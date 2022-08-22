Read full article on original website
First-responders extricate victim after Warrick County crash
WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) — The Ohio Township Fire Department says a crash left a victim trapped inside a pickup truck in Warrick County. According to dispatch, the accident happened Wednesday evening on Edwards Road. Crews say they were dispatched to the two-vehicle accident around 5:22 p.m. The first crews arrived within three minutes and […]
14news.com
Car flipped in Evansville crash
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Emergency crews were called to a crash Tuesday in Evansville. Dispatchers say it happened around 3 p.m. at Governor and Division. We had a crew that was actually in the area when it happened. They show a car flipped in the crash. We are told the...
wevv.com
Evansville toddler killed in Lloyd Expressway crash identified
Authorities have identified a young child who died in a fiery crash that happened in Evansville, Indiana on Friday. The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office says 20-month-old Kashmir Morris of Evansville is the child who died in the crash. The crash happened on Friday evening around 7:30 p.m. on the Lloyd...
14news.com
Firefighters finish mowing man’s lawn during medic run
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Tri-State woman is thanking members of Evansville Fire Station 9 for going above and beyond. Bobbie Reid Flint says her dad was mowing grass Tuesday when he passed out. She says he’s home feeling better now, but the firefighters who responded to the call also...
14news.com
Crews spraying for mosquitos Thursday night in Webster Co.
WEBSTER CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Crews will be spraying for mosquitos Thursday night in Providence. Officials with the Public Works Department say they’ll get underway around 7 p.m. Experts say the best way to get rid of mosquitos is to get rid of standing water, keep your yard neat...
Clarksville man critical after water rescue in southern Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Clarksville man has been hospitalized following a water-related incident in Santa Claus, Indiana. Indiana Conservation officers along with the Santa Claus Police Department responded to Christmas Lake Village Beach after a man had been reported missing in the water around 3 p.m. Monday. Police said...
WISH-TV
ISP: Man arrested for driving intoxicated, causing fatal crash in St. Anthony
ST. ANTHONY, Ind. (WISH) — Police arrested a man Tuesday for his involvement with drugs and alcohol that led to a fatal crash. Indiana State Police received reports of a two-vehicle crash on State Road 64, east of Gun Club Road Northeast in Harrison County. After further investigation, police say Mitchell A. Jaso, 25, of Ramsey was driving a Volkswagon Jetta. Police say Jaso collided head-on with a Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck. According to a release, Jaso was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.
14news.com
Man pulled from Christmas Lake Village Beach dies
SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Santa Claus Police received a call on Monday just after 3 p.m. of a medical emergency in Christmas Lake Village. Officers Keegan Kennedy and Logan Musgrave were the first ones on scene. Kennedy stripped off his gear in the car on the way, and jumped in.
14news.com
Vehicle appears to run into Owensboro restaurant
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Crews were called to Triplet Street in Owensboro Monday morning. Our crew who was on scenes says it appeared that a car went into Shiloh’s Lounge and Grill. We spoke with the owner of the restaurant. He says police told him the driver had a...
Coroner identifies 20-month-old killed in Lloyd accident
(WEHT) - The Vanderburgh County Coroner has identified the child killed in a vehicle fire on the Lloyd Expressway on Friday.
Overturned semi causes hours of cleanup in Perry County
PERRY CO., Ind. (WEHT) — An overturned semi is causing hours of cleanup for officials in Perry County. The sheriff’s office says the accident happened at the I-64 eastbound entrance ramp on State Road 37. Miraculously, authorities say no one was injured in the crash. We spoke with Perry County Dispatch and they tell us […]
wevv.com
Man in critical condition after being pulled from lake in Spencer County
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says it's investigating a water-related incident that resulted in a Clarksville man suffering life-threatening injuries. Around 3 p.m. on Monday, officers with the Santa Claus Police Department responded to a call about a man missing in the water at the Christmas Lake Village Beach in Spencer County. Upon arrival, officers entered the water and started searching for the man.
14news.com
One lane closing in both directions on First Avenue
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - One lane will be closed in both directions on First Avenue in Evansville again Thursday. It’s between Walther’s Golf and Fun and Colorado Avenue. That stretch goes across Diamond Avenue. Crews will be switching back and forth on which lane is open, but traffic...
14news.com
Police: Home & car possibly hit by gunfire in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson police say a home and car were possibly hit by bullets overnight. It happened just before 10 Thursday night on Loeb Street. Officers say they found shell casings in the area. Victims reported a car and house were shot. Police say no one was hurt.
14news.com
Deputies: Victim escapes after being held against will, man arrested
HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A Henderson County man is facing several charges, including kidnapping. On Tuesday night, deputies were called to the 400 block of Third Street in Corydon for a domestic incident. According to a press release, the victim told authorities that 43-year-old Thomas Lee Brooks entered a...
Police pursuit into bean field ends with K-9 involvement
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Washington man has been charged with multiple felonies following a pursuit in Vincennes that ended in a bean field. According to Indiana State Police, the pursuit began at 3:05 a.m. Wednesday near US 41 and 6th Street in Vincennes. An officer attempted to stop a Toyota SUV for not […]
vincennespbs.org
Both cars damaged in Jasper crash
There were no injuries but thousands in damages after a 2 vehicle crash. It happened in Jasper just before 8 on Tuesday morning. 69-year-old Gerald Verkamp of Saint Anthony was driving west on 5th in Jasper in a 2015 Chevy 2500 pick-up, while 63-year-old FLaura Frick of Huntingburg was driving an ’05 Toyota Sienna south on Clay Street.
14news.com
Frog Follies kick off Friday at Vanderburgh Co. 4H Center
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The annual Frog Follies is set to kick off Friday. The weekend event is a gathering for pre-1949 hot rods. You’ll see those rolling in from all parts of the country. Organizers estimate close to three thousand cars will be at the Vanderburgh County...
Do you know them? Break-in suspect unidentified in Newburgh
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — An early morning break-in remains unsolved as police work on identifying an unknown suspect. The Newburgh Police Department says around 2:40 a.m. Tuesday, someone made their way into the Landing Restaurant on Water Street. Police believe the suspect is a white man, around 18 to 21-years-old with a thin build. According […]
Bar Louie permanently closed in Owensboro
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Bar Louie in Owensboro has officially closed its doors. We spoke with restaurant workers at the Evansville location who told us they found out earlier Wednesday. The Owensboro restaurant was wiped from Bar Louie’s website and Facebook page because the location is no longer active. Although this closure came suddenly, it […]
