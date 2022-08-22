2 people rescued from high water in Dayton after Sunday’s storms

DAYTON — Two people were rescued after being stuck on high water in Dayton Sunday evening after storms moved through.

Crews were dispatched to the area of Stanley Avenue and Keowee Street around 6 p.m, dispatchers told News Center 7.

Caleb Blacker was driving in Dayton with his son and ended up being stuck in high water, he told News Center 7′s Kayla McDermott.

The water levels were so intense that dispatch told the pair to get out of the car so they would not be swept away, according to Blacker.

“Even with our crazy weather, that was still very just out of the ordinary,” Blacker said.

When he opened his car door to get out, the water was up to his knee, Blacker told McDermott.

Both he and his son are with their family but did need to get the car towed.

