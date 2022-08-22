ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronson, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCJB

Alachua County officials hosting ham radio training course

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County officials are inviting you to learn how to ham it up. Alachua County Emergency Management is hosting a training course to get a ham radio license. The Alachua County Amateur Radio Emergency Service and North Florida Amateur Radio Club will run the training course.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
Ocala Gazette

BOCC postpones deciding on new development of 529 homes

The Marion County Board of County Commissioners are pumping the brakes on a proposed development that would add over 500 homes to the crowded southwest portion of the county after an attorney for neighboring developments raised significant concerns about potential impacts on already overburdened schools, roads and emergency services. The...
MARION COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Nightly road closure on SW 60th Avenue extended through September 2

Due to construction of the City of Ocala’s lift station upgrade project, the nightly road closure at the intersection of SW 60th Avenue and SW 38th Street has been extended through Friday, September 2. The road closure will occur between the hours of 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. on...
OCALA, FL
WCJB

String of thefts solved in Gilchrist County

TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Gilchrist County sheriff’s deputies say they solved a series of connected burglaries in the northern part of the county. One stolen ATV was thrown into the Suwannee River. Deputies were able to find it and pulled it out of the water on Monday. One person...
GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bronson, FL
Local
Florida Government
ocala-news.com

Sunset Over Henderson Lake In Inverness

This beautiful sunset over Henderson Lake in Inverness made the clouds look like they were on fire. Thanks to Velukutty Balakrishnan for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
INVERNESS, FL
WCJB

University of Florida, FDOT team up to keep pedestrians safe

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A new school year is starting at the University of Florida and leaders are working with Florida Department of Transportation officials to keep pedestrians safe on a dangerous roadway. UF officials including President Kent Fuchs joined with FDOT at the intersection of West University Avenue and...
GAINESVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Tower#Water Pressure#Water Quality
mainstreetdailynews.com

County animal shelter ‘turned a corner’ since June

Over the past two months, Alachua County’s animal shelter has removed its emergency status but continues a restricted intake process to keep numbers low. The shelter population has dropped from 247 to 65 since a June 28 meeting that prompted direct action by the Alachua County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC).
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

2-vehicle Clay County accident claims 1, injures 3

A Gainesville woman died and three other people were seriously injured in a Monday evening collision along US Highway 301 in Clay County. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) report, a 46-year-old Gainesville male was driving a sedan north on US Highway 301 around 6:54 p.m. when he veered left across the grass median into the path of an SUV being driven south by a 55-year-old Chiefland male. The collision occurred near County Road 218 north of Lawtey.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WCJB

Sinkhole opens in Ocala causing road closure

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala police officials are warning about a sinkhole that has opened on NW Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. Crews are working to repair it so the northbound lanes are closed from the 1400 block to NW 12th St. The state has been notified about the sinkhole.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala resident says city is “nothing to be proud of”

I agree with the gentleman who submitted a previous letter about building here. There is nothing to do for seniors. Every place you look, another gas station is coming up, a car wash, what have you. State Road 200, OMG, that highway is a nightmare to get anywhere and the...
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Voter turnout lower than expected in some North Central Florida counties

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Many North Central Florida supervisors of elections have expressed disappointment about the low voter turnout on election day. In Alachua County, less than 30 percent of eligible voters cast a ballot in the Florida Primary Election on Tuesday. The county had far from a perfect election day with voters at multiple precincts waiting after 7 p.m. for more Republican ballots to be delivered.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

“What’s Up” with WIND FM 8/25

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - You could win a shed for your yard  and what we would bring on a trip to the moon. . Here’s what you missed in our out-of-this-world chat on WIND FM.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Columbia County Report: Election night reporting issues resolved

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Columbia County Supervisor of Elections Office results appeared to be delayed because of a database system issue through the late morning hours. The supervisor of elections office website showed 27 out of 29 precincts reporting until after 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Supervisor of Elections...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy