WCJB
Alachua County officials hosting ham radio training course
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County officials are inviting you to learn how to ham it up. Alachua County Emergency Management is hosting a training course to get a ham radio license. The Alachua County Amateur Radio Emergency Service and North Florida Amateur Radio Club will run the training course.
BOCC postpones deciding on new development of 529 homes
The Marion County Board of County Commissioners are pumping the brakes on a proposed development that would add over 500 homes to the crowded southwest portion of the county after an attorney for neighboring developments raised significant concerns about potential impacts on already overburdened schools, roads and emergency services. The...
ocala-news.com
Nightly road closure on SW 60th Avenue extended through September 2
Due to construction of the City of Ocala’s lift station upgrade project, the nightly road closure at the intersection of SW 60th Avenue and SW 38th Street has been extended through Friday, September 2. The road closure will occur between the hours of 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. on...
WCJB
String of thefts solved in Gilchrist County
TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Gilchrist County sheriff’s deputies say they solved a series of connected burglaries in the northern part of the county. One stolen ATV was thrown into the Suwannee River. Deputies were able to find it and pulled it out of the water on Monday. One person...
ocala-news.com
Sunset Over Henderson Lake In Inverness
This beautiful sunset over Henderson Lake in Inverness made the clouds look like they were on fire. Thanks to Velukutty Balakrishnan for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
ocala-news.com
Ocala residents respond to recent letter that voiced concerns about city
An Ocala resident recently submitted a Letter to the Editor stating that the city is “nothing to be proud of.” In response to that letter, multiple Ocala residents wrote in to share their thoughts on the city that they call home. “I just read a letter from an...
WCJB
University of Florida, FDOT team up to keep pedestrians safe
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A new school year is starting at the University of Florida and leaders are working with Florida Department of Transportation officials to keep pedestrians safe on a dangerous roadway. UF officials including President Kent Fuchs joined with FDOT at the intersection of West University Avenue and...
ocala-news.com
Ocala motorists can expect road closure along SE Magnolia Avenue through September 2
Motorists in Ocala can expect a road closure along SE Magnolia Avenue, from SE Broadway Street to SE Fort King Street, beginning today through Friday, September 2. The road closure will be in place to accommodate the repair of an underground depression. All necessary devices will be in place to redirect traffic in the area.
WCJB
Two North Central Florida law enforcement agencies train nurses for active shooter medical emergencies
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - “That’s just what we’re trying to do, make the world a better place.”. Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies taught the county school nurses, nurse assistants, and staff how to react in case of an active shooter medical emergency. Sergeant Todd Thomas told TV20...
WCJB
Gainesville Regional Utilities downtown building is holding a press conference on GRU bills
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Community Leaders United and other groups are holding a press conference on GRU bills on Thursday. The press conference is to announce the next steps to address GRU rate increases and harmful policies. Leading the conference is Florida for All officials. They will be joined by...
mainstreetdailynews.com
County animal shelter ‘turned a corner’ since June
Over the past two months, Alachua County’s animal shelter has removed its emergency status but continues a restricted intake process to keep numbers low. The shelter population has dropped from 247 to 65 since a June 28 meeting that prompted direct action by the Alachua County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC).
mainstreetdailynews.com
2-vehicle Clay County accident claims 1, injures 3
A Gainesville woman died and three other people were seriously injured in a Monday evening collision along US Highway 301 in Clay County. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) report, a 46-year-old Gainesville male was driving a sedan north on US Highway 301 around 6:54 p.m. when he veered left across the grass median into the path of an SUV being driven south by a 55-year-old Chiefland male. The collision occurred near County Road 218 north of Lawtey.
WCJB
Sinkhole opens in Ocala causing road closure
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala police officials are warning about a sinkhole that has opened on NW Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. Crews are working to repair it so the northbound lanes are closed from the 1400 block to NW 12th St. The state has been notified about the sinkhole.
ocala-news.com
Ocala resident says city is “nothing to be proud of”
I agree with the gentleman who submitted a previous letter about building here. There is nothing to do for seniors. Every place you look, another gas station is coming up, a car wash, what have you. State Road 200, OMG, that highway is a nightmare to get anywhere and the...
WCJB
Voter turnout lower than expected in some North Central Florida counties
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Many North Central Florida supervisors of elections have expressed disappointment about the low voter turnout on election day. In Alachua County, less than 30 percent of eligible voters cast a ballot in the Florida Primary Election on Tuesday. The county had far from a perfect election day with voters at multiple precincts waiting after 7 p.m. for more Republican ballots to be delivered.
WCJB
“What’s Up” with WIND FM 8/25
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - You could win a shed for your yard and what we would bring on a trip to the moon. . Here’s what you missed in our out-of-this-world chat on WIND FM.
WCJB
Gainesville woman is dead and three others are in serious condition after a crash in Clay County
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville woman died and three others are seriously injured after a crash in Clay County. The crash happened on Monday between US Highway 301 and County Road 218. A driver from Gainesville was headed north on 301 when he veered left crossing the median. A...
WCJB
Columbia County Report: Election night reporting issues resolved
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Columbia County Supervisor of Elections Office results appeared to be delayed because of a database system issue through the late morning hours. The supervisor of elections office website showed 27 out of 29 precincts reporting until after 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Supervisor of Elections...
Putnam deputy placed on leave after arrest for fight with woman in Jacksonville, PCSO says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Putnam County Sheriff’s Office deputy has been placed on administrative leave after he was arrested for his alleged involvement in a fight with a woman with whom he was previously in a relationship. The fight happened Tuesday at a home in Jacksonville, according to...
Putnam County deputy, woman arrested after alleged fight in Duval County
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — A Putnam County deputy has been arrested after an alleged fighting incident in Duval County Tuesday morning, according to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office. Michael Law was initially charged with misdemeanor battery, PCSO says. The arrest resulted from an investigation conducted by the Jacksonville...
