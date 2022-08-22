Read full article on original website
The Best Homemade Pierogis Can Be Found In This Ohio DinerTravel MavenParma, OH
3 Places To Get Great Wings in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
If You’re Looking for Great Korean Food, You Should Check Out This Place in ClevelandIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
4 Places To Get Delicious Barbecue in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
‘Smith, Wesson...and my grandma’ -- Orange Police Blotter
Expired plates, driving under suspension, improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle: Harvard Road, Orange Place. After a 2013 red Chevy Camaro left a local hotel within a few minutes of stopping there at 2:45 a.m. on Aug. 19, a patrol sergeant ran a registration check and found that the plate expired in April.
Safety reform group launches TimeDone Ohio to help Clevelanders rebuild lives after convictions
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- More than 1,500 restrictions are placed on people with convictions in Ohio, according to a study from the National Inventory of Collateral Consequences of Conviction. Even after people with records finish their sentences and pay restitution, court costs and fines, the conviction still lingers with them as...
Cuyahoga, Lorain, Ashtabula counties red for high COVID-19 spread; masks advised: CDC map for Aug. 25
CLEVELAND, Ohio — More than half of Ohio’s 88 counties — including Cuyahoga, Lorain and Ashtabula — are red, or designated as having high COVID-19 transmission on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Cuyahoga and Lorain counties have remained red since late...
West Virginia man indicted in Columbus for acquiring illegally transported ginseng
COLUMBUS, Ohio - A federal grand jury in Columbus indicted a West Virginia man on charges of receipt, acquisition or purchase of illegally transported protected plants and falsification of records, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Tony Lee Coffman, 59 of Birch River, West Virginia, faces six counts in...
We need bigger, bolder health care innovation. Ohio is posed to deliver: Chris Berry and David Sylvan
CLEVELAND -- In late July, we hosted the inaugural Ohio HealthTech Summit. Co-presented by our respective organizations, OhioX and University Hospitals Ventures, it brought together some of the best minds our state has to offer in health care innovation. The summit came at an important time. The United States is...
Northeast Ohio high school football scores for 2022 Week 2
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Check out Week 2 Northeast Ohio high school football scores. No. 1 St. Edward vs. Pittsburgh Central Catholic (Late) Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy 42, Kent Roosevelt 9. Dover 35, Akron East 0. Hawken 24, Doylestown Chippewa 0. Revere 28, Eastlake North 21. Lisbon David Anderson 51, Fairport...
Legislative leaders’ troubling use of an unproven legal theory to ignore redistricting deadline: editorial
On Aug. 17, with a 30-day deadline set by the Ohio Supreme Court for the legislature to draw a constitutionally compliant congressional districting map just two days away, House Speaker Bob Cupp sent a letter to “House Republican members” -- notably, not to all House members -- reassuring them that such a deadline was “a myth” with “zero basis in fact.”
Vote for Matt Kilboy in the 14th Congressional District
Are you concerned that the rights of gun owners are overshadowing public safety, especially our children’s safety? Are you concerned that a mother of four may be denied contraception? Are you concerned that victims of rape and incest will be forced to carry a child that will be a constant reminder of a tragic life-changing violation? Are you concerned that the cost of insulin for those uninsured, as well as some who are insured, is beyond their reach? Are you concerned that climate change and its catastrophic events are not being addressed in a timely manner?
A very hot Monday, then pleasant afterward: Northeast Ohio weather forecast
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Temperatures are about to spike in Northeast Ohio, but it won’t last long. Forecasters with the National Weather Service are predicting highs will be around 90 degrees on Monday and it will be muggy, so it could feel like it’s in the mid-90s. The day will start partly sunny but it will grow more cloudy, bringing chances of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. There is a 90% chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight, with temps in the upper 60s.
Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots nearly $280 million combined; Sunday’s Ohio Lottery results
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The weekend’s lottery drawings resulted in no overall jackpot winners, allowing the Mega Millions and Powerball prizes to grow to nearly $280 million combined. Powerball will hold its drawing on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, for a jackpot of $124 million. The numbers from the Saturday,...
J.D. Vance’s Senate candidacy is a stain on the GOP: Brent Larkin
CLEVELAND -- The $28 million effort to fumigate J.D. Vance’s reputation might not be large enough. There’s a whole lot of stench oozing from the candidacy of the Republican nominee for U.S. Senate who, through little doing of his own, eked out a narrow win in his party’s May primary election for the seat held by retiring Sen. Rob Portman. As a candidate, Vance has awful political instincts, not an ounce of class and a tendency to embrace views parroted by political maggots he considers friends.
