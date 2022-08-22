ST. ANTHONY, Ind. (WISH) — Police arrested a man Tuesday for his involvement with drugs and alcohol that led to a fatal crash. Indiana State Police received reports of a two-vehicle crash on State Road 64, east of Gun Club Road Northeast in Harrison County. After further investigation, police say Mitchell A. Jaso, 25, of Ramsey was driving a Volkswagon Jetta. Police say Jaso collided head-on with a Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck. According to a release, Jaso was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

SAINT ANTHONY, IN ・ 17 HOURS AGO