 9:30 p.m. for a reported...
Gun, marijuana located after police stop vehicle for running a stop sign
Williamsport, Pa. — A 21-year-old man was caught with a loaded 9 mm handgun during a traffic stop by State Police in Williamsport. Rocellus Zimear Carter refused to provide the gun owner’s name when he spoke to police during the traffic stop on Aug. 11. Carter did admit to having a small amount of marijuana, Corporal Tyler Morse wrote. The Stoeger STR9 handgun was removed from a Nike satchel Morse...
Centre County murder suspect claims self-defense, according to court documents
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Philipsburg man accused of stabbing and killing another man is claiming he had no choice but to stab him as the man was punching him in the face, according to the criminal complaint. Fernando Rosado-Guzman, 35, was taken into custody after the stabbing on Friday and claimed he was […]
Deputy sheriff in Wyoming County charged with fraud
WYOMING COUNTY, Pa. — A deputy sheriff in Wyoming County is facing fraud charges. According to court paperwork, Joseph Miller Jr. allegedly transferred money from official county credit cards onto gift cards for Walmart and CVS. Officials say the alleged theft happened between April and June of this year...
