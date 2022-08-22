ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hinckley Township, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

‘Smith, Wesson...and my grandma’ -- Orange Police Blotter

Expired plates, driving under suspension, improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle: Harvard Road, Orange Place. After a 2013 red Chevy Camaro left a local hotel within a few minutes of stopping there at 2:45 a.m. on Aug. 19, a patrol sergeant ran a registration check and found that the plate expired in April.
ORANGE, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Cars
City
Hinckley Township, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Cleveland.com

Northeast Ohio high school football scores for 2022 Week 2

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Check out Week 2 Northeast Ohio high school football scores. No. 1 St. Edward vs. Pittsburgh Central Catholic (Late) Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy 42, Kent Roosevelt 9. Dover 35, Akron East 0. Hawken 24, Doylestown Chippewa 0. Revere 28, Eastlake North 21. Lisbon David Anderson 51, Fairport...
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Legislative leaders’ troubling use of an unproven legal theory to ignore redistricting deadline: editorial

On Aug. 17, with a 30-day deadline set by the Ohio Supreme Court for the legislature to draw a constitutionally compliant congressional districting map just two days away, House Speaker Bob Cupp sent a letter to “House Republican members” -- notably, not to all House members -- reassuring them that such a deadline was “a myth” with “zero basis in fact.”
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Vote for Matt Kilboy in the 14th Congressional District

Are you concerned that the rights of gun owners are overshadowing public safety, especially our children’s safety? Are you concerned that a mother of four may be denied contraception? Are you concerned that victims of rape and incest will be forced to carry a child that will be a constant reminder of a tragic life-changing violation? Are you concerned that the cost of insulin for those uninsured, as well as some who are insured, is beyond their reach? Are you concerned that climate change and its catastrophic events are not being addressed in a timely manner?
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Club#Police Blotter#Golf Course#West 130th Street Police
Cleveland.com

A very hot Monday, then pleasant afterward: Northeast Ohio weather forecast

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Temperatures are about to spike in Northeast Ohio, but it won’t last long. Forecasters with the National Weather Service are predicting highs will be around 90 degrees on Monday and it will be muggy, so it could feel like it’s in the mid-90s. The day will start partly sunny but it will grow more cloudy, bringing chances of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. There is a 90% chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight, with temps in the upper 60s.
ENVIRONMENT
Cleveland.com

J.D. Vance’s Senate candidacy is a stain on the GOP: Brent Larkin

CLEVELAND -- The $28 million effort to fumigate J.D. Vance’s reputation might not be large enough. There’s a whole lot of stench oozing from the candidacy of the Republican nominee for U.S. Senate who, through little doing of his own, eked out a narrow win in his party’s May primary election for the seat held by retiring Sen. Rob Portman. As a candidate, Vance has awful political instincts, not an ounce of class and a tendency to embrace views parroted by political maggots he considers friends.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
81K+
Followers
79K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy